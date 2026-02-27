Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist

My 1sT LivesTReAM: The Marrying Maiden

A Different Lens on the Market
Monika Bravo
Feb 27, 2026

I was very excited when I got the invitation to be in a live stream at roxom tv with Hank Stahlecker. This was my first one, possibly the first of many, and it felt like a perfect moment to bring a different kind of lens to the conversation we are all having about Bitcoin and the markets. Using multiple analogies for the lay people, I was able to weave the astrology and the markets into an idea that can be felt. I integrated everything from sovereign reserves to the intricate world of derivatives and ETFs, using astrology as a universal language as well as mythology to show how these structures actually move.

There are layers to these metaphors and the mechanics behind them that go much deeper than a single stream, and I look forward to exploring them further in an upcoming article.

A wink - wink to Ana…

Note:

The title alludes to Hexagram 54 of the I Ching, known as The Marrying Maiden, and to Gate 54 in Human Design, which stems from the Root Center and is associated with ambition, drive, and entering established structures through strategic alignment and its consequences.

Equilibrium is a process [bitcoin's wavelength]

BUY my book in all forms

