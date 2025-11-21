Monika in Dialogue

I’ve added a new section to my site: Monika in Dialogue — a space where I share transmissions that arrive when I get invited to speak. Topics include evolutionary astrology, Bitcoin, Human Design, art, value, perception, creativity, curiosity, consciousness, and whatever else asks to be voiced.

