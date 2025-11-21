bonus EPisode: Can Bitcoin Help You Understand Yourself?

NOTE: this episode was recorded earlier in 2025
In this episode of Life with Bitcoin, btcviv sits down with artist and thinker Monika Bravo to explore the deeper layers of what it means to live a conscious life — through astrology, self-discovery, and Bitcoin.
They unpack everything from the balance between emotional detachment and connection, to how birth charts can be used as tools for personal growth. Monika shares her views on Bitcoin not just as a technology, but as a state of consciousness, and how it ties into themes of wealth, timing, acceptance, and love.
This conversation is an invitation to reflect on your own personal journey, your values, and the relationships that shape your life.
Timestamps:
00:00 – Preview — Highlights from the episode with Monika Bravo
00:45 – Introduction to Monika Bravo and Her Journey
02:27 – Exploring Astrology: A Tool for Self-Discovery
04:17 – Astrology vs. Logic: Bridging the Gap
08:06 – Determinism vs. Probabilism in Astrology
09:46 – The Role of Birth Charts in Personal Growth
13:12 – Astrology and Self-Actualization
15:58 – Bitcoin and Personal Relationships: A Reflection
18:20 – Common Traits Among Bitcoiners
20:01 – The Future of Astrology and Society
21:40 – Insights from The Nature of My Reality
25:14 – Spending vs. Saving: A Wealth Mentality
27:30 – Bitcoin as a State of Consciousness
30:43 – The Importance of Action and Acceptance
32:23 – Navigating Relationships Through Astrology
35:50 – The Self and Its Reflection in Others
01:12:30 – Self-Worth and Value Exchange
01:12:30 – Future Predictions and Preparedness
01:12:30 – Cherishing Relationships and Personal Journeys
https://x.com/LifewBitcoin
https://x.com/btcviv
btcviv on Nostr: npub1syazeldyn2yqrcsma57z8q88smayett48hg4kxh3ngm6s92hj4usvagmnw
Life with Bitcoin on Nostr: npub16rxupuy2gjmdpqau8wz0adc8vxs9g77925v6yuuwpvxrfwzaueyqxq9ka5
ivylumi.com
