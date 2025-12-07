I presented this talk a couple of weeks ago at Adopting Bitcoin in El Salvador and I am now sharing its premise in rerecorded form. This talk begins with consciousness as the base layer, moves through human action as the bridge, and arrives at civilization as the collective structure we build together. At the center is the logos; each person’s unique pattern of awareness and decision making, expressed and embodied through purposeful behavior. The six principles of movement, from vibration and energy to emotion and action, serve as the connective tissue linking psychology, praxeology, resonance, and Bitcoin into one field of inquiry. Bitcoin awakens and reveals the architecture of consciousness and why there is purpose in life.
BonuS EPis0de: Bitcoin as a State of Consciousness>
Embodying the Frequency of the Logos
Dec 07, 2025
Monika in Dialogue
I've added a new section to my site: Monika in Dialogue — a space where I share transmissions that arrive when I get invited to speak. Topics include evolutionary astrology, Bitcoin, Human Design, art, value, perception, creativity, curiosity, consciousness, and whatever else asks to be voiced.
