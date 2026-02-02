Officially Bearish?

In equilibrium-as-a-process, the law of harmonics says what goes up must come down, and there are periods of harmonizing the wavelength to find equilibrium. Price doesn't move in straight lines, it breathes.

Let’s look at the charts: December 2024, then April 2025, and now October 6 to January 31st.

What do you see?

Just look at the curves.

Look at the patterns.

The shapes repeat because psychology fluctuates, From December’s high around 109k, price dropped to 74k by April 7, 2025. Now from October’s high near 125k, we’re at 77k. A 300 days separation between these two lows; Coincidence? time cycles.

Yes, futures and derivatives have sequestered the markets as the US dollar struggles (or is manipulated to struggle) to be kept as the main trading currency. We are no longer in Bretton Woods, nor post-Nixon shock. We’re at the completion of a full 82-year cycle: July 1944 (Bretton Woods) to July 2026.

That’s a complete generational reset. The monetary system established in 1944 survived Nixon closing the gold window in 1971 (27 years), then operated as a pure fiat petrodollar for another 55 years. Now, 82 years from its inception, the architecture is crumbling as gold, bitcoin, and treasuries compete for reserve status outside the traditional banking system.

This past year the Trump government has done everything possible to derail the economic structure to a place where crypto, metals, bitcoin and treasuries all mix up in a race to raise more sound money.

In Gann’s cycle work:

82-84 years = 3 generations (generational memory cycle)

82 years = ~30,000 days (significant square root number)

Square root of 82 = 9.05 (close to Ichimoku’s 9-period Tenkan)

I’ve been tracking how Bitcoin moves according to natural law. Venus harmonics, Mars cycles, the 8-year pentagram return. Gann’s core teaching was that markets are governed by time cycles repeating with mathematical precision, and the mass public always gets shaken out at critical turning points. What Tether represents institutional infrastructure being built during a cycle shakeout that planetary timing predicted.

Gann warned about the difference between those who understand natural cycles and those who trade on leverage and emotion. Panics every 7 years, “jubilee” extremes at the 49th-50th year, and his rule that “nothing can stop the trend as long as the Time Cycle shows an up-trend” all point to the same truth: leveraged players get destroyed at mathematically predetermined moments »» those who hold the real asset survive.

Bitcoin was born during a Venus Aries-Pisces retrograde in 2009, a cycle that returns every 8 years. Tether was founded in 2014, right at the midpoint of that first pentagram cycle. By the second 8-year return in 2017, it had become the dominant on-ramp. Now in 2025, at a critical harmonic convergence zone I’ve been tracking, Tether has quietly become a sovereign-scale financial entity. The timing is perfect.

Gann taught that every market movement is the result of natural law, and that the future is but a repetition of the past. The cycles don’t just move price, they move the architecture around price, while the planetary harmonics shake out the leveraged, the infrastructure of the next cycle is being built in plain sight.

The Shadow Banking Revolution

this what is happening now: while bitcoin volatility shakes out the leveraged players, the real architectural shift is happening in plain sight.

Tether—the issuer of USDT, the world’s largest stablecoin—just reported its 2025 financials:

$141 billion in US Treasuries (17th largest holder globally, ahead of South Korea)

140 tons of physical gold ($17.4 billion) in Swiss vaults (largest private holder on earth)

96,000 bitcoin ($8.4 billion) - top 5 global holder

Against these reserves: $186.5 billion in USDT issued

This is the new GAME: Shadow central banking. $500M monthly profit from Treasury yields, 0% paid to users. Hedging dollar debasement (gold + bitcoin) while being a top US debt holder.

The problem: If the hardest money of all—bitcoin—has been issued in paper, and you do not hold keys to your coins, you are being played. Those who borrowed at 120k face margin calls at 77k » Paper bitcoin evaporates + owning your own keys to your bitcoin remains.

This Week: Weekly Cloud Breakdown

The weekly chart confirmed possible bear market entry.

Current structure (February 2026):

Price: 79k (below cloud)

First weekly cloud breakdown in 763 days (since March 2023)

Chikou Span: trapped inside cloud

If Chikou drops below cloud in next 1-2 weeks → bear market mathematically confirmed

March-April 2025 parallel:

Price dropped to 74k

Chikou stayed inside cloud (hesitation)

Recovery took weeks

Accumulation phase began

Critical support: 71.2k-79k cluster (0.382 Fibonacci retracement)

Volume analysis: Weekly volume only 32% of average (4.96K vs 15.63K MA). Daily volume 173% of average. Divergence = short-term traders active, long-term holders waiting.

Low volume breakdown means: Either exhaustion (weak hands shaken) or indecision (waiting for confirmation).

weekly chart now

weekly chart April 7/ 2025

But Zoom Out

Monthly chart and 3 week chart: still bullish, the price above the monthly cloud + Chikou Span above major support.

Context:

Weekly: First breakdown in 763 days (short-term bearish)

Daily: 25% correction

Monthly: Still above cloud (macro trend intact)

If weekly Chikou drops below cloud in 1-2 weeks → bear confirmation. Until then: equilibrium seeking balance between 71k-79k support and 96k cloud resistance.

3 weeks chart

monthly chart

daily chart

4. Accumulation Strategy

In the Meantime

Keep stacking. Don’t you want more bitcoin?

Bear markets = accumulation phases.

What TO do:

Study more (less emotion at lower prices)

Accumulate more sats per dollar

DCA strategy (weekly/monthly buying)

Build position for next cycle

What NOT to do:

❌ Borrow against bitcoin (margin calls)

❌ Leverage trading

❌ Panic sell

❌ Listen to social media FUD

❌ Trust paper bitcoin (exchanges = database entries)

We were here at 74k 300 days ago.

Volatility compression each cycle:

108k → 19k (March 2023): 82% drawdown

108k → 74k (April 2025): 31% drawdown

125k → 77k (now): 38% drawdown

While Tether stockpiles 140 tons gold + 96k bitcoin, retail panics. Institutional players building positions. Are you?

Time Will Tell

“There is nothing new under the sun. History repeats itself over and over again.” ~W.D. Gann

300 days ago: 74k. Today: 79k. The cycle memory is precise.

Monthly: bullish. Weekly: first breakdown in 763 days. Daily: consolidating 71k-79k.

Three timeframes - Three stories - One truth: Equilibrium is a process, not a destination.

Markets oscillate—finding balance between fear and greed, paper and physical, hope and mathematics.

If you understand this: you prepare.

If you don’t: you’re trading emotions.

The numbers just harmonize.

Time will tell.