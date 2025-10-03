On freedom + self-sovereignty

This talk, traces the foundation of natural law and inalienable rights, showing how they stand above contracts and common law, and how Aristotle’s logic gives us the tools to discern truth. -How within common law there are many things one can do to protect one’s own rights and that decisions are not based on luck, but education. -The axiom that value is subjective, the impact of propaganda and authority, the awakening of individual strength, and the role of Bitcoin as an antivirus in corrupted systems. Emphasizing dialogue, education, and the refusal to trade liberty for safety, concluding that evolution depends on movement and purposeful aim.

Timestamps

00:15:38 — 00:30:00 Natural Law, Inalienable Rights, Contract Conflict, Common Law

“Natural law is the law that it’s in accordance to nature.”

00:54:01 — Value is Subjective, — Logic Has Purpose

“If you really understand the axiom = value is subjective….”

01:06:13 — Propaganda Shift, Faith vs. Authority, — Awakening, — Second Coming

“If you answer to a higher authority you don’t recognize temporal authority as being absolute.”

01:11:09 — Bitcoin as Antivirus

“It’s almost like Bitcoin gets injected and it’s like the antivirus.”

01:17:53 — Dialogue Over Insults — Educate Yourself — Liberty vs. Safety

“If you only have insults, I’m not going to talk. But if you want to have a dialogue, I have three more hours.”

01:36:30 – 01:39:00 — Other Practices Beyond Meditation, Hypopressives, Humming, and Vibration Platform

“Well, I’ve been meditating for 30 years, and then I started doing these things nine months ago, which I’m addicted to: One of them is called hypopressives...”

01:39:21 — Movement is Evolution - Aristotle’s Aim

“If you want to evolve, the most important thing in evolution is movement.”

PRACTICES 👆

Every human being carries lawful, inalienable rights —> body, property, and consent don’t disappear by crossing a border —>

yet immigration as defined by the state is a legal process, with categories like citizen, resident, or undocumented created through statutes and due process;

from an economic view the issue is structural, whether a society has the capital base to absorb more people or whether fiat debasement and redistribution stretch scarcity thinner and expand poverty, so the synthesis is that lawful rights are universal while legal recognition is conditional and sustainability depends on sound money and voluntary collaboration;

when someone crosses a border illegally their lawful rights remain, but they become subject to the rules of the state they’ve entered, which is why ICE acts —> not as guardians of natural rights but as enforcers of statutory codes <— and here lies the conundrum: under common law a person with the consent of a property owner causes no harm, yet under statutory law that consent is overridden by the state’s claim over territory, so the lawful right exists but the legal system denies it.

From

We had a delightful and thought-provoking 2-hour conversation with the wild polymath that is Monika Bravo this past week. We discussed:

Natural law

Common law

Legalese

Logos and Myth

The US constitution

Monika has been taking a deep dive into these topics and we were excited to get her thoughts on these important subjects. 📚You can read Monika’s latest article “The Pursuit of Happiness” below:

Monika Bravo is a multidisciplinary artist and polymath born in Bogotá, Colombia, and currently based in Miami Beach, Florida. Her work spans public art, immersive sculptural environments, and a recent exploration of Austrian economics and Bitcoin studies.

In 2024, she self-published The Nature of My Reality, edited and co-produced by Mari Budlong and partially funded by The Miami Individual Artists Program. This book chronicles her journey from disempowerment to self-awareness, exploring themes of individuality, economic systems, and the philosophical underpinnings of human action. Her artistic philosophy synthesizes Eastern, ancestral, and cosmological traditions with praxeology, emphasizing liberty, value, and self-worth.

Monika thrives in constraints, creating innovative, community-serving art that integrates seamlessly with its surroundings.

Notable works include Ouranos, Above Us Only Sky (2024), an animated skyline blending real and imagined structures at Grand Central Madison in New York, and Arcana (2025), a dynamic, stage-like environment incorporating glass and metal inspired by Bauhaus aesthetics, at the Interdisciplinary Engineering Building of the University of Washington. Other significant commissions include Unus Mundus (2022) at the East Boston Police Headquarters, which explores dialogue through suspended glass sculptures and mosaics, and An Interval of Time (2020) at the Jackson School of Geosciences, University of Texas at Austin, a panoramic animation juxtaposing natural phenomena and human perception.

In 2024, Monika began speaking at Bitcoin conferences, framing Bitcoin as a “Promethean fire” with the potential to support liberation. She explores the value of scarce time and its relationship to human action, nonviolence, and low-time preference, integrating these ideas into her broader inquiry into individual sovereignty and community empowerment. Monika’s practice continues to merge artistic vision with technological and philosophical insights, inspiring connection and dialogue.

Follow Acces tribe

Instagram

X/Twitter

Nostr

FAcebook

substack



