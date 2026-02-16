Bonus EpIsode: The Real Truth Behind Joel & Yerasimos

I am recording this in a week marked by thresholds, as Saturn leaves Pisces and moves toward its conjunction with Neptune at zero degrees of Aries, a point of collective reorientation toward individuality. In this conversation with Joel and Yerasimos, we speak about their community Friends of the Truth and their program Rise Above the Herd, and what unfolds is simple and radical: all we can do is be ourselves, and from that place, something real forms. We speak about authenticity, accountability, refusal to settle, and the kind of community that emerges when individuals are anchored in who they truly are.

Creativity as Compulsion 00:07:35 “When I get a creative hit, it’s just like all encompassing. Like it colors my entire world. It gives me a surge of energy, which cannot be ignored.”

Individuality Before Collective 00:15:21 “All we can do is be ourselves. And then through that process, we attract other people that are just being themselves. And then that’s how community is formed.”

Refusal to Settle 00:22:00 “Then I just started at the same time building this refusal to settle within.”

Responsibility & Ownership 00:32:48 “You have to take radical responsibility for your life. You have to look at yourself first.”

Integrity, Masculinity & Structure 00:44:12 “It’s about becoming a man of integrity. Doing what you say you’re going to do.”

Incentives & Systems Awareness 00:52:18 “People respond to incentives… and if you understand the incentives, you understand behavior.”

Joy as Alignment & Liberation 01:03:37 “I say liberation is when there’s as little dissonance as possible between who you are and what you do.”

Community + Program Working Hand in Hand 01:21:45 “So you can be in a community like this and be the best version of yourself… So they work hand in hand.”

Watch my episode in their podcast here for the truth:

Leave a comment

Share

BUY my book in all forms

EA + HD 1:1 Sessions

I AM OPTIMIST ON FOUNTAIN.FM !!!