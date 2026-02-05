Bitcoin margin calls and current astrology »

For those wondering why the price of Bitcoin is going down, a significant portion of the explanation lies in how Bitcoin has functioned as collateral over the last several years, particularly through lending products that allowed borrowers to access fiat currency by pledging their Bitcoin holdings at loan to value ratios typically hovering around fifty percent. I tracked this closely because the mechanics of these arrangements created an automatic escalation of risk as price declined, with margin calls triggered once loan to value ratios crept into the seventy to seventy-five percent range, requiring borrowers to either add more Bitcoin or repay part of the loan, and when they could not meet these demands, liquidations followed at thresholds ranging roughly from eighty to ninety percent loan to value depending on platform policies, fee structures, and volatility assumptions baked into the terms.

The introduction of ETFs has pulled Bitcoin more deeply into traditional fiat market structures where exposure is increasingly synthetic, expressed through derivatives, leverage, options, and pre-planned hedging strategies that shape price movements in ways that reflect these instruments rather than simple supply and demand for the underlying asset. Actual ownership remains straightforward for those who hold coins in cold storage, but each cycle delivers its lesson in real time to traders, leverage users, and holders alike, teaching through consequence what theory cannot fully convey.

Beheading the status quo:

Current price action aligns closely with the astrological backdrop unfolding through early 2026, with Venus moving through Aquarius across Bitcoin’s natal Neptune softening shared agreements around price and certainty in ways that render valuation fluid and bring relationship, trust, and expectation to the foreground.

The inconjunct to natal Saturn in the second house creates pressure between material limits and perceived value, a configuration that points toward adjustment through lived experience rather than intellectual understanding.

The Venus–Uranus square at twenty-seven degrees Taurus carries strong nervous energy as Uranus completes its Taurus passage, closing a chapter that began in 2018 and delivered repeated shocks to assumptions about what was stable and secure. The fixed star Algol adds a bodily dimension to this transit, activating deep fear responses connected to loss and survival. As Uranus turns direct for the final time in Taurus, the lesson consolidates into something more permanent.

Watch how many heads are falling. Algol, linked to the Medusa myth, carries themes of sudden disruption and the collapse of entrenched power structures, often experienced viscerally rather than intellectually.

Nodal activity across the 8th and second houses intensifies this process considerably, with the North Node in the eighth conjunct Venus drawing attention to shared resources, debt, trust, and power dynamics that operate beneath the surface of daily price action. The inconjunct (270°) to the Leo South Node over the Ascendant reduces identity-driven certainty and redirects attention toward survival intelligence, the kind of knowing that operates below conscious decision-making.

Mercury retrograding in Pisces through the eighth house through March reopens conversations around risk, leverage, belief, and fear, revisiting what was overlooked when it meets Venus and then retracing those steps as the retrograde unfolds. The square to natal Pluto Mars in Capricorn brings these themes into the terrain of control, authority, and force, suggesting confrontations with power structures both internal and external.

solar eclipse 02/17/2026

lunar eclipse 03/03/2026

Wake up call

Saturn and Neptune coming together in Aries in the ninth house conduct bitcoin’s Aries moon describe the longer arc of this period, during which ideological structures thin out and beliefs reset through lived experience rather than collective conviction. What remains after this passage is conviction shaped by responsibility, time, and direct engagement with reality rather than hope or speculation.

460 days back to October 2024, before the election trades landed, before the ETF narrative locked in, before 100k felt like something we had already lived through. Today’s candle drops 8.32% on double the average volume, the kind of move that carries conviction behind it. Ichimoku shows price sitting 15,000 below the Kijun, a distance from equilibrium that resolves either through sharp reclaim or continued descent toward whatever structure waits below. The Chikou Span confirms the drop. The transits confirm the same, Neptune fog burning off, Uranus closing out its Taurus cycle, Venus pressing natal Saturn in the place where material limits live. A year of accumulation comes undone in a matter of weeks.

The cloud twists bullish in June though the real work happens between now and then. Saturn-Neptune in Aries will strip the scaffolding from belief systems that felt permanent, what survives this passage for many will turn out to be what was real all along.

On an individual level the question still remains, why do you bitcoin?

We stand at a threshold and the upcoming eclipses along with the approaching Saturn Neptune conjunction will unfold gradually, revealing a different reality already taking shape beneath the surface. These shifts never arrive all at once, they surface through constraints and real life drama, through those moments when old assumptions simply stop holding. I have been writing for some time now that the economic system already shifted beneath our feet and what we witness now is the slow recognition of that change, structures reorganizing while meaning catches up with what has already moved. I stay positive as my positions carry no risk of being wiped out. I use this time to study deeper, to understand better, to keep emotion out of the room where economic decisions get made.

Leave a comment

Share