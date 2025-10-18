BoNus EPisoDe: Here for the truth

I love these 2 beautiful souls (Joel + Yerasimos) from a community/podcast HERE FOR THE TRUTH, a home for grounded truth seekers. So based, so funny, so aligned with their frequency—a true joy! There were many synchronicities that led me to be a guest on their show, and I had a great time. They are doing tremendous work community-wise as they integrate many aspects of their souls with zero BS, supporting others with tools and dialogue… plus, they are Bitcoiners! Check them out!

From their podcast: In this episode, we dive into the extraordinary life and mind of multidisciplinary artist and philosopher Monika Bravo — a woman whose journey spans continents, paradigms, and dimensions. From her early years in Colombia and Greece to three decades of public art installations around the world, Monika shares how her path of self-education, intuitive inquiry, and disillusionment with institutional systems led her toward synthesis — bridging art, philosophy, Austrian economics, and consciousness. We explore her experience surviving 9/11, her rejection of indoctrination in favor of true education, her awakening to Bitcoin as a state of consciousness, and her vision for a civilization grounded in value, truth, and individual sovereignty.

Time Stamps they will lead to their Youtube channel

00:00 Episode Teaser 00:36 Opening Conversation 04:58 Introducing Monika Bravo 11:08 Living in Greece 15:39 9/11 Experience 23:24 Art Education 34:44 Bitcoin Awakening 44:54 Capitalism vs. Socialism 50:31 The Concept of Sacrifice 52:28 Bitcoin as a State of Consciousness 01:00:36 Art and Ideology 01:17:16 The Importance of Greek and Egyptian Wisdom 01:23:11 Confronting Identity and Belonging 01:27:35 Human Design and Personal Growth 01:29:10 Astrology and Self-Understanding 01:39:41 Reflections on Personal Journeys 01:43:12 The Role of Astrology in Relationships 01:46:28 Embracing Individuality and Potential 01:51:04 Closing Thoughts



