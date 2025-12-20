Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist

Monika in Dialogue
bonUs Episode:I’m just going to risk being right.
A dialogue with DJ from “Discovering Bitcoin podcast”
Monika Bravo
Dec 20, 2025

I spoke to DJ on Discovering Bitcoin at the beginning of December 2025. This conversation traces a lived arc, where I moved from an early intuitive pull toward Bitcoin, through resistance, breakdown, and inner reckoning, into a long process of study, embodiment, and synthesis.

Bitcoin appears as a catalyst that reorganizes time, value, responsibility, and self trust. Art, evolutionary astrology, Austrian economics, nervous system regulation, and consciousness converge into one practice of attention. Teaching, volunteering, writing, and speaking emerge organically as extensions of lived alignment.

The throughline is value as something embodied, practiced, and claimed, rather than abstract or external. Bitcoin functions as a mirror, a discipline, and a stabilizing architecture through which freedom, accountability, and coherence become possible.

quotes:

  • “For me, Bitcoin is healing energy.”

  • “I write a lot as an inner dialogue. I write for myself.”

  • “I realized that Bitcoin was becoming a state of consciousness.”

  • “Austrian economics became my first love. I cannot differentiate Austrian economics from Bitcoin.”

  • “Equilibrium is a process.”

  • “Everything I need is in my body.”

  • “I realized that I didn’t know how to value my needs.”

  • “Bitcoin meets you where you’re at.”

  • “I’m just going to risk being right.”

SHOW NOTES:

WE discuss:
- Monika’s Bitcoin origin story
- Equilibrium as a Process
- Seeking the Right Teacher
- Charting Balance
- Heaps More

YUGE thanks to Monika for spending some scarce time and finite energy telling the tale of how she discovered Bitcoin.
The Divine in me

Monika Bravo
Dec 17
The Divine in me

I feel that it is imperative to move towards a complete integration of what we call the divine to what people call the source, where some more religious call G*d, Christ, Jesus, the Buddha, Mohammed,…

Read full story
Monika in Dialogue

BonuS EPis0de: Bitcoin as a State of Consciousness>

Monika Bravo
Dec 7
BonuS EPis0de: Bitcoin as a State of Consciousness>

I presented this talk a couple of weeks ago at Adopting Bitcoin in El Salvador and I am now sharing its premise in rerecorded form. This talk begins with consciousness as the base layer, moves throug…

Read full story
Monika in Dialogue

bonus EPisode: Can Bitcoin Help You Understand Yourself?

Monika Bravo
Nov 21
bonus EPisode: Can Bitcoin Help You Understand Yourself?

NOTE: this episode was recorded earlier in 2025

Read full story

Why Should I?

Monika Bravo
Dec 11
Why Should I?

Here I am sitting in the middle of the night, probably 9 PM, and I changed all the bulbs in my house to red light, so it looks a little bit like the red district, but it has really helped me change m…

Read full story

