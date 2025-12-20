bonUs Episode:I’m just going to risk being right.

I spoke to DJ on Discovering Bitcoin at the beginning of December 2025. This conversation traces a lived arc, where I moved from an early intuitive pull toward Bitcoin, through resistance, breakdown, and inner reckoning, into a long process of study, embodiment, and synthesis.
Bitcoin appears as a catalyst that reorganizes time, value, responsibility, and self trust. Art, evolutionary astrology, Austrian economics, nervous system regulation, and consciousness converge into one practice of attention. Teaching, volunteering, writing, and speaking emerge organically as extensions of lived alignment.
The throughline is value as something embodied, practiced, and claimed, rather than abstract or external. Bitcoin functions as a mirror, a discipline, and a stabilizing architecture through which freedom, accountability, and coherence become possible.
quotes:
“For me, Bitcoin is healing energy.”
“I write a lot as an inner dialogue. I write for myself.”
“I realized that Bitcoin was becoming a state of consciousness.”
“Austrian economics became my first love. I cannot differentiate Austrian economics from Bitcoin.”
“Equilibrium is a process.”
“Everything I need is in my body.”
“I realized that I didn’t know how to value my needs.”
“Bitcoin meets you where you’re at.”
“I’m just going to risk being right.”
SHOW NOTES:
WE discuss:
- Monika’s Bitcoin origin story
- Equilibrium as a Process
- Seeking the Right Teacher
- Charting Balance
- Heaps More
YUGE thanks to Monika for spending some scarce time and finite energy telling the tale of how she discovered Bitcoin.
————————-
SHOW YOUR SUPPORT: Zap Sats! ⚡️
via #value4value: discoveringbtc@fountain.fm
via @geyserfund:
via P2P: discoveringbitcoin@primal.net
If you dig the show, please zap sats in support! 🫡
————————-
-