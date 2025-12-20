I spoke to DJ on Discovering Bitcoin at the beginning of December 2025. This conversation traces a lived arc, where I moved from an early intuitive pull toward Bitcoin, through resistance, breakdown, and inner reckoning, into a long process of study, embodiment, and synthesis.

Bitcoin appears as a catalyst that reorganizes time, value, responsibility, and self trust. Art, evolutionary astrology, Austrian economics, nervous system regulation, and consciousness converge into one practice of attention. Teaching, volunteering, writing, and speaking emerge organically as extensions of lived alignment.

The throughline is value as something embodied, practiced, and claimed, rather than abstract or external. Bitcoin functions as a mirror, a discipline, and a stabilizing architecture through which freedom, accountability, and coherence become possible.