Why Perfection Is Not an Option, Only Surrendering
Listen now | 2025: In the Midst and Mist of De-Illusion
Jan 5
•
Monika Bravo
1
30:47
December 2024
Breaking Free from the Financial Wheel of Debt Slavery
Listen now | Stable Structures? Shaking Times? We Are the Architects of Time!
Dec 29, 2024
•
Monika Bravo
3
32:53
Ho:) hO :) HO :)
The Art of Becoming
Dec 25, 2024
•
Monika Bravo
1
22:14
The threshold
On relational values: Harmonics, Phases and Energy.
Dec 20, 2024
•
Monika Bravo
2
2
28:13
Now + then + when
Listen now | Re—alignment
Dec 14, 2024
•
Monika Bravo
3
15:35
The Warriors of Light...
Listen now | A long form dialogue with Efrat Fenigson
Dec 10, 2024
•
Monika Bravo
and
Efrat Fenigson
3
4
1:53:44
The Heart of a Warrior's Evolution
Where Fire Meets Water:
Dec 3, 2024
•
Monika Bravo
3
29:44
November 2024
The Power of Questioning What We Think We Know
Listen now | Truth in Perspective:
Nov 28, 2024
•
Monika Bravo
5
2
16:24
The Path to Meaning: Pausing as Perspectives Realign
All Timelines have shifted
Nov 23, 2024
•
Monika Bravo
1
10:57
Here comes the river…
The Vessel Shifting Its Course
Nov 18, 2024
•
Monika Bravo
3
8:12
Shaping the space with the very boundaries I have dared to cross.
here we go 🚀🚀🚀
Nov 13, 2024
•
Monika Bravo
2
Intolerance or trauma response?
The Final Moon-Pluto Conjunction in Capricorn
Nov 7, 2024
•
Monika Bravo
3
18:29
