Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist

Home
Notes
Chat
[Public]Art commissions
E. Astrology + HD Sessions
BUY MY BOOK
MEDIA_appearances
link tree links
Archive
Leaderboard
About

December 2024

Breaking Free from the Financial Wheel of Debt Slavery
Listen now | Stable Structures? Shaking Times? We Are the Architects of Time!
  
Monika Bravo
32:53
Ho:) hO :) HO :)
The Art of Becoming
  
Monika Bravo
22:14
The threshold
On relational values: Harmonics, Phases and Energy.
  
Monika Bravo
2
28:13
Now + then + when
Listen now | Re—alignment
  
Monika Bravo
15:35
The Warriors of Light...
Listen now | A long form dialogue with Efrat Fenigson
  
Monika Bravo
 and 
Efrat Fenigson
4
1:53:44
The Heart of a Warrior's Evolution
Where Fire Meets Water:
  
Monika Bravo
29:44

November 2024

The Power of Questioning What We Think We Know
Listen now | Truth in Perspective:
  
Monika Bravo
2
16:24
The Path to Meaning: Pausing as Perspectives Realign
All Timelines have shifted
  
Monika Bravo
10:57
Here comes the river…
The Vessel Shifting Its Course
  
Monika Bravo
8:12
Shaping the space with the very boundaries I have dared to cross.
here we go 🚀🚀🚀
  
Monika Bravo
Intolerance or trauma response?
The Final Moon-Pluto Conjunction in Capricorn
  
Monika Bravo
18:29
© 2025 Monika Bravo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture