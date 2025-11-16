Week of November 9-15, 2025 A Real-Time Validation of Equilibrium Analysis

SUMMARY

Bitcoin fell from 106k to 95.5k in five days, validating my Saturday morning forecast. I called Path B—consolidation followed by decline to deeper supports—and watched every level break in sequence. On Monday, I read the Chikou Span would collide with price at 105k in exactly two days. Tuesday morning it happened. Price went sideways for hours, then broke down Wednesday with massive red candles through 102k, then 100k where my Gann angle from the November 2022 low finally gave way. Thursday I said 96k was next. By Friday morning we hit 95,484—my lowest target of the week. Now we’re consolidating at 95.6k with volume running at 18-32% of the moving average across every timeframe I’m watching. No panic, no conviction, just waiting.

Monday is Venus cycle completion day. After 224 days the planetary rhythm closes at 360 degrees, and historically these closures mark major Bitcoin inflections. But that’s just one piece.

What makes Monday critical is that five completely different ways of measuring market structure all point to the same zone: 88-90k.

The weekly Senkou Span B—the cloud bottom—sits at 89,552. That’s the mathematical midpoint of the highest high and lowest low over the past 52 weeks. The monthly Senkou Span A projects to 88,000, calculated from averaging shorter and longer equilibrium points then extending that forward. My Gann fan from the November 2022 base at 15,479 shows the next ascending angle support right at this zone after breaking the 100k level.

Go back exactly one year to November 11, 2024, and Bitcoin was trading between 80k and 93k—we’re falling back to where we found balance one year ago in the cycle.

And from a systemic risk perspective, 88k matters because of what happens below it. If you borrowed against Bitcoin at 110-120k with typical 50-70% loan-to-value ratios—which many retail investors did—you’d face margin calls around 90k, forced liquidations around 85k, and below 80k the cascade could turn systemic as platforms face insolvency risk. The 88-90k zone represents a 30% correction from the 126k peak—painful enough to clear overleveraged positions but potentially shallow enough to keep the broader structure intact.

When Japanese cloud mathematics, Western geometric angles, forward equilibrium projections, cyclical memory from one year ago, and leverage threshold calculations all converge at 88-90k on the exact day Venus completes its 224-day cycle, that’s maximum confluence. Five different measurement systems speaking the same language.

My primary call: we test 88k Monday, it holds, the reversal begins. But I’m reading structure. The market will decide if five frameworks converged correctly. Equilibrium is a process.

Current price: 95,619

Friday low: 95,484

Target: 88,000-90,000

Critical day: Monday, November 17, 2025

Venus cycle: 357.28° → 360° completion

Analysis by Monika Bravo | November 16, 2025 | monikabravo.blog