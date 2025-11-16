When Silence Is More Powerful Than Words

What kind of silence in the outside world can teach the inner world of curiosity? There are so many things that I would like to share, but I have decided to withhold them for a bit because I want to savor the insights and the transformations that I am feeling, which have been rewiring my nervous system. Two thousand twenty-five will prove to be a very profound year for my own life, where I actually re-parent myself and really hold my space as a sacred one. I will come back with more information, but that is all I am going to say. It is a sacred place. I am not going to stop sharing; it is the way I am sharing that is being transformed.

The Quiet and potent Pulse of a Cycle Turning: Scorpio New Moon:

The new moon in Scorpio at 28° on the twentieth forms a deep interior chamber. Its conjunction with Black Moon Lilith in a balsamic tone brings material that has been stored in the emotional body, the memory of what has been held before articulation, as it is closing a cycle and beginning a new one. Mercury retrograde in kazimi concentrates perception at the core, where the message is received without distortion. The chart leans inward.

Jupiter retrograde in Cancer trines the lunation and widens that internal field, expanding the place where the body recognizes truth, where nourishment is recalibrated, where instincts speak with clarity. This expansion moves through layers that need integration before expression, a slow internal movement that leads to impactful insights that may emerge.

Saturn and Neptune retrograde in Pisces create a soft but firm boundary around this work, holding space where discernment, refinement, and spiritual hygiene become essential. Saturn is restructuring the subtle body, while Neptune is dissolving what no longer serves the rhythm in a potent end of an era. Together they create a quiet container.

Uranus rx at twenty-nine degrees of Taurus stands as the threshold of the nervous system, signaling the completion of a seven-year cycle of instability, liberation, and internal reorientation. At this final degree, it distills the teaching: coherence through truth, awakening through embodiment, and the stability that forms when value is self-generated. You might have felt this past week as a shaking ground; I personally was able to rewire internally with adaptability.

The timeline between December eleven and seventeen becomes the moment when the message is illuminated. Mercury and the Moon will cross the same Scorpio degree with direct motion, allowing what surfaced in November to be understood without interference. Integration becomes visible. The inner work gains articulation. What was sensed becomes named.

P.S. all presentations in El Salvador went really well, I will bring some documentation next week or so…

happy New Moon.

Leave a comment

BUY my book in all forms

EA + HD 1:1 Sessions

I AM OPTIMIST ON FOUNTAIN.FM !!!

Share