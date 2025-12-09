CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS (Week of December 1-7, 2025): Bitcoin currently trades at 91.4k (dec 7), trapped in a narrow consolidation range (88-94k) with exceptionally low volume throughout the first week of December. The week opened at 90,369 and closed at 90,405—a net change of just +36 (+0.04%)—despite producing a 10k intraday range (83.8k low on Monday to 94.2k high on Wednesday). Tuesday’s strong 5.8% recovery rally to 93k failed at the daily Kijun resistance (94k), and volume collapsed 40% on Thursday’s rejection. No single day exceeded normal volume moving averages, suggesting neither bulls nor bears have conviction. The Kijun Sen dropped from 94k to 92.9k during the week, bringing the December 18 Chikou-Kijun meeting target closer to current price. This is classic indecision/consolidation preceding major resolution—mathematical structure (Ichimoku levels) without emotional commitment (volume) produces range-bound noise. The 88-94k range remains a prison until volume arrives to resolve direction.

A Multi-Dimensional Confluence Analysis

April 7, 2025 - January 24, 2026

My Rabbit hole:

Since April 7, 2025’s 74k cycle low, I’ve

been tracking how Mars geometric cycles correlate with Bitcoin price action through three simultaneous frameworks: the 780-day geocentric (synodic) cycle, the 687-day heliocentric (orbital) cycle, and the 260-day harmonic square (a 1/3 subdivision of the synodic cycle). By dividing these cycles into 45° octants and measuring degrees elapsed from the April 7 origin point, major Bitcoin turning points have validated with remarkable precision.

July 13’s 123k top occurred exactly when two Mars cycles aligned: the geocentric cycle reached its 45° octant (first harmonic division) while simultaneously the 260-day square completed its 135° angle (3 × 45° = sesquisquare). September 25’s 113k rejection aligned perfectly with the heliocentric cycle’s 90° octant (quarter-turn). October 19’s support at 109k held at the geocentric 90° square, while the 260-day harmonic simultaneously reached 270° (three-quarter completion). November 20’s violent 7k drop (93.5k → 85.9k) occurred precisely at the 260-day cycle’s 315° angle (7/8 completion, the final hard aspect before cycle reset).

Currently on December 8, 2025, all three Mars cycles are converging toward critical aspects within an unprecedented 5-day window (December 18-23): the heliocentric cycle reaches its 135° sesquisquare on December 20 (a crisis/turning point aspect in both Gann geometry and traditional astrology), the geocentric cycle hits its 120° trine on December 23 (representing harmonic support and natural resolution), and the 260-day square completes its full 360° cycle on December 20—simultaneously resetting for an entirely new phase.

This geometric convergence coincides with Ichimoku’s 26-period Chikou Span meeting the Kijun Sen at 92.9k on December 18, creating a multi-dimensional confluence of Eastern technical analysis and Western geometric/astrological timing.

THE EXTERNAL SKY PATTERN:

This internal geometric analysis gains profound significance when overlaid with the actual sky positions that seeded these cycles. On April 10, 2024—approximately one year before Bitcoin’s April 7, 2025 cycle low—Mars conjoined Saturn at 14° Pisces during the Bitcoin halving, a total solar eclipse, and the rare Jupiter-Uranus conjunction in Taurus. Bitcoin traded at 69,100 on that conjunction day, creating a “memory price” of the 2021 November all-time high. Eighteen days later, on April 28, 2024, Mars conjoined Neptune at 28° Pisces while Bitcoin traded at 63k, planting a second seed at the late degrees of Pisces where Neptune has been completing its 165-year transit through the sign.

These conjunction degrees became critical reference points. On August 14, 2024, Mars formed its first waxing square (90°) to Saturn while simultaneously conjuncting Jupiter at 16° Gemini—creating a tension between expansion (Jupiter) and limitation (Saturn) with Mars as the trigger. Bitcoin traded at 58,697, near what would become the cycle bottom. Twenty days later on September 3, 2024, Mars squared Neptune, and Bitcoin bottomed at 57,493 before launching an extraordinary 87% rally to 107k by mid-December 2024. The squares to both Saturn and Neptune—exactly 90° from their April 2024 conjunction points—marked the release of tension that initiated the major rally.

Fast forward to November 21-December 2, 2025: the North Node (karmic axis point in Vedic/Western astrology) transited exactly 14° Pisces—the precise degree where Mars and Saturn had conjoined during the 2024 halving. The nodes move backward (retrograde) through the zodiac, and this return to the conjunction degree created a “karmic activation” of that original seed. On November 24, 2025, Mars from Sagittarius formed an exact square to 14° Pisces, squaring both the original conjunction degree and the transiting North Node simultaneously. Bitcoin, which had reached 107k just two weeks prior, crashed 27k in ten days (107k → 80k on November 21), then recovered to 90k—the entire violent move occurring precisely as the Node crossed and Mars squared the April 2024 seed point.

Now in December 2025, Neptune stations direct on December 11 at 29° Pisces—just one degree beyond its April 28, 2024 conjunction with Mars at 28° Pisces. This is Neptune’s final retrograde station before leaving Pisces in January 2026, ending a 165-year cycle through the sign and entering Aries to begin a new era. Mars currently sits at 24°59’ Sagittarius, having already completed its waning square to the Saturn conjunction degree on November 24, now approaching the final phase of its approximately 2-year Mars-Saturn synodic cycle before a new conjunction forms.

THE CONVERGENCE - DECEMBER 18-23, 2025:

Six independent timing systems converge in a 5-day window:

December 18:

Ichimoku Technical : Chikou Span (26-period lagging indicator representing market memory) meets the Kijun Sen (26-period baseline equilibrium) at 92.9k

Mars Geocentric : 118° (2° approaching 120° trine - harmonic support)

Mars Heliocentric : 133° (2° approaching 135° sesquisquare - crisis/turn)

Mars 260-day Square: 358° (2° from completion)

December 20:

Mars Heliocentric : 135° exact (sesquisquare = 3 × 45°, a hard aspect)

Mars 260-day Square : 360° exact (COMPLETION & RESET to 0°)

Context: 9 days after Neptune’s final station at 29° Pisces (one degree from April 2024 Mars-Neptune conjunction seed)

December 21:

Winter Solstice: Solar maximum, seasonal turning point

December 23:

Mars Geocentric : 120° exact (trine = 1/3 circle, harmonic resolution aspect)

Mars 260-day Square: New cycle begins (3° into fresh cycle)

The tension: Mars’ internal geocentric cycle reaches its 120° trine (harmony, ease, support) on December 23, suggesting natural price support—but this occurs while the heliocentric cycle completed its 135° sesquisquare (crisis, hard angle) three days prior on December 20, and the sky still carries the lingering activation energy of Neptune’s final Pisces station and the nodal transit through the original Mars-Saturn conjunction degree. The 260-day harmonic completes and resets exactly on December 20, potentially marking the definitive end of one market phase and beginning of another.

HISTORICAL CONTEXT & VALIDATION:

The April 10, 2024 Mars-Saturn conjunction at 14° Pisces during the halving (price: 69.1k) seeded a structural foundation. The August-September 2024 waxing squares to both Saturn and Neptune (prices: 58k-57k) marked the first quarter crisis that released tension, triggering the 57k → 107k rally—a pattern of waxing energy building toward expansion. The November 2025 nodal return to 14° Pisces + Mars’ waning square to that degree activated the seed with violent results: a 27k crash followed by rapid recovery. Now in December 2025, as Neptune stations at the same degree where it conjoined Mars in April 2024, and as all three internal Mars geometric cycles simultaneously approach major aspects, we face the completion phase of multiple overlapping cycles—waning energy that either completes through final capitulation or releases into a new cycle beginning.

The question is whether this completion phase mirrors August-September 2024’s pattern (crisis/bottom → major rally) or represents a different expression of completion energy. The mathematical structure of Ichimoku shows where equilibrium should shift (Chikou meeting Kijun at 92.9k on December 18), the geometric Mars cycles show when temporal pressure peaks (December 20-23 convergence), and the external sky patterns show why this moment carries multi-year cycle completion energy (Neptune’s final station, nodal activation, Mars-Saturn cycle waning phase). But none of these frameworks predict direction—they only identify the moment of maximum decision pressure.

CONCLUSION:

Volume exceeding 200% of moving averages with simultaneous Chikou Span validation will signal whether collective market behavior commits to a direction, transforming geometric potential into price reality. The mathematics can show where equilibrium should shift. The geometry can show when temporal cycles converge. Only volume validates whether the shift actually occurs.

December 18 is the first confluence node: the Chikou Span meets the Kijun Sen at 92.9k while the Mars angles tighten into range. This cluster of angles defines a potential change of trend zone, a true breakthrough point rather than more sideways noise. From this window we will see whether bears extend the move down or bulls take control.

If price expands with strong volume toward 95–98k, Bitcoin has the structural space to step out of the weekly cloud and build a new leg higher. If that expansion fails and sell volume returns, the structure opens the path to a full test of lower support near 80k as the completion of this phase.

Patience is part of the setup. Time plus volume will tell how this confluence resolves, and whether this change-of-trend window belongs to the bulls or to the bears.

December 8, 2025 - 91.4k - 10 days to confluence

Hidden Geometry: Mars Cycles & Bitcoin Turning Points

MARS TRIPLE CYCLE CONVERGENCE TABLE Bitcoin Price Action vs. Geocentric, Heliocentric & Harmonic Square Cycles April 7, 2025 - January 24, 2026

Bitcoin’s major structural turning points align with Mars geometric cycles across multiple time horizons.

The April 7, 2025 cycle low (74k) and subsequent price action through the Mars 45°, 90°, and approaching 120° octants.

Current consolidation at 90.5k, 10 days before the December 18-23 convergence window. Venus at 32.52° approaching the next octant completion.

mars -saturn mars Neptune conjunctions 2009-2032

just numbers and patterns that at times find confluence

