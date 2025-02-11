Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

🎙️Efrat & Monika Going Live!

Save the date! Feb. 12th, 2025. 🚀
Monika Bravo
and
Efrat Fenigson
Feb 11, 2025
Share
Transcript

From my dear friend,
Efrat Fenigson
podcaster [YOU’RE THE VOICE] & Bitcoiner extraordinaire: Join us tomorrow and once a month!

“If you don’t know my friend Monika Bravo - an amazing Artist, Astrologer, Bitcoiner, Austrian Economics lover and overall beautiful soul - you’re up for a treat! Monika will join me on this special live session to discuss world’s event and provide some tips for navigating life at this turbulent time. Make sure to join us!

🚀 When? Wednesday Feb. 12th 2025, 1pm EST / 7pm CET / 8pm Israel

🚀 Paid subscribers: feel free to drop a comment with a question/topic you’d like us to discuss, and we’ll do our best to get to everything!

Add to calendar

🚀 Save the date here, and join us on YouTube / X for the live stream.

We’ll be diving deep into topics like:

  • 🚀 Austrian economics and its principles

  • 🚀 Bitcoin and sovereignty

  • 🚀 Politics and power structures

  • 🚀 Astrology and cycles of change

  • 🚀 And most importantly—questioning reality itself.

Because let’s be honest—none of this makes sense anymore. And that’s exactly why we need to keep the inquiry open—to make sense of it together.

Watch on Youtube (on Wednesday, not now!)

PODCAST APPEARANCES

BUY my book in all forms

SUBSCRIBE+SAVE $$$

Bitcoin study group

EA + HD 1:1 Sessions

FULL MOON article drops soon!

"The world will be Tlön"

Monika Bravo
·
Feb 7
"The world will be Tlön"

ANOTHER FREE ARTICLE FOR EVERYONE WITH LOVE

Read full story

Why competition is the best inceptive to innovate?

Monika Bravo
·
Feb 1
Why competition is the best inceptive to innovate?

This is the Free Monthly article for all subs. Enjoy!

Read full story

To conspire [Together in one breath]

Monika Bravo
·
Jan 29
To conspire [Together in one breath]

To Conspire: Together in One Breath

Read full story

Discussion about this podcast

Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist
I am OPTimist
I am a Multidisciplinary artist + POLYMATH • My essence is to connect, communicate, and inspire other beings to be authentic • An exceptionally curious soul • An Evolutionary astrologer + Bitcoiner •
By sharing my insights and creations, I aim to inspire authenticity and connection, aligning individual growth with a greater vision of freedom and evolution.
This space serves as an inner dialogue—a reflection that may resonate with you, dear listener/reader. The themes I explore carry a universal quality, offering a lens through which I share my journey and create meaningful content. I draw from a rich tapestry of tools, languages, and practices, including Jungian psychology, shadow work, Taoist cosmology, Evolutionary Astrology, Human Design, Gene Keys, I Ching divination, Sacred and Bio Geometry, sound frequencies, meditation, somatic practices, Polyvagal tuning, trauma healing—and lately, Bitcoin.
Sovereignty is not just a hashtag but a practice, guiding my journey to align my soul with the source. By sharing my thoughts, I open myself to growth, evolution, and connection.
I’m also the author of The Nature of My Reality, a self-published book co-produced and edited by Mari Budlong. This work traces my journey from disempowerment to self-awareness, exploring economic systems, the historical roots of banking, and their ties to political and ecclesiastical authority. It draws parallels between Dante’s critique of usury in The Divine Comedy and Bitcoin’s revolutionary journey, interweaving personal narrative with historical cycles of corruption and renewal.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Monika Bravo
Efrat Fenigson
Writes You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson Subscribe
Recent Episodes
The Madness of Don Quixote:
  Monika Bravo
"The world will be Tlön"
  Monika Bravo
Why competition is the best inceptive to innovate?
  Monika Bravo
To conspire [Together in one breath]
  Monika Bravo
R-evolution Ignited
  Monika Bravo
Trust the Flow, Redefine the Foundation
  Monika Bravo
Knowing is not a feeling
  Monika Bravo