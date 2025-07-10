Unapologetic behavior

A Full Moon in Capricorn is the moment when the structures we have built are illuminated; some stand; some not; but only those aligned with inner necessity will endure…

To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:

A time to be born, and a time to die;

A time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted;

A time to kill, and a time to heal;

A time to break down, and a time to build up;

A time to weep, and a time to laugh;

A time to mourn, and a time to dance;

A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together;

A time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing;

A time to get, and a time to lose;

A time to keep, and a time to cast away;

A time to rend, and a time to sew;

A time to keep silence, and a time to speak;

A time to love, and a time to hate;

A time of war, and a time of peace.

— Ecclesiastes 3:1–8

‘Tis the time to revise what being a responsible individual feels like



This full moon in Capricorn on July 10 is inviting a deep reflection on accountability, maturity, and the fabric of life: Saturn, its ruler, is about to turn retrograde on the 13th, and several longer cycles are pointing to what needs to dissolve, confront, or hold.

We should check where Saturn is transiting in your chart. In my case, it’s in the second house.

Right now, Saturn is in a tight conjunction with Neptune. In my chart, both are squaring the nodal axis. This full moon at 18° Capricorn marks a culmination; especially around effort I’ve made to mature, structure, and the responsibility I’ve been embodying to value what matters.

Tuning into “the frequency”

Lately, I’ve been feeling a deeper sense of responsibility around my needs and what I truly value; in other words, my finances; and how to do a better “job” with them. How to tune into the frequency of embodying value without too much effort so it doesn't feel limiting but supportive.

Pisces rules my second house, and Pisces is very much like,

“Oh, I can manage this; I trust everything’s going to be fine.”

But I don’t want to keep all the numbers in my head. I’ve been implementing some discipline with some flow. I think I’m on to something, and this full moon is the moment of realization, of calibration: this needs to be tuned into full embodiment. I’ve actually been weaving it.

I’ve created a relationship to relate to those needs in a more grounded, supported way.

I’ve been studying about the foundation of money. And I know, as a Bitcoiner, it’s quite interesting because it’s not that I’m obsessed about money, but I’m focused on the structure of the monetary system that doesn’t work anymore. And why, as Bitcoiners, we’re in this transition mode.

I feel that this is what Saturn retrograde is going to feel like. Like how to trust these decisions that I make are the right ones. And so once I make them, as an adult, I live through them. I won’t hesitate calling them out when I’m wrong, but I won’t be living off the fear of making a mistake.

I think this is the biggest thing I’m dealing with right now. I have the knowledge. I’ve paved the journey of financial education, and at times I have to make decisions. Once I make them, I can rest; I can be less stressed. I notice the stress shows up before making long-term decisions: financial planning. In the past, I used to trust my luck; until I realized luck has nothing to do with decision-making, unless I’m a gambler, which I’m not.

It’s not that Bitcoin is right or wrong, but about learning how to leverage a life under the Bitcoin standard while I’m still earning in fiat. It is about the relationship with my sense of value.

Because I’m identifying how it feels, I’m identifying where the fear is, and I’m identifying what is the plan.

But last and not least, it is interesting because I did make a call about the price of Bitcoin reaching an all-time high between the 7th and the 9th of July, and that’s what happened yesterday. So I was very happy to know that it’s like learning to read charts of all sorts—not just astrological but financial. There’s a knowing, there’s a skill set, there’s a structure. And then it’s how to use, how to read those signs, and trust that what you’re reading is what it is. And so there’s no doubt at the end. There’s no doubt. The doubt comes when you don’t trust the structure.

One thing I have noticed is that the second house, Taurus, and Venus rule talents, resources, and skills. So using tech to become more productive has been key. You know I’ve been studying AI prompting privately for months now, executing a variety of tools that are permitting me to be more productive without feeling like it’s a job; basically, a practice that flows, that slowly becomes aware of itself and requires no effort, because it is.

Facing the intensity of the psyche

Transiting Mars in Virgo is about to conjunct the South Node of the Moon in my 8th house. I have Pluto in my 8th, so there’s a confrontation with the intensity of my psyche. But Saturn has been very efficient these past few years, showing me that I’m actually growing up; that I’m embodying what I preach.

And my North Node is saying: I gotta do this with my heart, but I have to do it creatively. I can’t just, like, wing it.

We have to remember that growing up isn’t just about age. It’s about responsibility and evolution; You can’t define yourself with childish resolutions. You have to embrace the child in yourself and still become your own inner and outer authority. We have to become our own parents.

This Full Moon is highlighting my 12th and 6th houses: focus on how I’ve been unconsciously navigating my life, in good ways and in ways that ask for review, what can be revealed through small, daily details?

Pluto is no longer in Capricorn, but it spent 16 years transforming the unconscious area of my chart. It is finishing the upgrade of my operating system. With Saturn, Capricorn’s ruler—about to return to Pisces, it’s asking:

What still needs to dissolve? What still needs to end?

“One does not become enlightened by imagining figures of light, but by making the darkness conscious.”

—C. G. Jung, from Collected Works Vol 13, The Philosophical Tree, para. 335

Weaving flow

As Saturn retrogrades, it will re-enter Pisces on September 1st and go direct on November 27. That gives us four months to revise and redefine what we’ve built. Saturn returns to Aries on February 13, 2026, and immediately conjuncts Neptune. This is a very big event that happens every 36 years, what is rare is that they are meeting at 0° Aries, the absolute beginning of the natural zodiac »> read reset.

This has everything to do with integrity and behavior.

What are we going to redefine over the next three years while in Aries?, as Saturn meets Neptune in February 2026? What are we reshaping? What are we initiating—as individuals?

As an adult, as a mature person, as somebody who takes my own responsibility seriously, these next months I’m going to be revising everything I’ve been working since my second Saturn return in March 2023, and thereafter when it entered my second house last year. Full recalibration, as I have data to look back to, and intentions to look forward to. Systems need to be executed and calibrated for optimum results. Capricorn is all about efficiency and direction.

I’m reviewing the anatomy that I’ve been putting in place to stop outsourcing trust. Not to stop trusting myself; but to understand that trusting myself now requires a precise system. It requires a form that supports my individuality. If I want to be on the main stage, I need to be 100% responsible for everything that lives in that second house: how I manage my resources; how I treat my talents; how I embody value; not only for myself but in a way others can also tune into.

That has been my Achilles point. Not making it happen, but holding it, keeping it, saving it, providing long-term. This archetype is about long-term. I realized that my natal Saturn in Pisces has given me the possibility to kind of manage things in my magical way. I’m 61 now, so I want a long-term layout that aligns with my design.

“The Capricorn archetype asks us to mature emotionally by taking full responsibility for our own needs and choices; when we project that responsibility onto others or institutions, we lose both authority and peace.”

“The Cancer archetype reminds us that true security comes from within; when we abandon our emotional needs or deny our vulnerability, we create structures without roots. Only by nurturing ourselves first can we build anything lasting.”

— Paraphrasing Jeffrey Wolf Green from Pluto Volume 1: The Evolutionary Journey of the Soul.

The invisible fabric behind behavior

My unconscious patterns (12th house) are ruled by Capricorn, and all the areas that shape and define my life are colored by Neptunian-Piscean energy. Even my South Node in the 11th, is ruled by Saturn; my Neptune is in the 10th house, a Capricorn house in the natural zodiac. My natal Saturn is in Pisces in the 1st, these archetypes create a repeating theme in my chart.

I’ve always known that I can trust life; that I can surrender to something higher. That works perfectly for my work, for writing, for listening. But lately I’ve seen that the more I support that surrender with a structure, the more productive it becomes.

Last year I wrote about a vision I had where I built channels beneath the Earth that could hold water. That’s how I can explain the paradox between definition and no boundaries; I have been creating a new foundation for safety and security, a quiet structure for all things to flow through.

With Saturn in my 1st house, I’ve been reclaiming parts of my individuality that had been underdeveloped when my father died, I grew up fast, I was given responsibilities. Some things blossomed, and some didn’t. Where it needs space now to grow in real time.

Saturn in my 1st house is the same archetype as Saturn in Aries. I’m giving the next three years to work with that. It’s beautiful. Everything is aligned. The connection between the 12th and the 1st house is now clear: Pluto has been transiting the 12th, dismantling unconscious behaviors I inherited or built to survive, I’m slowly making them conscious.

Soul Confrontations

The 8th house is different from the 12th house which is unconscious patterning symbolizing suppressed conditioning and karmic imprints that bind us to past patterns until we consciously dissolve them through reflection, solitude, or spiritual attunement; the 8th is the psychological intensity from the soul. This is where Pluto–Scorpio rules: where we either confront or reject that which enslaves us with intensity, addiction, fixation, co-dependency—and the place where we are least empowered. Transforming, or transmuting through deep relational entanglements, power dynamics, or inherited values that bind.

Pluto transiting the 12th is speaking to my natal Pluto in the 8th. And now, with the South Node of the Moon in Virgo transiting my 8th and Mars about to meet it, I’m in direct contact with those patterns. This is the confrontation.

There’s no coincidence this transit is asking me to discern which aspects of those psychological patterns I can transform. I can make them new. I can restructure. And because Mars, just two days ago, confronted my Pluto in a conjunction, it’s giving me this little bit of nervousness. There’s a layer of discernment here; Virgo always asks: what is functional; what is precise; what serves the system and what clutters it; the South Node in Virgo brings the old patterns of control; the habits of over-correcting; the constant urge to fix what maybe isn’t broken; Mars applying brings action; it can feel like a push to clean house; but if you’re not conscious; you fall into criticism; you fall into cutting for the sake of cutting.

The 8th house rules the values we carry in shadow. I know mine. That’s why I study astrology. That’s why I write these things. This is the language I speak. And now, with the South Node in my 8th, I’m transforming what I inherited.

I woke up today with a little bit of—almost like dread. Like, oh no, I have to deal with that. But then it’s like—oh, great. I know what I have to deal with. So it became dread, and then it turned into, oh, this is exciting. I can build something from this by naming it.

That’s why I’m writing these articles, because when I write these articles, I name things; they become real, concrete. Then I have a path, a plan, I have something to follow. They become + real. That’s also a Saturn–Capricorn thing.

Also, because my South Node is ruled by Saturn, I am a very responsible person, because my childhood was cut short, It’s those unconscious behaviors that I got as part of my trauma. I’ve been working deeply with Mark and Kai, I’m changing my story and my family’s. My dad died, so did mom’s, an ancestral wound that moves through generations, I’m bravely confronting and reshaping my relation to it. The aspiration is to embrace wholesome intimacy without recurring to the adaptations I created since I was 8 and have impaired my close partnerships in manipulative behavior.

Initiation of Identity: Pluto Crossing the Ascendant

It’s been said that when Pluto crosses one of the four cardinal points: Ascendant, Descendant, Midheaven, or IC; your life changes at the root. I already lived through Pluto crossing my Midheaven and conjuncting my Moon, followed by Neptune, between early 1988 and the end of 1991. It coincided with my spiritual awakening. When Pluto crossed my Moon in Scorpio, it awakened ancestral memory and deepened my emotional field; it asked for truth from the inside out. As it moved over my Midheaven, it reshaped the course of my life with a clarity that came from within. Then Neptune followed: it dissolved old forms and softened the ground for a more surrendered, imaginal way of living. Now Pluto is about to cross my Ascendant. It is probably the most personal of them all.

It’s a reset. It’s the return to zero degrees of the natural zodiac. It’s the rebirth of identity.

And because I’ve known for years that this was coming, I’ve been preparing. That’s why I love astrology. It’s about awareness—meeting the moment from a place of trust and embodiment. I’ve seen people go through Pluto crossings without knowing what was happening. Some resisted the change and had big confrontations. But when you know beforehand, you can let it transform you gradually and then gracefully. Death and rebirth are one and the same.

I won’t call it an ego death; it’s a new form, a soul refinement, an intensification of what’s essential. Pluto’s transits are not like Uranus that shock your foundations. Pluto doesn’t destroy out of nowhere—it transforms slowly and deeply. When you meet it with honesty, with maturity—like all good crisis—it results in a profound initiation.

I thought Pluto would hit my Ascendant in 2028, but I checked the ephemeris and realized it’s going to happen sooner. The first time Pluto touches my Ascendant is the day before my birthday in 2026. Then it will go back and forth three times before it stays in my first house. That’s why I’m already feeling like I’m in a renaissance. My perspective has been changing nonstop since 2018, and it will keep changing. Pluto is currently squaring my Jupiter, and it will keep doing so for another year.

This is the peeling, the shedding, layer after layer. I’ve seen what this transit does to others when they resist, it can be brutal; You end up blaming everyone else for a transformation that’s actually meant to liberate you. I’ve witnessed it up close. That’s why I’m not frustrated. I know what this is. I’ve been preparing. I know I’m taking the persona off. I’m becoming unapologetic. That’s what this is.

Micro-Practice and Self-Responsibility

As practice, I’m creating new containers of how to relate with this frequency. I know it sounds very intangible.

For example: it’s in the details, You see, the full moon is on the 6th and 12th houses. So it’s all about how I’m relating to the structure of my body in relationship to my unconscious. I’m bringing light to things and habits that I was not taking care of before.

And remember, a few weeks ago, I spoke about abandonment. So I pointed to places where I’m abandoning myself because I jump eagerly to try to please others. But that’s on me. I’m taking responsibility for my conditioning. And that’s what I’m doing.

Retrogrades, Needs, and the Tension of Timing

Pluto is retrograde. Neptune is retrograde. Saturn will soon retrograde. Mercury is in its shadow and preparing to retrograde.

These are initiators of deep internal revisions. They operate as individuation. This summer is about recalibrating the ones already made.

—

Neptune retrograde asks: are you living from direct connection or chasing illusion?



—

Pluto retrograde: we’re already feeling the collective shake-up.

All systems that no longer work are unraveling.

What’s being revealed now was always there: we’re just ready to confront it.

—

Saturn is still the anchor here.

As it prepares to re-enter Pisces and later meet Neptune it’s asking:

What’s left to dissolve?

What foundation supports the future you’re choosing?

—

Mercury is retracing the exact degrees where Mars was retrograde end 2024/2025.

So those stories of courage, conflict, and boundaries are being reviewed mentally.

No need for being impulsive nor emotional.

This is a logical endeavor, a creative mental clarity:

An opportunity to rewrite the script from a different place.

Mercury rules Gemini: where Uranus just moved.

Get ready for an innovative way of thinking.

Get creative, dude!

—

The Full Moon is squaring Ceres in Aries, adding another layer.

Ceres is how we nourish life.

In Aries, she says: my survival instincts matter.

But the square says: are your instincts in conflict with your emotional structures?

Are you really surviving? or actually being supported?

The Sun squares Ceres too. Mercury trines her from Leo.

So here’s a dialogue: thus, speak your needs.

With emotional clarity.

And don’t expect anyone to read your mind

if you haven’t voiced your authority already.

BE BASED.

—

The Full Moon in Capricorn is always a moment where the conversation between inner authority and outer authority becomes loud.

Capricorn holds the structure: the boundaries, the systems, the framework. Cancer holds the nourishment: the softness, the place where emotional needs live.

We’re being asked to see both: to find a balance in either extreme. How do you stay responsible enough to support your real needs without abandoning them to chase an image of control?

How do you stay close enough to your sensitivity

without falling into helplessness?

The tension is always there

between what you build outside

and what you need to embrace inside.

Ask yourself:

* Where has Pluto been transiting your chart for the past 16 years?

* What structures has it dismantled?

* What area of life has been under constant transformation?

* Where is Saturn transiting now?

* What does it aspect? What is it dissolving?

* What are you redefining between now and 2026?

* Which area in your life needs to be recalibrated?

Growing up is wisdom

I knew it would get loud out there: growing pains. But growing up means being fully responsible. And I have to say: I love how much I’ve grown, I don’t mind the endurance, I’ve faced fears. I’ve built structure. Once you have it, you can improvise. Without it, you get chaos, with it: you get wisdom.

Emotions are electromagnetic fields: when you name them, give them space, they no longer spill into the world unconsciously. You will stop blaming others, you will see yourself, you will change. It’s about recognition by placing a light where darkness creeps, and from there make decisions like the adult you are.

Right now, everything external is unreliable, The noise is surreal, this is a moment to go inward and plan the architecture of your upcoming life, create a path, free your mind, liberate your nervous system, become responsible for your soul, redefine your relationship to all social constructs including religion, monetary systems and what not.

Too much limitation becomes restriction; enough containment becomes wisdom and support; that’s the platform this Full Moon offers; it’s structural; but it’s also emotional; the tension between the Capricorn mountain and the Cancer shell is real; but when you work with both; you get resilience; you get emotional maturity that actually knows how to protect itself; that actually knows how to build, and it is the one that is going to tune in to your own frequency.

So you’re ready for 2026…

