And So It Is! The C Word: Consciousness

Ontology, Qualia, Semantics, Thoughts & Forms

So here I am, finishing some images for a commission that is about to wrap in San Antonio, Texas, before I send them to the fabricator and get approval from the committee. And posting some documentation below of my latest public art commission, Arcana, for the IEB at the University of Washington in Seattle. I’m always very curious to see what other thing I’m going to get into, what I’m going to be reading, what is going to flow next, where my frequency is tuning into.

Let’s say I became aware of the work of Federico Faggin a couple of years ago, but it was only in the last months that I became really curious; his book Irreducible came out, and I finally had the time to listen to it, in Italian. He’s an Italian physicist who has been living in the United States for decades now.

I speak Italian fluently. I also got a copy in English, just in case. But the Italian version stayed with me; there’s a depth in that language that never leaves you. We owe that to Dante. He gave us the Italian language we know now; he decentralized language when he wrote the Divine Comedy. He made it vulgar; he wrote it for the people. (Vulgar comes from the Latin vulgaris; it means common, of the people, spoken by everyone.)

The way Faggin writes and the way he speaks is so profoundly complex; simple in expression; beautiful in its own rhythm.

ᴀʀᴄᴀɴᴀ_ɪɴᴛᴇʀᴅɪꜱᴄɪᴘʟɪɴᴀʀʏ ᴇɴɢɪɴᴇᴇʀɪɴɢ ʙᴜɪʟᴅɪɴɢ. ᴜ. ᴡᴀꜱʜɪɴɢᴛᴏɴ, 2025 𝗔𝗻 𝗶𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗶𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗯𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 (𝘂. 𝗪𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘁𝗼𝗻), 𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗱𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰, 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲-𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝘄𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿-𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲. 𝗩𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗴𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀 𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗲𝗹𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗶𝗹𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝘀, 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗳𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄𝗲𝗿’𝘀 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗯𝗼𝘁𝗵 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗱𝗼𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗲𝘀. 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗼𝘀𝗸𝗮𝗿 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗹𝗲𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿’𝘀 𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗰 𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘁, 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗵𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘀 𝘀𝗽𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀, 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝘆𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝗶𝘁 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗴𝗲𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗮 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴—𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺, 𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻. 𝙿𝚑𝚘𝚝𝚘 𝚌𝚛𝚎𝚍𝚒𝚝: 𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚢𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚝𝚒𝚖𝚎 𝚜𝚝𝚞𝚍𝚒𝚘- 𝚏𝚊𝚋𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚝𝚘𝚛𝚜: 𝚐𝚕𝚊𝚜𝚖𝚊𝚕𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚒 𝚙𝚎𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚜 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚟𝚒𝚜𝚘. C𝚘𝚖𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚎𝚍 𝚋𝚢 𝚝𝚑𝚎 U𝚗𝚒𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚒𝚝𝚢 𝚘𝚏 W𝚊𝚜𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚝𝚘𝚗 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚒𝚛 I𝚗𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚍𝚒𝚜𝚌𝚒𝚙𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚊𝚛𝚢 E𝚗𝚐𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚐 B𝚞𝚒𝚕𝚍𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚖𝚊𝚗𝚊𝚐𝚎𝚍 𝚝𝚑𝚛𝚘𝚞𝚐𝚑 𝚝𝚑𝚎 W𝚊𝚜𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚝𝚘𝚗 S𝚝𝚊𝚝𝚎 A𝚛𝚝𝚜 C𝚘𝚖𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚘𝚗​.

Disrupting mental flow

Uranus in Gemini will disrupt and crack open the structures of thought, language, symbols; the very scaffolding of mental patterns. Gemini is the archetype of duality, of words, of coding, the left side of the brain, the nervous system of ideas.

Uranus severs outdated patterns; liberates the mental field; forces a leap beyond habitual thought forms.

Uranus in Gemini is going to be destabilizing the calcified framework of the mind, because Faggin reminds us that semantics and Qualia; the felt, the living layer; cannot be programmed. And the true liberation of thought is not more code; it is returning to consciousness as the source.

Uranus as a high octave of Mercury works as the breaking point where thought itself gives way. Mercury governs language and logic, the structure of ideas. Jupiter expands that into meaning, into philosophy, into intuitive understanding. But Uranus arrives beyond both, disrupting and barely expanding it. It cuts through the architecture, shattering outdated narratives, jolting us beyond the framework of language and into direct presence. This transit exposes what exists beyond them: the raw, irreducible field of awareness we keep pointing toward.

Consciousness cannot be reduced to the manipulation of symbols. It is the irreducible foundation from which meaning arises. ~Federico Faggin, Irreducible

Federico’s work is the perfect companion to this transit, because he reminds us that the mind, the code, the language, is just the downstream of consciousness. Consciousness is the base; we cannot reduce it to anything else.

As Uranus disrupts, it will be inviting us to return to the well: to the raw, essential field of experience from which language emerges.

Consciousness is the essential ground from which mathematics stems. Mathematics is a product of conscious beings exploring the patterns and relationships of the world; it does not precede or generate consciousness; it is a flowing stream of awareness downloaded. I am paraphrasing what he said in an interview in 2023. In other words, mathematics as code is language; it is reflection; a shadow downstream from the source.

The Nature of [My] Reality

Plato taught that behind the visible world lies an invisible architecture; the Forms; the essence that shape what we perceive. His Solids were a glimpse into that structure, where geometry became a bridge between matter and meaning.

The pyramid, the octahedron, the icosahedron, the dodecahedron, the cube; they help us understand nature through geometry, which is the space of numbers. Each of these shapes carries a numerical relationship; the edges, the angles, the face: they reveal patterns hidden in plain sight. Even the simplest, the tetrahedron, folds into the rhythm; its structure multiplies into the number 1440. One could say it’s a coincidence, but that’s the number of minutes we have in a day: 24 hours times 60 minutes; all multiples of 12. The universe arranges itself this way; the numbers reveal the structure.

1440 = sum of angles of a star tetrahedron (2 x 720 = 1440º)

1440 = sum of angles of a octahedron

1440 = sum of angles of a decagon (10 sides: 144 x 10 = 1440)

“All things are the offspring of necessity and reason.” ~Plato, Timaeus

Plato taught all this; one needed to understand the principles of numbers, geometry, harmonics, and astronomy to enter a space—>to philosophize; to define our own truth.

In my first book, The Nature of My Reality, I was very interested in the study of being. What is it? What exists? How can we define this experience? I introduced the code and languages I have used to decipher what I perceive as real. And now, based on that foundation, I keep building from it.

As I mentioned in earlier writings, I am on my second book, which is more specific about how this experience has given me the meaning of diving into what value really means. But again, this article is not about these books; it is about the experience of this reality, and how consciousness, mathematics, and language, whether in code or grammar; are fundamentally distinct, yet intertwined, realities; the measurable and the unmeasurable.

It’s like placing Plato’s work in relationship to Aristotle’s; what can be seen, what can be touched, and what is originated from that; the ontology versus the empiricism.

Plato showed us the invisible patterns; the unseen architecture that generates the seen. Aristotle grounded us in the material world; what can be touched, measured, catalogued, named. One points to essence; the other to substance. They aren’t at odds; they are different layers of how we meet reality.

The Mirroring of Concepts

So, syntax is grammar, and in physics, these are the equations, the probabilities, and the measurable structure. And the semantics is the meaning: the felt, lived, interior layer, otherwise known as the synthesis. It is the thing, the structure, pointing toward but never containing; in code, in language, it is what the words actually mean, beyond the grammatical order. In reality, it is presence, yes?

So, when you are using grammar, you create a structure: that is the syntax. You arrange the symbols as they compose a phrase. But then, what the phrase is talking about: that is the semantics.

So, Faggin says quantum mechanics is about information; hence, structure. And for him, syntax is evidence that semantics must exist somewhere. So, he is saying: wherever there is a syntax, or a grammar, or a construction, there must be some meaning at some point.

Oh, wow, this is great. Let’s back up. The equations, the probabilities, the measurable information: that is like the grammar of reality. But grammar exists to carry meaning: a structure that implies something beyond itself.

We can make a comparison between this axiom and poetry, for instance. In poetry, you have certain rules, and then you write the quatrains, or however you want to compose it: that is the structure of the poem. But at the very end, how you decipher it, how you read it: that is the semantic of it.

In his view, the presence of syntax in the fabric of reality is proof that there is a deeper layer. Thus, in any kind of structure that exists, there is always some sort of meaning. It is not just data; there is also meaning, as they are connected, giving purpose to it. And that layer is what consciousness is.

Faggin criticizes the materialist because they miss the Sentience: the Signified reality. In his view, semantic reality and consciousness point to the same thing: the living layer beneath structure. The meaning of life. That is Presence, isn’t it?

And when he says Layer of meaning is the real ontology, he is saying that the true nature of being, the study of what exists, is the true study of ALL THAT IS. It is not the structure of particles; it is the meaning of life itself.

What he’s saying is that the universe appears as structure; but it only coheres when there’s purpose, when something deeper moves through it, and that deeper thread stems from consciousness. So, of course, value fits within this; value is just structure, a system, a relationship I place on a need, a framework that holds together the visible layer. But beyond that support, there’s the felt weight, the significance, the resonance; and that’s where worth emerges. Worth is consciousness made visible. That’s where Jupiter belongs; expanding thought into relevance, into significance rooted in what matters. With that thread present, Gemini holds its rhythm; language, thought, value, everything moves with coherence again.

Value, like all structure, arises as syntax; the framework of code, the architecture we apply to needs, to systems, to exchange. But significance—the real weight of something—lives beyond that grid. It’s semantic; it belongs to the irreducible layer of experience, to consciousness, to presence. Just like language, or mathematics, or reality itself.

Syntax is mercurial: Gemini, the left brain, the code, the pattern-seeking framework of language and thought. Semantics is Jovian: Sagittarius, the right side of the brain, the search for significance, the expansion that unfolds when structure meets depth. And that depth, that full resonance, only reveals itself when both integrate; when the nervous system of logic and the vast field of knowing converge. That convergence is consciousness.

ALL THAT IS

It is through wonder that men now begin and first began to philosophize. ~Aristotle, Metaphysics, Book I, Part 2.

For example, mathematics, which is one of the four Quadrivium, belongs to the world of symbols. It is a representational plane. It is powerful as it reveals relationships and structures; but it operates in abstraction.

Consciousness is the ground of being. It is the first-person; the experiential reality. It is the perception of how you see your reality. It cannot be encoded, reduced, or generated by mathematics.

It precedes and contains everything; ALL THAT IS

When you start questioning the nature of your reality, one has to understand that definitions are very limited, because words are an expression of something that is felt. And if we don’t understand what feeling and sensing are, the five senses, we’re just reduced to words, to signifiers.

We need the five senses in order to perceive this reality. Now, this is different from the emotional body that I speak so much about in my previous articles.

When you sense something, it gives you the capacity to be measuring, to be receiving information, and then processing that information in your brain. Your logical stream starts recognizing patterns; and with language, you can actually start speaking them, defining them, ordering them, even editing them, with the logical part of the brain.

I’ve also spoken about intuition. That comes from the experience; the intangible sense that is lived; the one you can actually recall in memory.

How does it feel? Let’s say you’re a little child, and you put your hand unknowingly on top of the stove, and you get burned. You will remember how it feels. And the next time, your brain will make a connection—>that maybe that’s not a good idea.

Even before that, your parents told you that was not a good idea; but that was a rational, logical explanation. It couldn’t be felt. Until it happens, until it becomes an experience, you don’t have a connection with that in memory.

Now, Gemini as the archetype, the code, the nervous system of ideas: is directly connected to that logical, pattern-seeking part of the mind. Gemini rules how we process information; how we name, order, analyze, and define the patterns we perceive. It is the sign of language, duality, contrast; it nominates and categorizes. The left brain; the compartmentalizing, labeling, classifying side.

And here’s the opening; because Uranus is about to enter Gemini. As Uranus enters—without permission, not gentle at all—it will be fracturing, severing, liberating, destabilizing conditioned, crystallized patterns by forcing the mind to leap beyond structure.

What happens when Uranus strikes the logical foundations of Gemini? Well; the names, the labels, the language, the categories; all the structures we use to organize reality will break—sometimes shockingly—cracking open a new way of relating to them.

And this is precisely where we’re at with this article; between Faggin reminding us that consciousness is the source; between Plato and Aristotle’s truths; between my first book on reality, and my second one exploring value; between the Quadrivium, the measurable and the immeasurable; let’s embrace Uranus as the lord that jolts the language of the mind.

Last year, during 2024, we had Jupiter expanding our mind in Gemini. Remember; Jupiter and Uranus met at the very end of Taurus on April 20th of 2024, starting a new cycle where meaning acquired an innovative sense of grounding value—giving us an understanding of where value really lies: as a subjective relationship, if we were able to tap into that energy.

Then Jupiter entered Gemini, and for twelve months, give or take, it gave us the opportunity to tap into the mercurial nervousness and see how, in a very schizophrenic way, it wanted to expand in many directions.

Uranus right now—very different energy. It forces the mind to leap beyond the structures we’ve grown too attached to.

As David Bohm wrote:

“The ability to perceive or think differently is more important than the knowledge gained.”

Remember that intuition, it’s a synthesis, this is what’s going to bring abstract thinking, pattern recognition beyond language. And Jupiter; it’s its own territory. It’s expanding, and it’s seeking to understand it in a very different way. It wants to complement it. It wants to not just be organized, but be able to be functional.

I see the function of Jupiter very different than the function of Gemini. We need both, to say the least. Jupiter is going to give us meaning. And as I said before; meaning stems from value. And value stems from needs. And if we know what we need, we know what to value. And if we know what to value—life is very meaningful, isn’t it?

The Origins

There’s always an origin; the beginning of an idea; an initiation. But before the origin—there’s ALL THAT IS.

I’ve been speaking about Gemini, Mercury, and the mind; about Jupiter, Sagittarius, and intuition; but we have to talk about the origin; the source of things. That’s Neptune; Pisces energy.

Neptune had been in Pisces for fourteen years before it moved to Aries on the first of April this year. Saturn was in Pisces since March 2023, and it also moved into Aries a little after Neptune.

The origin of things always brings us back to the source. And what we call source—each one of us calls it differently. Some people call it God; ALL THAT IS. Some people who are more agnostic. We all have a different way of relating to where we think we come from. And again; “thinking,” in quotation marks.

The origin of things; the source; is always a place very beautiful.

We had Neptune in Pisces; dissolving boundaries; stirring the longing to return to source. But Neptune is not the base itself; it points to the source. It is the wave upon the ocean of being. It inspires, but it does not generate Presence. Living awareness is the raw, irreducible, first-person field we speak of. It is the Origin beyond language.

In the book I’m reading by Federico Faggin, he speaks about the moment where he had that awakening. It was back in the 80s. He was at Lake Tahoe one evening He must have been around fifty years old. He went for a glass of water in the middle of the night, and he was looking out through the window into the lake.

And then he felt this immense, immense thing in his heart. I don’t know how to describe it; we’d have to go back to the book to see his words exactly. But he felt this sensation very strong. And then he felt love. That everything was made out of love.

And he says that was the first time he saw himself outside of himself; observing himself.

This is how quantum mechanics defines it: the ability to observe what is happening from a third-person perspective.

It’s a practice the Buddha helped us realize: that when we know that we are not our thinking, we can actually see our connection to something bigger.

Thinking… thinking. It’s important if we have something to solve. But thinking, thinking; that’s the source of all problems in modern society. That’s my saying.

So the origin is—can you tap into the origin of all that is, through your own experience?

Because I can describe to you, like Federico just described to me, the origin of his awakening, as all of us are going to have a different moment where we connect the threads.

I was about eight when my father died. Saturn was in Gemini; it was making a square to my Pluto in Virgo. Uranus was opposite my natal Mars at twenty-two degrees of Libra. Transiting Pluto was squaring my nodal axis; the way I would have to integrate my authority was through self-validation; profound. Neptune and Mars were in my tenth house in Sagittarius; both were perfectly squaring my Saturn in Pisces and Uranus in Virgo opposition. It speaks to a tension that was already initiating the dissolution of what real parental authority was. Saturn is authority; and that death transformed and severed the possibility of growing up with a father’s holding hand.

A few years later, while Uranus was still transiting my ninth house, I dove into philosophy to try to understand what had broken inside me. His books on Jung and Nietzsche, questioning reality, were my entry point to keep alive his memory. It didn’t make sense; so I kept going.

When I was in my early 20s; maybe in the summer of ’87; I was living between Greece and London. Transiting Pluto was about to leave my ninth house; a transformed view of the world had taken place. I was ready to transform my identity and career as soon as Pluto completed its journey into my tenth house in 2001.

One night in Athens, at a kiosk in the main square Syntagma [Σύνταγμα], a book called Out on a Limb, by an actress called Shirley MacLaine, just looked at me as if saying: buy me. The night before, under the stars, I had been talking to my boyfriend Omiros [Όμηρος] about the origin of things.

I wouldn’t usually pick that book; but I read it in two takes. It told of alien encounters in Peru and how tapping into the unconscious revealed reality beyond reason. That was the door into metaphysics for me.

There was no internet; I started searching for all the books I could get my hands on. I was living in London at the time. The metaphysics section in the library was so thin you could miss it. Then I read Seth Speaks—whoa! All of Jane Roberts' transmissions revealed things I already knew in my bones. Mostly books about all religions, philosophy, the nature of reality in every possible way. A lot of WOO_WOO…

Living in Greece a few years later proved helpful; the Greeks naturally revolve around these existential questions. By the time the Uranus–Neptune conjunction happened in Capricorn, both planets had touched my South Node in early Capricorn in the eleventh house and were transiting my twelfth house. That marked the beginning of a quiet, relentless series of upgrades to my operating system. It didn’t happen overnight; it dissolved, rewired, rewrote me from the inside out.

I remember telling my friends that everything had Consciousness. I started using that word and watching their faces. One night at a pub, my best friend just looked at me and laughed. And he said: you know you’re saying that even ashtrays have consciousness, right? And now you’re smoking and you’re killing the ashtray. And he couldn’t stop laughing with his sister because they were saying I was aware that I was killing the things. We still laugh about that.

Thirty-nine years later, here I am; curious how Uranus in Gemini will crack open humanity’s relationship to consciousness; and amused, really, that we still speak of “questioning” consciousness at all—as if a fish could question the ocean, or language could explain its own silence. It’s absurd, but it’s what we do.

Machines + Meaning

Faggin was, after all, the inventor of the microprocessor. We talk about AI today like it’s something entirely new, but it’s been seeded for decades.

Even back in the 80s, he was already thinking about artificial intelligence, and about other kinds of intelligence. The intelligence that can’t be built by machines. The intelligence that lives in experience. The intelligence that lives in consciousness.

And by the way: a microprocessor, it’s the tiny architecture that makes modern computers possible, the core; the little silicon brain that processes instructions; that runs code, without it, there’s no device, no app, no AI, Faggin helped build that; but he never mistook processing power for consciousness.

Consciousness, if we want to reduce it to a word, is awareness. The ability to witness; to give light to who we are; so we can create our universe. Not the other way around.

If we are unaware, we let the universe, or worse, the collective, define where we’re going. Until we take that responsibility inside of ourselves, whatever we build is just a mimic of something else. Not a true, intentional expression of ALL THAT IS.

And we have to really sit with that. Why did we come to live during these times? Why, as souls in a state of evolution, are we here now?

And if you want to understand that deeper, look at your chart.

Your chart will show you the process of Pluto; it tells you what kind of generation you belong to; and where you are disempowered. Your nodal axis, and the rulers of those nodes, and their relationships; that’s going to tell you where you’re coming from; where you’re going; what is the pulsation and the gifts you bring to unfold.

Then you can go deeper into understanding: what are you here liberating yourself from? That’s Uranus. And how your mind and your intuition are going to help you thread it all together.

But you need a good reader. Because if you go to AI, and you just look for definitions, you’re going to miss what’s important: the lived and felt experience.

AI gives you syntax by processing language; but it cannot give you meaning, nor synthesis. AI impairs your cognitive capacity to understand that being human is a superpower.



Synthesis is when all the fragments come together: when logic, intuition, experience, memory, feeling; they converge. Suddenly, it’s understanding; meaning; way more than data per se.

Semantics is the living layer of meaning; the felt, interior knowing that no machine can replicate.

[Semantics comes from the Greek semantikos, meaning “significant”; from semaino, “to signify, to indicate.”]

That’s the invitation for you guys right now. When Uranus is going to be cracking open the way of thought, the invitation is to meet it. To remember that in the gaps, in the fractures, in the cracks, in the silence after language breaks, there is a space for something real to return to, and that is called a state of consciousness.

As Jeffrey Wolf Green describes, “Uranus also correlates to all the memories of this and other lives … it correlates to all the memories and knowledge that have ever come before; that which you cannot necessarily recall consciously.” () Uranus in the Third House or Gemini: mental trauma can occur when these people experience life situations that directly confront the way in which they understand life via their ideas, opinions and mental constructions. … The intensity of the confrontations or experiences forces them to question and restructure their mental constructions so that a new ideational system occurs.”

The last time Uranus transited Gemini, the world witnessed disruption in thought and technology. It aligned with wartime scientific breakthroughs: the Manhattan Project led by Oppenheimer; the Shelter Island Conference reshaping quantum theory; the invention of the radar, jet engines, and early computers. It was a moment when the mechanics of communication shattered old paradigms and ushered in quantum consciousness.

One of the things that I sense happening right now is a bit different, as science is about tuning into a different frequency of understanding, not so much about inventing new things. It is how reality is perceived from the state of consciousness that you are finding yourself.

And how you can tweak your reality, not through controlling your thoughts, but through the way you relate to them.

This is how you reach another kind of memory; another kind of state; when you tap into long-term memory, or the Uranus Realm. This is another state of consciousness; another mindset; one that is anchored in the metaphysical and connects us to ALL THAT IS.

And what about the markets.

What about trading, communication, speculation.

Uranus as the archetype of invention, systemic acceleration, the force that severs stagnation and installs new structures, especially in technology, networks, and information. As it enters Gemini, the archetype of exchange, language, code, trade, markets, speculation, dualities, it electrifies the very channels through which communication and value circulate.

Gemini rules how goods, currency, and information move. It is the nervous system of commerce itself. The brokers, the traders, the speculators, the code behind the trades. As I mentioned earlier, Uranus in Gemini will break and rewire the system. Therefore, expect disruptions in digital networks, new protocols for financial exchange, volatility driven by information chaos, the rise of decentralized technologies reshaping how we trade, speak, and transact.

We already see that stable-coins are here to stay, and people are lending money right and left to be able to stack more Bitcoin in their reserves. There’s this nervousness happening for accumulation. So Bitcoin sits right in the center of this, as it is pure code, and its language defines how value can be saved in hard money. It already is inside of this frequency shift. So it already carries this energy.

We track Uranus because it moves on time, every 84 years it comes around, breaks the system apart, resets the structure. The fourth turning follows that same rhythm, a generational cycle you see playing out across history, politics, markets, currency, value, human behavior, they all ride the same wheel. That’s how the structure resets; it’s mechanical geometry. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

Why don’t we talk about this structural harmonics that can be mapped in markets, like W.D. Gann did through price. Gurdjieff spoke of it through movement, sound, and octave. Many mystics trace the same geometry of 45°. It’s a breaking point, an interval where direction shifts. You see it in music, planetary cycles, market charts, the same wheel repeating itself. So I divide the circle in numbers that carry that harmonic. They shape the rhythm of change.

I’ve been watching it through those same angles, I’ve been dividing the 45° even further down to 22.5°, 11.25°, and so on. And because Bitcoin has only been trading for sixteen years, we aren’t yet stretching Uranus across its full fractal, but the rhythm is already visible.

The pattern is in motion; the geometry holds, let’s track it backwards from July 7, 2025, when Uranus enters 0° Gemini—the angular completion of this fractal. I am measuring every 11.25°, which is one-eighth of a full 90° quarter turn.

18.25° Taurus — August 2022: Uranus met Mars and the North Node; the market turned volatile, Bitcoin hovered near $24,000, and accumulation patterns shifted. By November 2022, we all remember the FTX collapse; Bitcoin reached a low of $15,000.

7° Taurus — April 27 2020 on my birthday: Bitcoin reversed from the COVID crash, launching its bullish cycle.

26.25° Aries — March 2017: Bitcoin broke above $1,200, marking the start of its mainstream acceleration.

15° Aries — January 2015: Bitcoin bottomed near $170 after its first major speculative collapse.

The pattern follows a clear rhythm. The angles divide the cycle with precision, mapping ruptures, reversals, and initiations in both markets and collective behavior. This fractal continues to unfold, revealing itself step by step.

You can trace market ruptures and initiations right alongside Uranus’ rhythm. And guess what, we can already see how the channels of trade and communication are shifting in real time.

As I’m writing this, the Big Beautiful Bill just passed—giving Trump another win and shaking up the tax code again. How that’s going to ripple into markets, money flow, and value remains to be seen; but it’s part of the same architecture cracking open.

The Genius Act in the US creates a federal stable-coin framework with full reserves and monthly audits, turning digital money into tightly controlled, high-speed financial code.

The Digital Euro pilots in Europe are testing programmable currency, expected to roll out by late 2025, recoding trade channels as centralized digital tools.

MiCA and the Digital Services Act in Europe bring stricter crypto rules and proactive content censorship, even at the protocol level, pushing speech and trade through controlled, coded gates.

The US Crypto and AI executive order reshuffles agencies in favor of faster speculative flows and evolving digital markets.

The UK Online Safety Act and China’s crypto controls expand surveillance, turning the same technologies that connect us into tools for control.

Bottom line. Uranus in Gemini is already shredding the old channels, speech, code, money, and remixing the architecture of communication, speculation, and value. Technology speeds things up, no doubt, but it also programs the flow, censors speech, and rewires how value moves in real time. My friend

has been speaking a lot about these shifts of CBDCs and stable-coins. If you want to go deeper, she’s the one to follow.

Can we see another all-time high for Bitcoin between July 7th - 9th or thereafter??? Who knows. I have already marked my chart and place my numbers, I won’t disclose as I am not speculating.

I say that Bitcoin is a state of consciousness; the awareness exists before the code, before the numbers, before the measurable structure appears. Through code, it takes form, becoming a symbol. We have to act upon it. Once aware of it and tuned to its frequency, humans give it meaning through action, through choice, through responsibility. For me, that is where value lives, and that is how consciousness moves into form.

Remember: I am building meaning in the way I live, the way I feel, the way I perceive, and the way I synthesize what’s already been seeded inside. At some point, I could arrive at a place where I’ve read enough books and the library is inside me. I just pick up the shelf when I need it. The rest comes from my own experience; from how I meet reality.

Remember: Jupiter is in Cancer, and it’s all about feelings and your environment. So if you feel like crying, play a good song. Go and feel the sand or the grass below your feet, and if you are in a cold country, and it’s raining, or it’s snowing, or if you’re in the tropics and you live in different temperatures, just make sure that you connect to the reality of Mother Earth.

Have a great week. Happy Fourth of July to all the Patriots!

