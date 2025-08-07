

You know, when I was born, Uranus was in a balsamic relationship to Pluto. This is a generational imprint. That was the mid-60s, and it completed between 1965–1966. And what was also peculiar about it—they were both in Virgo, Saturn and Chiron in Pisces were making an opposition to this rare conjunction (it takes 140+ years for they to meet). That created a very special situation for the people who are right now entering into their 60-year-old moment.

Dane Rudhyar wrote then: “What is happening today, as Uranus starts its new cycle of relationship with Pluto, is that the very foundations of man's collective mentality are being transformed; for Pluto represents indeed the planetary aspect of mind, the one mind of Man.” “Pluto, I repeat, refers to the collective mind of humanity. In a narrower sense it refers to some closely interrelated and authoritarian human groups... But when Uranus acts upon Pluto... Uranus does not allow Pluto, as it were, to pull everything to the bottom or core. Uranus periodically fecundates and always stirs up the realm of Pluto; and we are witnessing such a fecundation.” 1965

first sketches ARCHE-TYPES, THE SOUND OF THE WORD IS BEYOND SENSE, 2015 𝙿𝚞𝚋𝚕𝚒𝚌 𝙰𝚛𝚝 𝙲𝚘𝚖𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚘𝚗. 𝕍𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕔𝕒𝕟 ℙ𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕝𝕚𝕠𝕟, (ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕪 𝕊𝕖𝕖) 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝟝𝟞𝕥𝕙 𝕍𝕖𝕟𝕚𝕔𝕖 𝔹𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕒𝕝𝕖 ℂ𝕦𝕣𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕕 𝕓𝕪: 𝕄𝕚𝕔𝕠𝕝 𝔽𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕚

So let’s talk about this trine that we have right now. It’s the first time that we have a trine with these two planets after their 1965-66 new cycle while we’re living. Probably the time before this trine happened, it was a closing trine—was in the 1922s. The last opposition was in 1901: the structure of the world began to reconfigure. Nations emerged, empires fractured, ideologies clashed, and industry consolidated under new frameworks of power.

But it has taken 60 years for Pluto and Uranus to create a trine as I spoke in recent articles about aspects. And they’re doing it: Pluto at the very beginning of Aquarius and Uranus at the very beginning of Gemini, both air signs. One is fixed—Aquarius—and the other one is mutable. So there’s this energy. It’s a supporting energy bringing new ways of doing things, while at the same time there’s a transformation and revolution in society.

You see, Uranus is ruling Pluto that is in Aquarius, so they’re really supporting each other. So the question is:

-where in your life do you feel that you are bringing some inner mental revolution?

-And how is this going to be transforming not only your life but your place in society?

(Pluto and Uranus in an opening trine signifies a maturation of the revolutionary cycle seeded in the 1960s. They are stabilizing vectors; air signs bring networked cognition, distributed innovation, and collective pattern restructuring. Aquarius sets the collective container. Gemini disperses the data. Uranus rules Pluto in Aquarius, so this trine is recursive, it supports a long-range synthesis of disruption into form.)

Relational clarity and inner refinement

And although these transits are not personal, they become personal now that Mars just entered Libra. We had Mars going through Virgo in the last weeks, joined the South Node of the Moon. It was initiating a way to look into the systems and the habits and the way our very complex mind edits out and edits in situations. It was all about initiating purity in the discernment and also calibrating obsessive ways of refinement.

Now that it’s in Libra and in opposition to this Saturn and Neptune retrograding in Aries before they reenter Pisces, it is initiating a way how to create a balance between all these other subjects. So let’s say it is saying: hey, I’m an individual that wants to liberate myself from many things that I no longer care for, but how do I respond in relationship to others, in relationship to my needs, in relationship in general?

And I can tell you that I’ve been going through that deeply. That’s why I’ve been trying to keep some silence and I’ve done some specific things not to be out there that much. And it’s going to be a retreat that I’m enjoying.

An infinite array of options my friend!

This grand trine between Uranus, Pluto, and Mars is offering that possibility of confronting how we are individually, as persons, starting a balance in our lives in response to society. Also, it’s sextiling that Mercury retrograde about to go station direct in Leo, that is also opposing Pluto. So it’s almost like the whole sky right now—it’s creating a perfect situation for recalibrating, rebranding, seeing things in a positive way and mostly as they are devoid illusions.

(Mercury retrograde in Leo opposing Pluto supports deep inner reflection on self-expression, self-validation, and visibility. What do you need to say; not to impress, but to clarify authentically? Since January, we’ve been activating the same degrees, while Mars, the New Moon, Mercury, and soon Venus—all moving through Leo; have opposed Pluto in Aquarius, confronting each layer of personal expression with the pressure of the collective field. The area in your chart where Leo lies has been under steady fire—testing your courage, self-respect, and visibility. This moment is demanding that courage become embodied, that expression come from coherence. Each opposition has revealed where behavior still conforms to unseen systems of consensus and detachment—and where something more vital is ready to emerge. Be based!)

There’s no way that you can feel that you have no options, because if you still feel that there’s no options in life, my God, you’re not doing the work. Because there’s so many—plenty—but they depend on your action. They depend on the capacity you have to look inside of yourself for the things that are there for you to evolve.

So look at your triggers and look at how you respond to your triggers. And that’s going to be the biggest invitation, the biggest window for this upcoming full moon in Aquarius that is happening on the 9th of August. The Moon says: hey, how do I identify the patterns? Because the Moon is going to be conjunct Pallas Athena. So how can I identify the patterns that are important for me to feel comfortable in society, with my group, my peers?

It is squaring Vesta and Juno in Scorpio. So you got to look at the obsessive parts for your addictions. You’re creating too much devotion to the things you’re addicted to. And Ceres sextile in Aries is saying: you know, if you make a ritual about your individual needs, you may understand what they are.

Now the Sun in Leo says: dude, we got to do this. We got to show up authentically. We can’t keep on copy-pasting other people in society. Like, mimicking is not the way. Life is not mimetics. Life is emanation.

Ending cycles of approval

Now the last thing that I see about this beautiful celestial conjugation in the skies is that Venus—it’s approaching Jupiter in Cancer. Venus has been softening the way our values are needed. It’s in a balsamic relationship to Jupiter. Jupiter has not gone retrograde yet, but it’s creating an inconjunct with the full moon, a trine with Vesta and the North Node, and a square with Ceres.

So Jupiter is expanding and making like an underline of what are those emotional values that you have been forfeiting, or fading, or letting go under the radar in order for you to feel okay in society.

(Venus and Jupiter in balsamic relationship close a cycle of value inflation—asking you to decide what nurtures your emotional growth versus what simply maintains external approval. Jupiter’s trine to Vesta and the North Node supports purposeful devotion. The square to Ceres insists you re-parent yourself.)

Ontologies That Dissonate

[A living exchange with Robert Breedlove, August 2025]

To close, I want to share a short exchange I had recently with Robert Breedlove in X, he is the host of What Is Money?—a channel where I was a guest close to a year ago. Robert often brings deep philosophical threads, and sometimes we resonate, sometimes we differ.

This one is a perfect example of divergence rooted in value and ontology.



There’s no attempt whatsoever to discredit his view, as I am using it to illustrate the current transit opportunities. His view represents the mimetic frame; my intent is stemming from resonance. This full moon is calling us into individuation: the awareness that some of what we still carry is conditioned by collective archetypes, as some of what arises is our direct emanation.



It’s an individual voice, an individual path, versus one that is still under the umbrella of a collective. And I’m not criticizing the followers of Christ, and I’m not saying that my way of thinking is “the way” but I’m just putting out there an example of how these energies are just happening—so you understand the context of everything that I’ve written.

@Breedlove22

Christ is King. This isn’t about a man on a golden throne barking orders at his subjects. It’s about who we choose to imitate. 🧵 @Breedlove22

Humans are mimetic. We become who we imitate. Every personality is a patchwork of the people we’ve watched, admired, and copied. @Breedlove22

Christ is King because He is the perfect model for imitation. The archetype of how to live, respond, suffer, forgive, judge, and love. @Breedlove22

He met betrayal with compassion. Injustice with righteous indignation. Sin with agapic love. No revenge. No resentment. No hatred. Just strength, honor, and divine grace. @Breedlove22

Without a primary mimetic model like Christ, we lose our compass. We imitate the loudest voices instead of the wisest. And we drift… @Breedlove22

Christ gives us a standard of action. By imitating Christ, we develop sound moral, legal, and economic standards for optimal human cooperation. Christ is the pinnacle of all human value hierarchies. @Breedlove22

So when we say “Christ is King,” we really mean: He is the north star of human action. He is the standard. The model. The Way.

In a mimetic world, who you imitate shapes your soul and blazes your path through life. Choose wisely. @BravoMonika

I understand where you’re coming from. You’re standing in the lineage of Girard; mimetic theory, the idea that we model our desires on others, that we become what we imitate, and that Christ, then, is the highest pattern to reflect. I see that clearly.

But we are ontologically distinct, because I don’t see human beings as fundamentally mimetic. I see us as individuating fields of consciousness.

In your ontology, Christ is King because He is the perfect model for imitation.

In mine, Christ is not a model to imitate. Christ is a frequency to emanate.

You speak of following the archetype, the pattern, the external compass.

I speak from the space of becoming the pattern itself—from inner alignment, from source, from direct knowing.

I don’t arrive at Christ through copying. I arrive by incarnating the divine impulse as it moves uniquely through me.

And I believe that is the Second Coming: not a return from above, but a revelation from within.

So while you see mimetic desire as the engine of humanity, I see it as the very mechanism we are here to transcend.

You say we imitate to orient. I say we individuate to liberate.

There must be room—there is room—for other forms of desire.

Not the kind that reaches outward toward a model, but the kind that wells up from within, unbidden, sovereign, and true.

Christ, for you, may be the highest example.

But for me, Christ is not an example at all.

Christ is the irreducible flame that each of us must tend in solitude and integrity.

That’s why I can’t fall into “we are mimetic.”

Because I’m not.

I’m free.

And freedom is the signature of Christ. @Breedlove22

And yet, the words you use to express yourself here you too learned through imitation. @BravoMonika

Of course, language is learned through mirroring. We all begin life by imitating. That’s not the debate.

But imitation is a phase, not a purpose.

Mimicry may shape the outer form, but it says nothing of the origin of the expression.

Once language is acquired, it becomes a vessel.

What fills that vessel—tone, timing, truth—is not mimicry. It’s emanation.

This is what artists know.

We don’t express to repeat, not to imitate. We actually express to reveal that which is hidden.

The Word didn’t become flesh through imitation; it became flesh through Incarnation.

The Logos moves through me, that is not something I copied nor imitated.

Authenticity is liberation in embodied form.

That’s why I stated at the beginning: this is a different ontology.

Perhaps more mystical—but fully embodied.

The Logos Remembered: From Incarnation to Individuation

This exchange with Robert is revealing the current astrology beyond language. What I’m speaking to is what Uranus trine Pluto is activating right now. This moment is about metabolizing our experiences into frequency. My words are shaped by that transit: a movement from inherited patterns through self-recognition into collective emanation.

When I said that imitation is a phase, not a purpose, I was expressing what Saturn and Neptune in Pisces are dissolving—old spiritual syntax that no longer holds. Illusions are visible. Courage belongs to those who act upon seeing it.

By affirming my transitory experience of mimicry, I let experience speak through me. When I spoke of the Word becoming flesh through incarnation, I was channeling my inquiry into the great gospel of John—an inquiry that led to my 2014 commission by the Vatican for the 2015 Venice Biennale, where I created an interactive installation entitled Arche-types: The sound of the Word is beyond Sense, that led me deeper into resonance, far from pure logic.

I was also feeling the square between the Aquarius Moon and Juno and Vesta in Scorpio. That aspect brings clarity to where we’ve been bound by projection. But what I’m naming is the Logos remembered. The quiet frequency of Venus and Jupiter closing a value cycle in Cancer feels emotional, memory-based, and cellular.

What I called Christ is a frequency that emerges in me—like the Buddha, Lao Zi, and all the great masters before me who have taught me about love, compassion, wisdom, and humility.

I know I am not mimicking nor an empty vessel. I did that while growing up and learning. Carl Jung, in Aion, speaks of the second coming of Christ as a becoming during an individuated path.

This differs from mimetic theory as proposed by Girard, where Christ is seen as the archetypal model for imitation and transcendence of violence.

AI, Addiction, and the Discernment of Frequency

Eclipses are coming, and I’ve been doing sessions with fellow earthlings, helping them prepare for the upcoming September season—including also the February and March eclipses. As we move into a new paradigm, having the right tools and timing can make all the difference. If you feel called, I’m offering readings as a way to support that alignment.

One last thing, because we're talking about the collective and individualism, and also because there's still a lot of confusion to be revealed with clarity—and because we are, as Breedlove says, mimetic—if we have not found our true voice, we're going to imitate. We're going to comply with certain kinds of orders.

Now, this is a trend I'm noticing: many people are using AI as if it were a person, and they’re not understanding that what they’re bringing forth could make the distortion even bigger.

I’m not saying this guy (Brandon Ross) is right or wrong, but I’ll include a few links here for you to dive in and make your own assumptions. I’m not here to tell you that my truth is better than yours. I’m just here. That’s it. Putting the things together.So this is one link. There’s another one from Gregg Braden—someone I’ve followed for 30 years—who is also talking about the dangers of defying or elevating AI as a god, which in my view is dangerous. I’ll include that you will be the judge. Then I’ll leave you with two other links. One is from the Leo King. He did a deep dive on an object in the skies that may or may not be alien vessel nor a comet: 3i/ATLAS. I liked his take. I’ve been listening to him, and he did a five-hour special I listened to. I have to say, he uses AI a lot—so he’s already inside of this nebulosa. I use AI a lot too, so I’m not saying AI is the devil. I’m just always thinking about what kind of relationship we have with people, situations, and things—and where we’re not seeing our truth. Where we’re becoming addicted, and where we’re giving power to the other. That’s what I’m saying. And last but not least, I’ll include a link from Clif High. For many people, he’s a conspiracy theorist—which, for me, is an honor to be called—because it’s about people who want to think for themselves. People who want to do their own research and find out what’s true based on their own design.

That’s why I’m putting these examples here. listen with outmost discernment. It’s just: look: people are looking at reality in many different ways. So where is the difference between the individual, his or her authenticity, and where are we just mimicking the collective? That’s basically this full moon.

Feel free to follow what draws your attention. Make sure to take a deep breath and understand your relational values. I’ve been doing that the last couple of months and I have to say—it’s been of so much value to create my own presence.

But again, I cut the silence short because I feel that this full moon is full of amazing nuggets. It’s giving you the support to create a deeper relationship to your wants, your needs, and those things you’ve been addicted to for a long time.

We don’t need to agree, that’s not the point. We need to create dialogue so we can evolve through our own perception—and the perception of others.

Have a great, great full moon.

