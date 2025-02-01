Why competition is the best inceptive to innovate?

This is the Free Monthly article for all subs. Enjoy!

Navigating the Fog—A Road Without Clear Visibility

Imagine driving through a dense mountain pass, no tunnels, just winding roads with short stretches of visibility. The fog rolls in thick, so thick that the headlights barely make a difference. You slow down, gripping the wheel, straining to see what’s ahead. The road exists, but your ability to perceive it is momentarily obscured.

Now, imagine you get a flat tire. No problem, right? You pull over, ready to replace it—but then you realize there is no spare tire. You forgot to replace it last time. Your plan is suddenly shattered.

What now?

You were sure you’d reach your destination by 10 p.m., but that certainty is now gone. Do you wait for daylight, hoping someone will pass? Do you start walking, even though you barely have cell signal and don’t know how far the next town really is?

There’s no universal answer. The choice depends on context—season, conditions, resources, instincts. But this is exactly the kind of moment we are entering astrologically.

The fog is the Pisces convergence—the Moon, Venus, North Node, and Neptune clouding the path ahead Gate / hexagram / Gene key 36. The flat tire is the unexpected realization that what you thought was secure is not. The lack of a spare? That’s the missing 35th gate—the drive to completion—that we don’t have right now.

“The 36th Gift doesn’t freeze. It doesn’t close down. It stays open. Wow. Do you know what that entails? Someone or something completely threatens to overwhelm us, and we stay open. Our heart may recoil for a few moments, but we breathe deeply into our chest, anchor ourself in the belly, and look the experience right in the eye.” ~ Richard Rudd, 64 Ways

A Crisis is a Question Mark

This is not about reacting impulsively to crisis. It’s about recognizing crisis as a question mark, not an endpoint.

Gate/hexagram/Gene key 36 is the emotional impulse to move forward, to act in response to uncertainty—but without Gate 35, there’s no immediate resolution. That means the real challenge is discernment.

What do you truly need? What is actually essential? What are you assuming is necessary but is actually just an expectation?

Crises reveal blind spots. They strip away assumptions and force you to be fully present with what is, not what you expected things to be. The real test is whether you can sit in that uncertainty without collapsing into panic or frustration.

—Reading the Signals in the Fog

I want to give another analogy here because what I see in the upcoming chart, where the Moon, Venus, the North Node, Neptune, and Saturn are trailing in Pisces, resembles a congestion zone. I’ve been learning how to read financial charts using a method called Ichimoku. My dear friend, T, who prefers to remain anonymous, introduced me to it, and I have been fully engaging with the practice.

One of the key aspects of Ichimoku analysis is understanding how price moves through the Kumo (cloud), a representation of equilibrium and uncertainty. When price enters the cloud, it signals a period of indecision—just like we are seeing astrologically. It’s a time to pause, observe, and analyze rather than make impulsive decisions.

Markets, like human behavior, follow cyclical patterns. Ichimoku provides a structured way to interpret these cycles. It incorporates multiple timeframes using five key components: Tenkan-sen (conversion line), Kijun-sen (base line), Senkou Span A and B (leading spans forming the Kumo), and Chikou Span (lagging line).(They sound like foreign language). Each element provides insight into trend strength, support, and resistance levels.

The beauty of Ichimoku lies in its ability to measure historical averages to anticipate future movements. The key period calculations—9, 26, and 52—allow traders to visualize market sentiment. Similarly, in astrology, we observe planetary cycles to understand the evolving themes shaping our lives.

Going back to the core idea of value, meaning, and needs: understanding what’s happening requires assigning value to information and recognizing the importance of observation. Once patterns emerge, everything gains new meaning.

The next few weeks and months will be defined by perception—what we choose to focus on, what signals we prioritize, and how we interpret the patterns forming around us. The answers won’t come from external sources alone. Each of us must refine our own understanding to navigate this uncertain terrain.

The Cloud and the Wavelength Crossing Through It.

When, at length, they have practiced themselves for some time in the journey of virtue, persevering in meditation and prayer, wherein, with the suavity and relish they have found, they have become detached from worldly things, and acquired some spiritual strength in God, so as to be able to curb the creature appetites and in some small degree suffer for God some slight load and dryness, without turning back at the crucial moment; when, to their thinking, they are proceeding in these spiritual exercises to their entire satisfaction and delight; and when the Sun of Divine favors seems to them to shine most radiantly upon them, God darkens all this light, and shuts the door and fountain of the sweet spiritual water, which they were wont to drink in God as often and as long as they chose ... and thus, he leaves them in darkness so profound that they know not whither to direct the sense of the imagination and speculations of the mind.

~St. John of the Cross

—What Signals Are We Getting?

Just like in Ichimoku, you don’t just look at the present moment. you track past cycles to find patterns.

Venus has a 224-day orbit around the Sun, slightly longer during its retrograde phases. Looking at past Venus transits helps us understand where these themes are coming from and where they may be leading.

Venus last touched Neptune at 27° Pisces on April 2, 2024—just before the total solar eclipse. Pluto was at 1° Aquarius, while Jupiter and Uranus were preparing for a conjunction in Taurus. This was a moment of dissolving illusions, resetting values, and clearing out stagnant emotional baggage. What did we let go of back then? What was dissolving in our lives that we now find ourselves navigating without a clear replacement?

Venus encountered the North Node around April 17, 2024—conjunct Mercury retrograde and Chiron in Aries. That was a moment of vulnerability and self-worth recalibration. What illusions about courage, identity, and value were breaking down?

The last Venus retrograde cycle was in Leo (July–September 2023). It started in Virgo and moved back into Leo, and Mars will soon be retracing those same degrees. What we reconsidered about personal identity, confidence, and creative expression then will resurface now—but with different players in the game.

The signs are there. The question is: are we paying attention?

—What Comes After the Fog?

We don’t know exactly where this fog is leading us, but that doesn’t mean we can’t orient ourselves.The way through the unknown is to focus on the feeling we want to have once we emerge. If you were to close your eyes and project yourself into 2026, what do you want your reality to feel like? Not what it looks like—but how does it feel in your body, in your emotions, in your energy?

Because that is what we are all shaping right now, in the uncertainty.

This is a moment to trust the internal compass rather than external markers. The path will clear. And when it does, those who have been paying attention will be the ones who recognize the signals first.

Step by Step, Not All at Once

In the coming weeks, I’ll explore the Venus-Mercury retrograde cycle, the unfolding aspects, and the shifting Ichimoku cloud patterns. But I’m not making all the decisions now. Just like on that road, I’m moving carefully, step by step, feeling into the signals rather than forcing an answer.

This is not about rushing toward a resolution. This is about learning how to navigate the fog.

The Core Question: Where Do We Seek Affirmation?

We’ve entered the full arena of individuation, and with that comes the question: how do we measure our relationship to our values and needs? How do we determine if we are creating resonance with others—and does that even matter?

More importantly, are we checking in with ourselves to see if the resonance we feel is coming from within, or are we still expecting it from the outside?

Do you find yourself feeling more stressed when there’s no echo? When you create something, say something, do something—and nobody validates it?

I have found that validation should come from within, while recognition is an external component of the collective. Validation is personal; recognition is a social construct.

The way I see it, validation is about knowing that what I create, what I express, what I live, is aligned with my inner truth—not because someone else approves of it, but because I know it to be true. Validation is authenticity.

Recognition, on the other hand, is what comes externally. It’s when the world acknowledges what you bring. And here’s the key—recognition comes with responsibility. If someone recognizes your work, your essence, your contribution, they are also placing responsibility on what you do next.

This is why recognition belongs to Capricorn, Saturn, the 10th house—the process of maturation. True recognition isn’t about fleeting applause. It’s about stepping into authority over your own path and owning what you bring to the world.

And yet, recognition without substance is empty. That’s where the polarity of Cancer comes in—if there’s no inner nourishment, no depth behind what you present to the world, then what are you actually being recognized for?

The Archetype of Growth: Leo’s Light and Capricorn’s Responsibility

Validation belongs to Leo, the Sun, the 5th house. The Sun is our light—without it, there is no life. That spark within us needs authenticity to develop. Most of the time, when we aren’t expressing our light, it’s because something is missing.

That missing piece often comes from a disconnection from meaning. We’re not connected to what truly nourishes us, and instead, we substitute external approval for real substance. I see this in many people, and I’ve seen it in myself.

Recognition belongs to Capricorn, Saturn, the 10th house. It’s about growing up, taking responsibility, and showing up in the world as an adult.

But if we skip the process of maturation, if we try to replace true growth with shortcuts, we become addicted to external markers—attention, likes, followers.

This is why I don’t care about followers, about metrics of approval. The last 15 years have been a dangerous exercise in performative validation, where people are not creating from the heart, but chasing recognition without depth.

And this is exhausting to the soul. If there is no nourishment (Cancer, Capricorn’s polarity), then recognition is hollow.

And here’s the other side: if Leo isn’t standing in its own authenticity, then in Aquarius (its opposite), it dissolves into the group. Instead of shining from within, it loses itself to the herd mentality.

This is the battle of our time. We are shifting from Pluto in Capricorn to Pluto in Aquarius, and with that comes the question of individuality within the collective.

Are you standing in your own truth? Or are you still looking for an external guide star?



Mirrors: Venus Retrograde's Message

As we navigate these questions of validation and recognition, the cosmos offers us a perfect mirror through Venus's upcoming retrograde. Venus is entering its shadow phase, preparing to retrograde alongside Mercury.

Meaning and Values

So what is meaning, and why do we have to value it?

Venus is entering its shadow phase, preparing to retrograde alongside Mercury.

It will move into Aries, loudly declaring:"This is what I value—my individuality!"

Mercury will echo back,"Yes, let’s speak up and be ourselves. I am courageous!"

But then—oops.They both realize something was left behind.

They will turn back, meeting the North Node, Saturn, and Neptune, then retracing their steps through Pisces—only to emerge again, wiser, into Aries.

This is going to be a funky ride. But I’m here, and I’ll be supporting you with articles on how to navigate it.

Venus—the second house, Taurus—rules values and essential needs.

And that brings me to a critical exercise:

-What do you actually need as essential?

For me, the most important thing in my life is freedom, that means having more than one option. Pisces rules my second house, so my security comes from trusting myself. That means my economic situation matters—not because I chase wealth, but because I trust in my own self-reliance.

Now, look at your own chart.

What rules your second house?

Where is Venus in your chart?

Where does Taurus fall?

Venus will give you the opportunity to re-evaluate what you are giving value to—what is truly fundamental and essential.

This is not a belief system—it’s a connection to something higher, something beyond form. Maybe it's music, art, nature—something that speaks beyond words, maybe it is Spirit.

And that’s where meaning comes from.

When you pay attention to your essential needs, your values become clearer. And with time, those values shape meaning.

Meaning isn’t something you find in books—it’s something that takes form through your lived experience.

An Example of Transformation

I know this might be jarring for many people, but I’ve noticed a significant shift in Donald J. Trump.

In his first term, he was focused on attracting attention—a very Leo trait, playing into the spectacle. But over the last four years, something changed. He had to trust himself more. He faced immense adversity—constant attempts to put him in jail, to destroy his reputation, even threats to his life—and yet, he kept going.

What’s fascinating is the people he has chosen to surround himself with. RFK, Tulsi Gabbard, Patel, J.D. Vance—people who have also been through extreme opposition and hardship. There’s a theme here—those who have been deeply tested, those who have faced relentless attacks, often emerge with a stronger inner core.

I’ve noticed he listens more now. He still speaks sharply, but there’s an openness that wasn’t there before. He takes in information, processes it, and then makes up his mind. He is trusting himself more, which allows him to listen more.

And this has happened to me as well….

My Own Transformation: Jupiter + Pluto’s squares….

I used to be much more radical in my views—so certain, so unwilling to hear different perspectives. And I realized something:

I was radical because I was unsure & insecure.

That’s a huge thing to admit. But it’s true. I was closed off to new perspectives because I didn’t want to do the inner work of questioning my own assumptions.

But then, I went down the rabbit hole of why certain things triggered me. And once I was able to truly sit with the trigger, a whole new landscape opened up.

I have been experiencing a major Pluto transit squaring my Jupiter—and this square is just beginning. It will continue for the next ten years, activating my Jupiter, Sun, Mercury, and Moon. This isn’t just a passing moment—it’s a fundamental restructuring of how I perceive wisdom, validation, and meaning itself.

Jupiter transiting right now is also squaring my Pluto. Pluto in early Aquarius is squaring my early Taurus Jupiter/Sun/Mercury.

This transit is pressing me to break away from fixed definitions of who I am, where I belong, and how I validate myself. And this process actually started back in 2018, when Uranus hit my 3-degree Taurus Jupiter. That was a rupture—a breakaway moment. My whole world got shaken. A rug pull of sorts…

Since then, I haven’t settled down into fixed beliefs. I’ve learned that wisdom doesn’t come from being right—it comes from being willing to listen. And to serve others by being authentic.

Back in 2020, I started saying: "I don’t want to be right—I want to be of service."

That shift is crucial because it marks the difference between rigid knowledge and true wisdom.

And this Pluto square will keep reshaping me. It’s pushing me to shed old layers, to stay open, to let go of past certainties and keep evolving.

By 2028, Pluto will cross my Ascendant, marking yet another transformation.

I see this as a clear indication that the next phase of my life isn’t about solidifying what I know—it’s about continuously expanding, seeing new landscapes, allowing myself to be surprised.

Back on June 1st, twenty twenty-three, transiting Jupiter conjoined my natal Jupiter at three degrees of Taurus in my third house, marking the start of a significant new cycle. The North Node was also conjunct transiting Jupiter, amplifying the energy, while my Sun and Mercury added even more layers to the story. At the time, I sensed something big was unfolding, but only now—especially with the Node entering Pisces and Jupiter soon squaring the Node (crisis in action).

I am beginning to see what it all truly meant. This wasn’t just another day—it was like the universe hit the “level up” button on my entire chart. A Jupiter return, at the same time my Saturn return? That’s a destiny checkpoint. It was also sextiling my North Node at three degrees of Cancer, trining my Uranus at six degrees in my seventh house, and trining my South Node at three degrees of Capricorn. This is quarterly fated. The universe gave me a beautifully wrapped present, and now, with Jupiter approaching its square to the Node and squaring Saturn, I’m finally unboxing it.

Since then, I have fully stepped into a new phase of learning, teaching, and transformation. I immersed myself in studying economics, resources, and new technology—not just as knowledge to acquire, but as something to embody. This wasn’t just about taking a course; it was about integrating it into my being. I wrote a book, and now I find myself naturally stepping into a mentoring role, speaking to larger audiences, and sharing what I’ve learned. My sense of service is more structure and it feels more complete than ever, and I love it. I know I have so much to give, and this journey of expansion is only just beginning.

THE SOCIAL CONSTRUCT squares & the 4th turning:

As we navigate personal transformation, we must also recognize the larger cycles shaping our collective experience. I’ve been thinking deeply about 2027, marking the end of the Cross of Planning and the beginning of the Cross of the Sleeping Phoenix, and how this transition aligns with The Fourth Turning—the idea that history moves in roughly 80-year cycles of growth, unraveling, crisis, and rebirth. Every 80 years, society doesn’t just shift; it reboots, creating an entirely new foundation. That’s precisely what we’re witnessing now as the structures that have governed civilization for centuries begin to dissolve.

In astrology, Jupiter and Saturn play a pivotal role in shaping society, culture, and the institutions we build. Jupiter expands, seeks, and creates new ideals, while Saturn structures and enforces them, forming governments, religions, and universities—the entire framework of collective life. Their conjunctions every 20 years usher in new cultural cycles, while their squares every five years create tension points that push us toward change. The most recent Jupiter-Saturn conjunction occurred on December 21, 2020, in Aquarius, and now, just a few years later, we find ourselves in an unmistakably Aquarian moment, facing a crisis of ideals. The pandemic, lockdowns, debates over vaccines, and the struggle between government control and personal freedom have all converged into a moment of reckoning.

Looking at past Jupiter-Saturn cycles, we see patterns that have shaped the world we live in today. In 2000, their conjunction in Taurus (22°) set the stage for the rise of Silicon Valley, e-commerce, and the internet as an integral part of material reality. In 1980, they met in Libra (9°), triggering an era of globalization, corporate power, and financial restructuring. Before that, in 1961, their conjunction in Capricorn (25°) reinforced authority and structure, just before the countercultural revolution of the 1960s took off. Each of these cycles initiated a profound transformation, and now, with Pluto in Aquarius, we are experiencing an acceleration unlike anything before—a shift in gears demanding new skills, adaptability, and a redefinition of societal structures.

What makes this moment particularly significant is that the institutions we’ve relied on are disintegrating, yet the new paradigm has not fully formed. With Venus retrograding in Pisces, this is a time for deep reassessment of values, meaning, and purpose. If we continue to cling to outdated structures, beliefs, or identities imposed by a dissolving society, we risk being left behind in this transition.

The real question is not if the world is changing, but how we will position ourselves within that change. Are we still holding onto systems that no longer serve us? What new ideals are emerging in our consciousness? What have we been unconsciously building? This moment demands clarity, discernment, and the willingness to embrace uncertainty.

To navigate this transition, it is essential to educate ourselves about new technologies, the principles of sound money, aka bitcoin, and the evolving landscape of AI. The first-quarter square between Saturn and Jupiter signals a crisis in meaning, urging us to redefine our role within this unfolding 20-year cycle that began in December 2020. Pluto’s presence in Aquarius only intensifies this acceleration, emphasizing the need for technical skills (techne) and adaptability. Jupiter offers possibilities, while Saturn refines them (Venus retrograde) through necessity and discernment (South Node in Virgo).

The shift is here peeps. The only question that remains is: Will you resist and cling to the past, or will you embrace the transformation and actively shape the new era ahead?

Upcoming conjunctions in Pisces are vital:

Why Competition is the Best Incentive to Innovate

Competition is actually healthy—when it’s with yourself.

It’s not about pushing others down, forcing yourself into something artificial, or seeking external approval.

True competition is about measuring your work against your own integrity.

It’s a way of knowing whether you’re actually working in alignment with your values, or if you’re just absorbing the morals and ethos of the external world.

Throughout this article, I’ve pointed to something that I consider critical for our evolution—The integration and synthesis of the individual and the collective.

It’s not either-or.

The synthesis is what you breathe from moment to moment. It’s what you emanate into the world.

And that brings me to my final realization—the triad of axioms that frames everything for me today:

Human Action – Understanding that every decision is mine to make, and every decision has economic implications.

Nonviolence – A willingness to collaborate in an open market where I respect property rights, without allowing others—especially the government—to impose theirs upon mine.

Low Time Preference – Recognizing that time is both scarce and valuable, thus granting true meaning to my life.

This has become my main theme—not just in how I teach about Bitcoin, but in how I teach about life itself.

Meaning comes from what you choose to value.

As we continue to navigate this fog together, remember: the path forward isn't about having all the answers. It's about staying true to your inner compass while remaining open to the signals that emerge along the way

BUY my book in all forms

SUBSCRIBE+SAVE $$$

Bitcoin study group

EA + HD 1:1 Sessions

PODCAST APPEARANCES



