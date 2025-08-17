“Nothing is more permanent than a temporary government program.” — Milton Friedman.

On August 15, 1971, Nixon suspended the dollar’s convertibility to gold, claiming it was “to stabilize the economy.” It was never reversed. This single move severed the Bretton Woods system and made the U.S. dollar a pure fiat currency, setting the stage for decades of monetary expansion and chronic devaluation.

Happy anniversary, filthy, devalued U.S. dollar. Thank you for giving us everything that fiat erodes: health, food, medicine, education, savings, peace, family values, and infrastructure, all culminating in a decadent society. But that is why we Bitcoin.

Having plenty of time these days, I have devoted time to create a sense of presence in my relational values, and I’m deep into the writing of my second book. I’ve also been toying with the idea of creating more content for future presentations and conferences, while balancing my artistic production with what is considered by many to be the most important innovation of this century: Bitcoin. So, there’s never a dull day for me, because I’m either writing about it, reading about it, listening to podcasts about it, questioning about it—it has really become a state of being.

These days all roads lead to Bitcoin. Even if you are on the uninformed lane (those delaying understanding because they don’t yet feel the urgency) of trusting the government and leaders, eating their food that is full of poison, taking their Pharma without questioning, and allowing their children to get indoctrinated both in schools and universities, and breathing the air that is absolutely polluted with cloud seeding and what not, at the very end they are all talking about Bitcoin—silently, unknowingly, and unaware—since their cost of living has skyrocketed and they can’t seem to connect it directly to the structural failures of the central banking system: persistent inflation, endless wars, occupations and genocides, currency debasement, infringing on property rights, and credit expansion pushed to pathological extremes.

And then you may ask, why should you care anyway? The price of Bitcoin—between $118,000 and $124,517 per coin these past weeks (btw it reached its all the time last Wednesday)—seems insane, and you give up, not knowing that you can buy a fraction of it, hold it, and watch its appreciation over time. Or you still feel that none of these things that I just recited are at all connected. As Mises says, “Every decision in life is an economical one.” Most people want a life that is full—one they can enjoy, with meaningful memories and real contributions to society. But instead, many are marching, painting their identities with pronouns and pigments that cover all spectrums, without tapping into the origin of all things. The origin of the duality between socialism and capitalism has been lost in time—slogans recited without understanding, the true meaning forgotten. No common sense, only anger and reactionary ways—the full difference between creativity and degeneracy. It is the lack of awareness of not seeing Bitcoin as a state of consciousness that leads to that uninformed experience.

It is very interesting to see how engineers really get the structure of Bitcoin from the get-go. It has taken more time and trust in others for non-engineers like me to understand it from a more philosophical and consciousness point. I now get the whole structure of it because I did spend time questioning it, educating myself, and being in the presence of people who know—and I was unafraid of asking the right and wrong questions that offered the potential for humility and possible wisdom.

Well, I got myself all wired up here, but won’t offer you an inch of what my thoughts are—yet. The book will have those. But being me, I’m going to leave you with a list of videos and books that tap into the current economic landscape that, as we breathe right now, is being absolutely reshaped. And the worst thing to do now is to keep ignoring it. Read my words: by the next year, hopefully there’s not a very big rug pull, but the opportunities that you have as a normal person are going to be dimming because you didn’t pay attention to what was going on.

HAVING FUN LOOKING AT CHARTS…

At the very end, I’m going to say it: you know, folks, if you ever want to learn seriously about Bitcoin, you can do it online, you can spend hours, but you can also ask me. If you have twelve hours of your time and a small amount of resources to engage, I can serve as a facilitator and teach you the curriculum of My First Bitcoin, so you will have all your questions answered and maybe you will stop being unaware in economic matters that are super important—because that will make you free. And then you enter the rabbit hole of understanding why health, food, medicine, education, and wars—everything—is connected to money.

“All rational action is in the first place individual action. Only the individual thinks. Only the individual reasons. Only the individual acts.” ~ VON MISES

We just had the Full Moon in Aquarius, and this is perfect action. If you don’t act according to your frequency—if you are still following a leader without understanding the complexity of all things—then you won’t be able to understand why this context is so important. But then again, you do you, and I’ll do me.

HFSP

Astrology Summary for Virgo New Moon August 23rd:

In summary, this is an opportunity for initiating a new cycle of refinement that is grounded in discernment, for integrating new ways of thinking and being without losing the thread of emotional sovereignty, for restoring individuality as the basis for all negotiation and expansion, and for releasing the patterns that keep freedom dependent on external approval or collective structures. With Saturn retrograde re-entering Pisces, the definitions, boundaries, and commitments you hold now may lead you into situations that will need to be revised. The upcoming eclipses across the Pisces–Virgo axis will amplify this process, bringing events that reveal where refinement is required, where discernment has been bypassed, and where the truth you live by must be aligned with the reality you are actively creating.

Current transits influencing this cycle:

New Moon at 0° Virgo square Uranus in Gemini

Inconjunct Saturn and Neptune retrograde at 1° Aries

Mars in Libra square Jupiter in Cancer

Venus in Cancer square Chiron in Aries

Venus in Cancer opposite Pluto in Capricorn

From Nixon’s fiat experiment to today’s inflation, wars, poisoned food, and collapsing trust—why Bitcoin is more than an investment, it is a state of consciousness.

Resources (long list, take your time)

History of Money & Foundations

The Creature from Jekyll Island (audio book) — G. Edward Griffin

The Secrets of the Federal Reserve, (audio book) by Eustace Mullins

Saifedean Ammous: The Bitcoin Standard - book presentation in Vienna, Austria May 2018

The Fiat Standard (lecture 3 FIAT technology) — Saifedean Ammous

Broken Money (video animation)— Lyn Alden

The Big Print — Lawrence Lepard What bitcoin did podcast

What Is the Problem? — Joe Bryan (available in multiple languages)

click here for the video, this is Saifedean’s first book tour’s stop in 2018 before his book the bitcoin standard became a best seller

Economics & Sound Money

Principles of Economics (Lecture 1: Human Action) — Saifedean Ammous

What Has Government Done to Our Money? (audiobook) — Murray Rothbard

Fiat Failures

Fiat Food — Matthew Lysiak (The Bitcoin standard Podcast)

Fiat Medicine — Ahmad Ammous (what is money show)

Fiat Education How to Learn Like a Bitcoiner - Saifedean Ammous + Corey DeAngelis and Daniel Prince at Miami 2023 Bitcoin conference

Fiat Health: Chef Pete Evans: Radical Health, Radical Freedom (You’re the Voice Podcast)

Macro & Contemporary Finance ( reserves, lending, stable-coins, Bitcoin reserves)

Jack Mallers on Treasury Bonds, Stablecoins, and Bitcoin (Preston Pysh)

Preston Pysh — The Great Monetary Reset is here (You’re the Voice podcast)

Jack Mallers in his on podcast from Bonds to Bitcoin

Philosophical & Consciousness Framing

Gigi — 21 Questions and Bitcoin is the Language of Time & Money

Parker Lewis — Bitcoin is not a hedge

Saifedean with Lex Fridman (4 hours — pivotal deep-dive)

Bitcoin Mining (nerdy stuff)

Bob Burnett (Energy, Mining, Sovereignty)

Parker Lewis with Rob Warren from Bitcoin Park, on Mining Basics How Bitcoin Mining Machines Work

