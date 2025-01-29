To Conspire: Together in One Breath

Let’s talk about the different timelines we’re all experiencing. Have you noticed how, when you’re out touching grass and aligned with your spirit, things flow? But the moment you step back into the social construct, you either find resonance or face full-blown dissonance. I wrote about harmonics a few weeks ago. This article will establish a foundation for threads I’ll weave over the next few months. The complexity of the transits demands breaking things down and pointing to earlier pieces for reference—expect links, quotes, and context to keep it cohesive.

When Pluto entered Aquarius, we knew things were about to speed up—an acceleration of events and collective impact. Barely a week after President Trump’s inauguration, events started piling up so fast I couldn’t keep track. While I crave space for creative exploration, art projects, and just being in flow, I’ve had to consciously decelerate to maintain my rhythm.

The accelerated growth of AI is like a river breaking its banks, rushing unpredictably into every facet of life and industry, reshaping landscapes faster than we can adjust. The latest developments surrounding DeepSeek and its influence on the markets highlight an unprecedented rhythm—one where keeping up feels as futile as catching smoke. This surge of change, layered with AI’s rapid evolution, pushes humanity into uncharted territories where the boundaries of ethics, technology, and human responsibility are increasingly blurred.

One of the things I value most is the opportunity to learn directly from someone. There’s an unmatched depth in the transmission you receive when engaging with an expert in their field—whether by attending their courses or asking direct questions. That kind of knowledge sharing is truly priceless.

I grew up with a profound respect for education, shaped by the motivation of my mother and grandmother, both pedagogues, who instilled in me the belief that anything I learned could—and should—be shared with others. This ethos has guided my approach to learning throughout my life.

In recent years, I’ve immersed myself in fields where the pace of change is both thrilling and demanding. For the past two and a half years, I’ve been studying financial chart readings, and since last October, I’ve ventured into the world of AI language models (LLMs) and the tools necessary to navigate the wild ride of our times. The people who teach me these practices are often half my age—or even younger—and I am in awe of the depth, focus, and innovation they bring to the table. Their expertise inspires me, and I wholeheartedly embrace the opportunity to learn from them while blending their insights with my own ongoing inquiry.

The volatility in markets is a mirror of how rapidly the landscape shifts, with fluctuations giving way to fresh waves of activity. My foray into AI-assisted learning has been nothing short of revelatory. These tools have allowed me to create customized tutors that sharpen my ability to analyze financial charts—not as a trader yet, but as a way to uncover the psychology behind economic movements. This exploration aligns with my intention to transition fully to living on the Bitcoin standard by the end of 2025.

It’s fascinating to observe how subjective valuations and human actions weave the intricate fabric of the markets. This journey has taught me far more than technical skills—it’s shown me the profound interconnectedness between human behavior, economics, and the evolving systems we inhabit.

Bitcoin’s chart is illuminated under this New Moon at 9° of Aquarius, signaling heightened potential and critical junctures. I’ll analyze the progressed chart to pinpoint challenges and opportunities. Both AI and Bitcoin are tools that require human authenticity to thrive. Without deliberate and aligned human action, these innovations could amplify systemic issues rather than resolve them. They are not autonomous forces but reflections of the values and intentions we project onto them.



The New Moon’s energy will be amplified by Uranus turning direct the day after, catapulting us into a new phase of acceleration. Venus is entering its shadow phase before retrograding soon, making significant aspects to Saturn, Neptune, and the North Node in the next week. Venus governs our needs and is closely tied to our relationship with what we value, including resources and any asset used as a store of value and medium of exchange. These transits herald profound shifts in how we perceive value—emotional, material, and collective.

The interesting thing about all these trade wars as leverage being imposed on others is that it all relates to the nature of where the universe is heading. Saturn, which defines boundaries, is meeting very close to Neptune in Pisces, with Venus also in the mix. Venus, as the planet of self-worth, money, and assets, is currently in a space of delusion. In this delusion, it will take time for everything to be reevaluated. We are about to witness a lot of wild stories in the markets: this thing is doing this, that thing is doing that, and one event is being attributed to another.

Right now, everyone is acting with a heavy hand because what is being shaped in this moment is the future of a new beginning. Those who don’t understand what’s happening, with their vision clouded by foggy glasses, won’t see clearly. Even those who believe they have clarity will need to triple-check everything. Ultimately, it will be your instincts that guide you—not the news, not ChatGPT, not me, and not anyone else, but your own connection to your inner knowing.

The lines have been blurred. There is no clear definition of value. There is no consensus on what society needs right now. Everyone is lamenting the wrong things. Shape up, because acceleration is here, and if you aren’t grounded on at least one foot, you’re going to be taken for a ride—and not the kind of ride you want.

Before I go to behind the paywall, a few podcasts have dropped in the past weeks where I am a guest and I have not share them.

This New Moon marks a profound new beginning for me. As the final pass of Saturn on my Chiron aligns with this lunation, I feel the culmination of deep healing and the integration of hard-won wisdom. Adding to this transformative moment, Jupiter will soon turn direct in my fifth house, amplifying the themes of creative expression, joy, and the courage to embody my authentic self. My deepest wounds have become my greatest strength. I speak often about value, time, and the myriad ways we express creativity—whether through art, relationships, or the legacy we leave behind. One truth shines through it all: never trade authenticity for any form of security. This is the lesson I carry forward under the light of this New Moon—a beacon of renewal and a call to fully embrace my path.