I am OPTimist
can you believe it? + humming song 4 u
Monika Bravo
Aug 02, 2025
Even if this truth is ugly, its more important to be aligned that to be faking pretty lies.

Because at the very end, my fear is to abandon myself again… that is not going to happen….

Yep, I feel like staying silent and being present.
Though many, many insights and realizations have been surfacing in my consciousness,
as I navigate them, this week feels precious in its silence.
I do have a gift—a humming gift.

Be well, you all.

P.S. I recently discovered that empty space is not void, and it is also absent of abandonment.
I’m enjoying the feedback of inner sound.

