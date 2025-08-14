BONUS EPISoDE: Astrology bitcoin + FREEDOM



Summary — Astrology, Bitcoin and Freedom with Shradha Haria (Lifeability, recorded end of 2024, published January 15, 2025)

In this episode, I share how astrology, human design, value, creativity, health, and Bitcoin weave together in my work and life. I present astrology as a precise, mathematical language rooted in Greek archetypes and geometry, offering a framework for self-awareness and growth rather than a belief system. I explain how evolutionary astrology, especially Pluto’s placement, reveals the soul’s evolutionary purpose, and how life challenges can serve as catalysts for transformation.

We explore the connection between Taurus (self-worth, survival) and Scorpio/Pluto (deep transformation), showing how understanding personal and financial value frees creative potential. I recount my own journey from an artist with high time preference to a Bitcoin maximalist, connecting sound money and Austrian economics to autonomy, low time preference, and holistic well-being.

Throughout the conversation, I emphasize courage, authenticity, and questioning narratives as essential to sovereignty—integrating astrology, personal responsibility, and financial literacy as practical tools for living in alignment.

Selected Quotes with Timestamps

On Astrology as a Language — (00:05:36 – 00:05:47)

“If people say, I don't believe in astrology, I always say, it’s not a belief system. It’s like saying, I don’t believe in French. You can say, I don’t speak French. You can learn the language and then you understand. Astrology is the same—it’s a language of archetypes, patterns, and relationships.”

On Growth and Challenge — (00:14:28 – 00:14:46)

“We only change when there’s a change of direction. Hard times, confrontations—those are the breaks that create evolution. When you don’t take things personally but see them as opportunities, astrology becomes a practical tool for growth.”

On Value and Creativity — (00:32:02 – 00:32:11)

“You cannot be creative if you’re in survival mode. In order to create, your needs must be met. Value is subjective, and meeting your own needs is essential to progress.”

On Bitcoin and Scarcity — (00:41:39 – 00:42:17)

“Understanding scarcity from the point of view of value is the most important thing. Your most valuable asset is your time—and it’s scarce because you don’t know when you’re going to die. Bitcoin made sense to me because it mirrors that principle.”

On Sovereignty and Responsibility — (00:51:37 – 00:51:53)

“If you don’t ask questions, you’ve already submitted to whatever they told you. Question authority. Question everything. Trust your gut. There’s a balance between skepticism and action.”

enjoy!

I’ve added a new section to my site: Monika in Dialogue — a space where I share transmissions that arrive when I get invited to speak. Topics include evolutionary astrology, Bitcoin, Human Design, art, value, perception, creativity, curiosity, consciousness, human action, and whatever else asks to be voiced.

