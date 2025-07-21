I’ve added a new section to my site: Monika in Dialogue — a space where I share transmissions that arrive when I get invited to speak. Topics include evolutionary astrology, Bitcoin, Human Design, art, value, perception, creativity, curiosity, consciousness, and whatever else asks to be voiced.
The following dialogue was recorded some time ago.
From Claire’s post:
Joining our host, Claire, is Monika Bravo—a visionary multidisciplinary artist, evolutionary astrologer, and true polymath whose work explores the intersections of consciousness, time, space, perception, and pattern. From immersive installations to planetary transits, Monika brings a rare fusion of intellect, intuition, and creative expression to everything she does. In today’s conversation, we’ll explore her artistic journey, what Bitcoin might become, and also reveal, when viewed through an evolutionary lens, and how cosmological wisdom can guide us through personal and collective transformation. So whether you’re here for the financial edge, the esoteric downloads, or the art of self-sovereignty—get ready to expand your mind.
Monika Bravo:
