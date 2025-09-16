BoNUS ePIsode: Bitcoin Meets You Where You Are

Around one year ago I sat down with Paul Tarantino, from Byte Federal a friend and fellow Bitcoiner on his then brand new podcast. We spoke about disillusionment with the art world, the meaning of destiny, and how Bitcoin carries a Promethean spirit that demands human action. This conversation threads myth, personal experience, and economic clarity into one current.

Here it is, enjoy.

Monika Bravo's unique vision for Bitcoin seamlessly integrates her profound artistic insights, an in-depth understanding of mythology, astrology, and numerology, resulting in a Bitcoin perspective that is truly unparalleled. Driven by an insatiable desire to transform thoughts into feelings, ultimately leading to action, Monika's Bitcoin journey is fueled by the "Promethean fire" she so eloquently describes, which ignites human action and sets the stage for a beautiful and hopeful future for the Bitcoin ecosystem. By masterfully combining the spiritual with the rational and actionable aspects of being a dedicated Bitcoiner, Monika embodies the essence of a Bitcoin advocate who seeks to create a better world for humanity.

Time stamps:

Disillusionment with the Art World → Bitcoin Awakening

00:07:32 – 00:12:22

9/11, Cigarettes, and the Line of Destiny

00:13:26 – 00:20:22

Bitcoin as Prometheus and Human Action

00:26:12 – 00:31:26

Emotions as GPS & Subjective Value

00:49:45 – 00:53:39

Individuation and the Second Coming of Christ

00:54:39 – 00:58:26

Avant-Garde, Courage, and the Role of Bitcoiners

01:06:00 – 01:11:24

Roots, Family, and the Early Lessons of Value

00:01:00 – 00:07:10

The Nature of My Reality — Numbers, Myth, and Self-Reflection

00:21:01 – 00:26:00

Cancellation, Threats, and Service through Bitcoin

01:27:46 – 01:29:57

Leave a comment

Bitcoin study group

PODCAST APPEARANCES

EA + HD 1:1 Sessions

BUY my book in all forms