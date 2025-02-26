Your Will Is Free, Upright, and Whole

"Fede e innocenza son reperte solo ne’ parvoletti."

"Faith and innocence are found only in little children." –Dante, Purgatorio 27.140

Preamble:

"Just one thought for the New Moon in Pisces, one lunation before the Eclipses: when you trust the light within, all is well…"

Wherever you have Pisces and early Aries, that is your fire. The New Moon, Saturn, Mercury, the North Node, Neptune, and Venus in Aries show where to surrender—then initiate—a beautiful square to Jupiter, opening 40 days of Venus retrograde… * A descent into the underworld. A part of you must die so something new can emerge. This cycle echoes through time—March–April 2017, 2009, 2001,1993. What patterns are returning?

*Get a personalized reading for the months ahead with me.*

(The full article follows below the paywall.)

(Another article where I take from literature + Cinema to convey the times we are living in—metaphorically, allegorically, as a bridge between the seen and the unseen.) Wim Wenders, Wings of Desire, 1987

The Threshold of Fire and Fog: A Dialogue Beyond Time

(Perhaps you have been here before, though you do not remember. A bridge suspended over a place that is neither past nor future. A fog so thick it curls around your thoughts before they are fully formed. A fire at the threshold—not consuming, not punishing—only waiting. The hum of something old, something inevitable. And two figures speaking just beyond your reach, as if they have always been here.)

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS CONTENT, LIKE IT, SHARE IT, SUBSCRIBE—DO SOMETHING! LEAVE ME A COMMENT! DON'T BE SHY! IT’S TIME TO TAKE ACTION. ENGAGE WITH IT—OR JUST READ IT…

Wim Wenders, Wings of Desire, 1987

BUY my book in all forms

EA + HD 1:1 Sessions

PODCAST APPEARANCES

SUBSCRIBE+SAVE $$$

Bitcoin study group

Share

Leave a comment