Your Will Is Free, Upright, and Whole
Your Will Is Free, Upright, and Whole

Now It’s Serious. Now, at Last, It’s Serious.
Monika Bravo
Feb 26, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

"Fede e innocenza son reperte solo ne’ parvoletti."

"Faith and innocence are found only in little children." –Dante, Purgatorio 27.140

Preamble:

"Just one thought for the New Moon in Pisces, one lunation before the Eclipses: when you trust the light within, all is well…"

Wherever you have Pisces and early Aries, that is your fire. The New Moon, Saturn, Mercury, the North Node, Neptune, and Venus in Aries show where to surrender—then initiate—a beautiful square to Jupiter, opening 40 days of Venus retrograde… * A descent into the underworld. A part of you must die so something new can emerge. This cycle echoes through time—March–April 2017, 2009, 2001,1993. What patterns are returning?

Get a personalized reading for the months ahead with me.

(The full article follows below the paywall.)

(Another article where I take from literature + Cinema to convey the times we are living in—metaphorically, allegorically, as a bridge between the seen and the unseen.)

Wim Wenders, Wings of Desire, 1987

The Threshold of Fire and Fog: A Dialogue Beyond Time

(Perhaps you have been here before, though you do not remember. A bridge suspended over a place that is neither past nor future. A fog so thick it curls around your thoughts before they are fully formed. A fire at the threshold—not consuming, not punishing—only waiting. The hum of something old, something inevitable. And two figures speaking just beyond your reach, as if they have always been here.)

This post is for paid subscribers

I am a Multidisciplinary artist + POLYMATH • An Evolutionary astrologer + Bitcoiner
By sharing my insights and creations, I aim to inspire authenticity and connection, aligning individual growth with a greater vision of freedom and evolution.
This space serves as an inner dialogue—a reflection that may resonate with you, dear listener/reader. The themes I explore carry a universal quality, offering a lens through which I share my journey and create meaningful content. I draw from a rich tapestry of tools, languages, and practices, including Jungian psychology, shadow work, Taoist cosmology, Evolutionary Astrology, Human Design, Gene Keys, I Ching divination, Sacred and Bio Geometry, sound frequencies, meditation, somatic practices, Polyvagal tuning, trauma healing—and lately, Bitcoin.
Sovereignty is not just a hashtag but a practice, guiding my journey to align my soul with the source. By sharing my thoughts, I open myself to growth, evolution, and connection.
I’m also the author of The Nature of My Reality, a self-published book co-produced and edited by Mari Budlong. This work traces my journey from disempowerment to self-awareness, exploring economic systems, the historical roots of banking, and their ties to political and ecclesiastical authority. It draws parallels between Dante’s critique of usury in The Divine Comedy and Bitcoin’s revolutionary journey, interweaving personal narrative with historical cycles of corruption and renewal.
