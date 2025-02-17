The glitch is the crack.

The glitch is the fiat system. The glitch is the scam so deeply embedded in the fabric of daily life that most can’t even see it. It’s an economic Truman Show, designed to be too real to question, where the actors don’t even know they’re acting. The fiat illusion is glitching so hard that people mistake the distortion for reality, clinging to a system that is collapsing in real time.

“All my Bitcoiner friends are so smart.” But is it because they understand money? Or because they see the scam? Does seeing the scam make them smart? Or were they smart to begin with, and that’s why they see it? This is the twist we’re living in—perception itself is being inverted. Those who question the system are ridiculed, while those who blindly trust it believe they are the enlightened ones.

We are in the age of glitches. The money is fake. The economy is rigged. Elections are illusions. The “news” is a simulation. The institutions we were taught to revere are crumbling under the weight of their own contradictions. The realis breaking through, and those who have trained their minds to spot deception are the ones navigating this transition with clarity.

Like Truman, we have reached the edges of our reality. The cracks in the sky are visible.

First Glitch: The first Austrian economist president turns out to be a shit-coiner. This is beyond funny—it’s the tragedy we are all witnessing 24/7.

The Truman Show and the Nature of the Glitch

The Truman Show wasn’t just a movie; it was a warning. Truman Burbank lives inside a perfectly curated illusion, a fabricated world where every event, every crisis, and every relationship is part of a script. But when the glitches start—a spotlight labeled Sirius falling from the sky, his car radio picking up surveillance chatter, his wife’s jarring product placements—his world begins to unravel.

He reaches the edge of his existence, where the horizon is nothing but a painted sky. There, he finds the exit. Christof, the show's creator, tries one last time to keep him inside:

Christof: "I am the creator… of a television show that gives hope and joy and inspiration to millions."

Truman: "Then who am I?"

That is the real question. When the system is exposed, when the illusion fails, who are you outside of it? Truman chooses the unknown. He steps through the door.

We are at that threshold now.

DOGE and the Collapse of the Illusion

The Department of Government Oversight and Expenditure (DOGE), created under Trump’s administration, was designed to expose the grotesque misuse of public money. The world Truman lived in was built to keep him complacent—just like the system we’ve been living in. DOGE turned the cameras around. It revealed the siphoning of wealth, the funding of phantom agencies, the manufactured crises meant to justify bloated budgets.

For decades, people were told to trust the institutions. They were told that the national debt was just an abstraction, that government spending was necessary, that money could be printed infinitely without consequence. Now, as DOGE has begun pulling threads, the entire tapestry is unraveling.

The fiat system itself is a glitch—a distortion of real value, a manufactured construct that demands faith without backing. It is designed to crash, to be reset, over and over, while those who control it extract everything from those trapped inside.

Glitch Number Two: The normies refusing to accept the government’s massive waste—because acknowledging it would mean they’d have to upgrade their behavior.

Mike Benz about USAID, Israel, Ukraine & more | From Ep. 44 of You're The Voice [clip]

Between the Idea and the Reality

T.S. Eliot saw this moment long before it arrived.

"Between the idea

And the reality

Between the motion

And the act

Falls the shadow."

We have lived in that shadow. The space between what we were told and what is. The illusion of legitimacy, the performance of authority, the spectacle of control. But the shadow is shrinking.

Kafka’s The Trial was another warning. Joseph K., trapped in a system of meaningless rules, is put on trial without knowing the charges, prosecuted by an unseen force, until he meets his inevitable end. The system is the punishment. His crime? Existing within it.

But unlike The Trial, The Truman Show gave us an alternative ending. Truman didn’t submit. He walked out.

Glitch number three: The war is spiritual, but the attack is psychological.At the beginning of my book, I distinguish between PNEVMA —spirit, breath—and PSYCHE —soul. In this context, the soul must uncover what lies beneath the surface of the unconscious to truly master life on Earth as an incarnated being—a life lived between two breaths, a spirit contained within a material vessel.

The war is spiritual, but the attack is psychological—an all-encompassing assault on perception, memory, and choice. The soul (ψυχή, psuchē) is caught in the battlefield of conditioning, layered with illusions that obscure its purpose. Meanwhile, spirit (πνεῦμα, pneuma) remains untouched, breathing in the background, waiting for the psyche to wake up.

“In Hellenic philosophy, the soul (ψυχή, psuchē) and spirit (πνεῦμα, pneuma) are distinct, each playing unique roles in human existence. The soul, or ψυχή, embodies an individual’s essence—encompassing emotions, thoughts, and consciousness—and is the immortal core that carries personal identity and experiences across different stages of existence, shaping one’s moral and emotional landscape. In contrast, the spirit, or πνεῦμα, represents the vital life force or breath that animates all living beings, a universal, divine essence connecting all life forms to the cosmic source of creation, transcending individual identity.”

— Monika Bravo, "Saturn and the Moon: Inner & Outer Authority," The Nature of My Reality​

Most people are unaware of the glitch because they perceive only from the psyche—the programmed mind, the conditioned emotions, the reactive self. They don’t question their choices, their fears, their financial enslavement, or the narratives they have been given. They believe in authority, institutions, and history because they do not recognize the program for what it is.

Mastering life on Earth means understanding that we live between two breaths—between spirit and matter, between the illusion and the real, between incarnation and return.

Are you living from PSYCHE—the conditioned self, the character scripted by the system?

Or from PNEVMA—the raw, untouchable essence, beyond perception, beyond control?

And if you woke up today and realized it was all a program—would you still play the role?

Awareness is a Funky Thing

"Security and my desire for creative expression—this period urges me to set healthy boundaries, embrace my self-worth, and find equilibrium between material needs and creative fulfillment."

— Monika Bravo, "Awareness is Indeed a Funky Thing," The Nature of My Reality​

Awareness doesn’t arrive all at once. It glitches in. You see one thing, then another, then suddenly everything that seemed stable is wobbling under the weight of its own contradictions. The moment you become aware that a system exists is the moment it starts to collapse in your perception.

For a long time, I lived under a structured, defined reality. And then, I started dissolving those forms. I stopped trying to fit inside something that was never designed for me. That process has been unfolding for months, if not years and I can already see where it’s going. I am stepping into something new, something undefined. The walls of my own construct have been breached.

Dissolution is not an ending. It’s an upgrade.

"Security and my desire for creative expression—this period urges me to set healthy boundaries, embrace my self-worth, and find equilibrium between material needs and creative fulfillment." — Monika Bravo, "Awareness is Indeed a Funky Thing," The Nature of My Reality ​

Can We Move Toward a Lighter Field?

“The last time Saturn and Neptune met—at 10 degrees Capricorn in 1989—literal and metaphorical walls fell, dismantling divisive ideologies. We anticipate a similar dissolution, as discerning truth amid a wave of delusion becomes increasingly challenging.”

— Monika Bravo, "Can We Collectively Move Toward a Lighter Field?" The Nature of My Reality​

Saturn and Neptune conjoining in 0* Aries is a moment of collapse, just as we’ve seen in 1917, 1953, and 1989. The Soviet Union didn’t fall in a single night. It rotted from within, its foundations eaten away by the very system it tried to uphold. The Berlin Wall didn’t crumble because of an explosion—it fell because people no longer believed in it.

That’s where we are now. The dissolution is happening rapidly, but most are still hypnotized, unable to recognize the nature of the glitch.

Where I Stand Now

Saturn is on my Chiron. Chiron is on my Mars. Jupiter in Gemini squares Saturn. This is not abstract astrology. This is my upgrade. The kind of recalibration that doesn’t just shift perspective but rewires it completely. I am watching the forms dissolve, not in theory, but in real-time—structures that held authority, belief systems that were unquestionable, financial paradigms that people still cling to as if they were built on anything but air.

And yet, in this dissolution, I ask myself: To what extent is anything real? Even Bitcoin, the hardest money I’ve ever known—what if it isn’t real? What if it, too, belongs to something else? What if the only thing that has ever mattered is that I made my own decision? If Bitcoin goes to zero, if everything resets, at least I acted in full responsibility for my choices. Because at the end of everything, when all the illusions collapse, human action is all that remains. Bitcoin is not a Ponzi scheme because its value is driven by voluntary participation, not deceptive promises. Those who engage with it contribute time, money, or effort, directly strengthening the network. Unlike Ponzi schemes, Bitcoin does not guarantee perpetual returns; its worth increases only as more people recognize and adopt it. Growth is rooted in consensus, where collective agreement determines its value rather than artificial schemes. Additionally, as fiat currency depreciates due to inflation, Bitcoin's appreciation outpaces this decline, reinforcing its role as a reliable store of value. Its expansion is organic, driven by utility and adoption rather than fraud.

We are leaving the shadow.

The glitch is the crack.

The door is open.

Are you going to walk through it—even if the door itself may not exist?

Are you aware that there’s an edge you can touch, a limit where everything you’ve been fed—the history, the economy, the politics, the structure of reality itself—was nothing but a program? A construct designed to keep you playing a role.

Do you need to question your own assumptions?

Are you planning to exit the system—or has the system already exited you?

What will you choose?

How are you making decisions right now?

Rest in light Robert Gilbert

BUY my book in all forms

SUBSCRIBE+SAVE $$$

Bitcoin study group

EA + HD 1:1 Sessions

PODCAST APPEARANCES

This newsletter, along with all February newsletters, is free for everyone. I feel the need to express many things before eclipse season begins in March, as things are about to become even more tumultuous and strange. So, I have no issue keeping all these posts open and without a paywall. However, starting in March, I’ll begin placing posts behind the paywall.

Previous Posts That Are Worth Reading