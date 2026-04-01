Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist

Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist

Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist
I am OPTimist
Who is da fool?
0:00
-10:00

Who is da fool?

The culmination of a projected life: full moon in Libra
Monika Bravo's avatar
Monika Bravo
Apr 01, 2026

## Core Realization

I saw the truth of my own delusion.

I was projecting and I was having a relationship with my projection and with my own shadow.
What I wanted, like the kind of relationship that I was expecting, is something that I created in my head.

It was a transactional thing.
It was me trying to equate everything that I poured into the relationship and say, hey, you're not doing your part.

The big awakening came when I took away the light over the surface and switched the focus towards me.

That was the shift!

Share

BUY my book in all forms

I AM OPTIMIST ON FOUNTAIN.FM !!!

Leave a comment

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Monika Bravo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture