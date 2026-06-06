Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist

Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist

Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist
I am OPTimist
Ideas->ideologies-> IDENTITY
0:00
-11:59

Ideas->ideologies-> IDENTITY

Radiance from within
Monika Bravo's avatar
Monika Bravo
Jun 06, 2026

Another improvised rant

Have a great week 😍

listening to 👇

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Monika Bravo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture