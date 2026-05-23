Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist

Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist

Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist
I am OPTimist
Silentio
0:00
-0:58

Silentio

Monika Bravo's avatar
Monika Bravo
May 23, 2026

There is a big silence between words because there is a lot of space in my emotional body.
I do not want to talk about it. I want to feel it.
I am in reset. Calibration mode.
Feeling a shift. Now understanding more this period we are in, which is not about waiting but about small movements with purpose.

The energy is moving, and when the energy moves, everything else comes along.
A smooth surface offers no challenge. Evolution needs contrast and right timing. I am calibrating between the gaps.

I’m learning that true boundaries aren’t about defending—they’re about resonating.

~Monika Bravo, THE CARTOGRAPHY OF AWARENESS 3I Atlas

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