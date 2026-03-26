Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist

Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist

Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist
I am OPTimist
URGENT RANT
0:00
-8:50

URGENT RANT

I had to jump in...
Monika Bravo's avatar
Monika Bravo
Mar 26, 2026

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Monika Bravo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture