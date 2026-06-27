I

What we inherit from our family is not only material. It is the nervous system, the fear, the patterns carried in the body across generations.

Giving the body enough space to feel them, making a different movement, and finding the order of love is how we begin to receive.

II

When I am sleeping, I am not in my body. When I wake, I land softly. Looking around. Breathing. Feeling. Being.

I know I have said very few things these days as these are emotional and body experiences.

Thus, the body’s silence as whispers can be slightly heard.

There is space to listen to them.

And the inner authority quietly arrives.

III

What we inherit lives unconsciously in the body. When we land back into ourselves, we begin to feel what the container is actually holding. And awareness creeps in.

Mold accumulates in the conditions that the container can no longer process on its own. The moisture gathers somewhere without enough circulation, without enough light, and the mold simply grows where the environment allows it.

There are two ways to respond. One is agitation, spreading the very thing one wanted to resolve. The other is a reading, honest and unsparing, of what the conditions actually are. Sometimes that leads to leaving the space entirely. Sometimes it leads to staying present at the edge, close enough to witness, far enough not to participate in the spread.

Mercury stations retrograde in Cancer in two days. The mind turns inward. The communication slows and softens. The sky is built for exactly this kind of clarity: the emotional intelligence that knows what a container can hold, and chooses accordingly.

On the same day, the Full Moon rises at 8 degrees of Capricorn. Cancer asks what we are carrying in the emotional body. Capricorn illuminates what we have actually built with what we carry. Jupiter reaches the final degree of Cancer, the last breath of its exaltation, a full year of emotional expansion delivering its concentrated weight before crossing into Leo to shine in its own light. Something is completing. The full light of this moon falls on whatever the container has been holding. What has circulation and what has not. What is ready to be seen clearly and left behind.

IV

Receiving is structural, the container is ready and what arrives has somewhere to land.

Accepting is the posture of someone still waiting to be told they are allowed to have. Without a container, nothing is retained: material resources, emotional nourishment, physical vitality, mental clarity; abundance in any form passes through or dissipates.

Maturity is standing in the correct order of love and letting what belongs to you arrive.

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