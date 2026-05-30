Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist

Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist

Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist
I am OPTimist
To resonate with abrupt energy
0:00
-8:15

To resonate with abrupt energy

Hummmmmmmm
Monika Bravo's avatar
Monika Bravo
May 30, 2026

This week, a fast recorded message, impromptu, unedited, with real life background noise.

Such is life!

Beautiful & messy.

—//-

I forgot to mention the north node is in gate 55 and Venus now on gate 39 create the channel of emoting- play your favorite songs loud and allow the body to provoke deep emotions either dance or cry or both lol.

Jin shin Jyutsu chart.

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