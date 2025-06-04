The greatest illusions require the deepest strength to see through them. As Útgarða-Loki tells Thor, strength is not what it seemed:

"I shall tell you the truth, now you are out of my castle, and if I live and have a say, you shall never enter it again, and I would indeed never have let you in if I had known your strength beforehand, and you were very close to bringing us a great disaster. You see, I cast delusions on you, so that it was I who met you at first in the forest; and when you tried to untie the food bag, I had tied it with a magic wire, and you did not find out how to untie it. [...] And when you drank from the horn and thought it slow to sink, I dare say that was a miracle I had not expected to be possible; the far end of the horn was submerged in the sea, but you did not see that. Now, when you come to the shore, you will see what kind of sip you drank from the sea; there is now a sandy beach where there used to be water." ~ Excerpt from The Saga of Thorstein, Viking’s Son (Þorsteins þáttr Víkingssonar), translated from Old Norse. Part of the fornaldarsögur Norðurlanda (Legendary Sagas of the North), likely composed in the 13th–14th century. The scene mirrors motifs found in Gylfaginning of the Prose Edda, notably the deceptions of Útgarða-Loki.

I went to the Bitcoin Conference in Vegas with one intention: to be a fly on the wall. Since I was neither speaking nor volunteering—and I went last minute—I just wanted to feel the frequency in the room. I wanted to observe the behavior of individuals and institutions, and not only listen to what was said, but perceive the intention behind those words. Something I learned when I was training in Tai Ji Quan.

I brought some reflections. I understand that right now there’s a crack in the matrix, and if we are really tuning into its frequency, we can see what’s not working—and that’s my quest right now.

This is not financial advice. It’s an observation of behavior. A way I read frequency—or as I call it, reading Bitcoin sentiment or wavelength. And an invitation—if you use money, if you’ve ever felt the system is rigged, or if you’re simply curious—to pay attention.

You don’t have to HODL Bitcoin to understand that the monetary landscape is shifting fast. And the more informed you are, the less likely you are to get played.

I speak directly to people who may not be deep into the Bitcoin space (yet). I want to explain why all this matters—as an invitation to get curious and start stacking. The race is real.

If you’re already inside the space, you’ll find information (astrological and psychological) here that helps contextualize what’s unfolding. If you’re just curious, this is for you too.

Money makes the world go round. Whether we’re saving in Bitcoin, metals or debased currency or not, we’re all part of the monetary system—and that system is broken and shifting at an accelerated pace. The more informed you are, the more grounded you’ll be.

The landscape is changing fast. 2025 is not like 2020. This is a different terrain, and the terrain is defining the future.

If you’ve ever thought about saving—about how to protect your energy, your labor, your value, your time—this is the moment to begin.

And not in just any money. In H-A-R-D money.

There’s nothing stopping this train, as Lynn Alden says.

"For the next ten years, we’re going to be running very large fiscal deficits. So, the only way to protect yourself from that situation is to own the highest-quality scarce assets. Of course, the one we all like here is Bitcoin." ~Lyn Alden

Weapon or tool?

From back in January, I tracked a major shift. Bitcoin’s progressed Sun would enter 0° Aquarius in mid-March. Pluto has been hovering between 0–3° right there—conjunct the Sun and Jupiter—activating a new cycle of purpose. This is the sixth house in the natal (event) chart, and it carries a very precise question:

Is Bitcoin here to serve? If so, how?

Pluto brings a total transformation of the narrative. It strips anything fake. And Jupiter in progression, conjunct the Sun, suggests that Bitcoin is becoming a vessel for a greater story. But that doesn’t mean the story is benevolent.

Progressed Jupiter is in a balsamic phase to the North Node in Aquarius, meaning it is closing out an old philosophical arc and gestating something entirely new. But new doesn’t always mean aligned. It’s important to understand that the conjunctions between progressed Jupiter, the Sun, and transiting Pluto represent an implosion—death and rebirth, realignment by force.

At the same time, Saturn and Uranus are still very active in Bitcoin’s natal chart—Saturn in the second house and Uranus in the eighth. These placements speak about shared and individual values, goods, resources—and yes, money.

Saturn in Virgo suggests a need for precision, for integrity in what is held and claimed. Discernment and time wait for the ripe opportunity to invest in values.

Uranus in Pisces suggests the risk of dissolution and confusion around boundaries and definitions—what this technology could bring, and how close it is to its purpose. Or is it a delusional technology used against humankind? 🤔

Earlier this year, transiting Saturn crossed over Bitcoin’s natal Uranus. It also opposed Bitcoin’s natal Saturn—a confrontation between structure and surrender, asking whether the foundational values still hold, or whether they’ve been blurred by outside agendas. That created an emphasis on this dissolution—the dilution of value.

Together, Saturn and Uranus form a native tension: structure versus disruption, containment versus innovation. That tension has been activated. And you’ll see below why Tether now plays a major role in this structure.

BTW, Bitcoin is not passive; it is the sum of all the individuals who are in relationship with it.

“So this is when Tether was only used for cryptocurrency trading. This is the pandemic, and this is basically the growth of USDT during the pandemic times, because from being just a product used for cryptocurrency trading, it became the dollar for hundreds of millions of people.” ~Paolo Ardoino, “Why Tether Loves Bitcoin”, Bitcoin 2025 Conference (Las Vegas)

Tether’s chart (11/20/2014) shows Mars in a new phase to Pluto in Capricorn, squaring the nodes on the Aries–Libra axis. This is a cardinal initiation—a forceful institutional birth with the potential for deep transformation. Uranus squares Pluto, underscoring the disruptive nature of its emergence. And Pluto, by degree, is now conjunct Bitcoin’s Sun.

There’s more: Mars conjoins the Black Moon Lilith and Juno in the 6th house—hinting at hidden contracts and possibly shadow agendas. Uranus squares Bitcoin’s Sun but trines the nodes. Saturn squares Neptune and Venus—a complex relationship that questions the structure and definition of either a fantastic asset, or it may distort the value.

Is Tether a weapon to be reckoned with—or the tool we need for complete economic annihilation?

The question is: How and who does Bitcoin serve now?

I emphasize the danger of co-optation—that Bitcoin, while originally designed as sovereign money, might be repackaged as collateral and hedged by larger institutions, countries, and corporations. It is being used to build speculative financial products like stablecoins.

What I realized at the conference is that stablecoins are actually going to be used to print more fake money—so more Bitcoin can be accumulated.

A lot of people are going to be locked into lending instruments that create a yield but extract a value. Bitcoin is being positioned as pristine collateral—leaving behind individual sovereignty for institutional leverage.

And so I ask again: Is this expansion aligned with decentralization? Or is it the inflation of Bitcoin’s narrative to reinforce institutional strategies that dilute its original intent?

And is it being used as a weapon, not as a technology?

Because apparently we’re not happy—and more war is on the horizon.

"Bitcoin is the hardest money ever invented: growth in its value cannot possibly increase its supply; it can only make the network more secure and immune to attack." ~Saifedean Ammous

I’m going to focus on four people who gave keynotes and what I can read from them by looking at their charts and progressions. I could go deeper, but I don’t have the time—and honestly, this is the core of what I sensed at the Bitcoin conference that is of value.

What stood out to me, beyond the content, was the energy in the room. A lot of FOMO. A lot of people—not just normies, but traders, speakers, financial experts—admitting they don’t know exactly what’s coming next, or speculating on possible outcomes. Still, there’s a shared sense that things have shifted this year.

The wave is moving, and we ought to find the point of gravity and the equilibrium during the process. The U.S. now holds a Bitcoin reserve. More countries and private companies are following. The Pandora’s box has been opened, and now everyone’s in the race. Gold is also back in the conversation.

I went as a fly on the wall, and I’m just sharing what I noticed. Whether you’re into Bitcoin or not, it’s worth understanding what a stablecoin is, how these new mechanisms are being used to stack more coins, and how easily things could get diluted. Just a few insights—so you can pay attention.

(Note: a progressed chart is a method in astrology that tracks how a natal chart evolves over time—used to understand the current inner state or psychological development of a person or an event.)

Money is energy. #Bitcoin is the first crypto monetary energy network, capable of collecting all the world's liquid energy, storing it over time without power loss.” ~Michael Saylor

Michael Saylor: The Reckless Authority

Michael Saylor’s talk “21 Ways to Wealth” at Bitcoin Conference 2025 left me unsettled—not because of what he said, but because of what I felt behind the words. His strategy is coherent for his life. But it’s reckless to promote it to everyone as if context doesn’t matter.

Slide number 9 was the most troubling. In it, he suggested individuals should incorporate—literally telling plebs to become legal corporations under the United States corporation. For anyone seeking to step out of coercive financial systems, this is madness. It’s the opposite of sovereignty, this is a debt sentence to a corrupted system.

In my view, that’s not just tone-deaf—it’s dangerous. Because when someone like Saylor speaks, people listen, His profile is 3/5 in human design, when seen in his full power as he disrupts old systems to make room for something new—something more aligned—for those around him. it comes with a lot of responsibility. The 5th line others project onto him their hopes, their fears, their vision of wealth and clarity. But Saylor doesn’t speak from the ground. He speaks from a detached, almost disassociated place—privileged, powerful, and unburdened by the practical risks that most people face, his genius might be unique, yet, is everyone prepared to try his tricks?

He has the luxury to leverage Bitcoin as pristine collateral. He’s played that game, and it worked for him. But this is not a game for most people. Encouraging everyday individuals to take on massive debt or corporate structures—just to pursue a strategy that suits [Micro]Strategy—is not guidance. It’s recklessness dressed as genius in my opinion.

And let’s be honest. His presence at the conference was almost cultish. When he walked in, the atmosphere shifted. It was eerie. It reminded me how easily authority can be mistaken for wisdom.

I’m not here to demonize him. He can do what he wants with his life. My critique is not about his choices—it’s about the way he uses his platform to give directives. There’s no flexibility in his tone. Just a torrent of conviction, the problem is the people who project all their desires on to him….

Saylor’s frequency

Astrologically, Saylor and I were born within the same year, and we both carry the Saturn–Uranus opposition, though inverted from Bitcoin’s own configuration. That opposition is a signature of structural tension: norm versus disruption, old versus new, rule versus rebellion.

He has Saturn and Chiron in Pisces opposing Mars, Uranus, and Pluto in Virgo—a potent axis of power, discipline, and transformation. If not handled with care, this configuration can explode into chaos. If integrated, it holds massive potential for collective service.

But here’s the real question: integrated into what?

His chart suggests he comes from an authoritarian past—South Node on the Midheaven, ruled by Jupiter. He’s used his voice to command. His Mercury is conjunct Venus at 29° Capricorn in the 11th house, and while that gives him strategic power, it also shows how attached he is to institutions and systems of valuation.

His Sun sits in the 12th house, ruling the 6th. You can’t really see what he serves. Saturn on the ascendant, he’s a magician of reality—but you don’t know who he’s serving.

If we look at the emotional body—Moon and Chiron in Pisces near his Ascendant—there’s disassociation. The question is: does he speak from trauma or from power?

His North Node in Gemini 4th house wants to open the heart. But has that happened?

For me, it’s not about whether Saylor is good or bad. It’s about discernment. He is a brilliant strategist with clear convictions. But clarity is not the same as coherence. What he’s advocating for may be financially sound at a corporate level—but it is not universally ethical, or accessible, or sovereign for the common individual. Saylor speaks of clarity as recognizing Bitcoin as incorruptible capital—a fire in cyberspace worth half of everything. But coherence asks: does your strategy match your context, your risks, your truth?

His natal Sun is in Aquarius, but his progressed Sun has moved into Aries—along with Mercury retrograde. Now, it’s personal. Watching his keynote, the recklessness wasn't in numbers, but in delivery. He tells plebs to mimic him: incorporate, take debt, buy Bitcoin, become a corporation. Here, his Black Moon Lilith in Capricorn emerges starkly—projecting corporate strategies as universally attainable, ignoring realities.

His Juno in Aquarius in the 7th house speaks to a collective contract. But Juno contracts carry karma. With his progressed Moon in Gemini, he navigates double narratives—message and mirror. Currently, transiting Sun conjunct this progressed Moon amplifies his voice. Uranus transiting his progressed Jupiter in Taurus signals a radical redefinition of wealth—ideology turned material, security doctrines reshaped.

His anti-vertex conjunct the progressed Moon indicates fate pulling him into public narratives. Yet his progressed Mars at 9° Virgo squares Gemini placements—a skipped step. His drive, anger, and methods, conjunct retrograde Uranus and Pluto, are potent but repressed. This is a turbulent energy as natal Saturn and Chiron in Pisces warn of potential deception—clarity that might not be pure at all.

Not every pleb is authentic. Not every rebel visionary. Authority without embodiment is just command.

So again I ask: What is Saylor truly in service of?

Jack & Paolo – A Marriage of Convenience

Jack Mallers’ keynote The HODLers dilemma, in contrast, brought nuance. He warned people not to over-leverage. He didn’t tell them to mimic him as he offered a service model, not a pyramid.

The voice I want to give to the talks by Jack and Paolo is one of potential. Right now, what’s being introduced is a lending system not directly from U.S. dollars, but through the purchase of short-term Treasury bonds. This creates a layer of abstraction—money being lent out, backed not by real dollars but by debt instruments. That debt is what generates yield. And that yield is what underwrites the stability of these “stable” coins.

So what does stable really mean?

The Strike–Tether pairing looks like a solution—as a financial instrument linking Bitcoin-backed loans with fiat infrastructure. Paolo on one side with Tether. Jack on the other with Strike. That’s why I call it a marriage of convenience. It could work. But there is risk.

Let’s pause for a moment on what backs these loans: short-term Treasury bonds. These are U.S. government-issued debt obligations that mature in under a year. When Tether buys these bonds, they collect the yield—the interest. This yield becomes the base reserve for the USDT token, which is then used by users to acquire Bitcoin.

So it’s not stable money—it’s stabilized debt. There’s a difference.

As Bitcoin becomes the aim, Tether becomes the tool, The dollar becomes the vehicle, and the user becomes the one holding all the risk.

Mallers insists that their model avoids re-hypothecation—a term that refers to the re-use or re-lending of collateral. But after the conference, a thread emerged on X (including a post by Bitcoin Cartoons) showing that Strike’s Terms of Service still include that clause. Jack responded, saying that while the technical language is there, no partners will re-use or re-lend collateral—and that legalese is just a protection.

That’s not nothing»> Yet it’s not exactly clarity either.

So this product—recently unveiled has been hyped as a solution, but if I were you, and you’re thinking about lending, I would be very careful. Don’t jump first. While everyone is in FOMO mode, there are serious questions that still haven’t been answered.

This is Saturn in Virgo speaking: discernment and responsibility. Who do you want to owe money to? How do you want to hold your values? Are you going to let them dissolve into nothing just because you’re so greedy?

Jack Mallers was born in April 1990. He’s a millennial, and he carries that signature. As an Aries Sun, he knows how to initiate. But what’s compelling is that the ruler of that Sun—Mars—is conjunct his North Node in Aquarius. He is totally initiating a new way of leading through technology. His Venus is in Aquarius, so what he values is that technology. Right now, Pluto is squaring his progressed Moon in Scorpio. That tells me he feels the weight. He knows the responsibility of this moment.

Pallas Athena in Taurus allows him to read between the codes. Jupiter and Ceres in Cancer expand his need for emotional security and financial protection. He wants to build a space where he can thrive. Saturn in Capricorn tells us he’s building slowly—he’s serious about foundations. His progressed Moon at 1° Scorpio is currently being squared by transiting Pluto. And he’s about to have a Jupiter return. This is a real moment of responsibility for him.

Paolo Ardoino opened his keynote “Why Tether Loves Bitcoin” with anime metaphors and ended with sovereignty slogans, but between the memes and applause, he laid bare Tether’s scale: 100,000 BTC, 50 tons of gold, $120B in U.S. Treasuries, and 420 million users—many treating USDT as a savings account in collapsing economies. He called it a product people needed, not one they were sold, He meant that Tether isn’t being pushed or marketed in a manipulative way—it’s being adopted because people recognize its value. It solves a real need, especially in contrast to products that rely on hype or persuasion. It's demand-driven, not hype-driven.

Tether now funds education, builds wallets for AI agents, runs Lightning infrastructure, and plans to become the world’s largest Bitcoin miner. What began as a digital dollar for exchange arbitrage now positions itself as the monetary spine of the developing world—and possibly, its central nervous system too.

Astrologically, Paolo was born in October 1984, his alignment with Jack is charged. Paolo’s natal Pluto in early Scorpio conjuncts Jack’s progressed Moon, while transiting Pluto currently squares both. This is pressure from all sides. Jack is emotionally maturing under intense forces—both from within and from Paolo’s gravitational pull.

At the same time, transiting Pluto is squaring Jack’s natal nodes and Mars, forcing a reckoning with direction and will. Paolo’s Saturn in Scorpio also conjuncts Jack’s Pluto: power meets pressure, legacy meets initiation. This isn’t just a business model—it’s a Plutonian test of values, trust, and control. There’s potential here, but also volatility. Power without awareness risks replication of the same old system.

Twenty One Capital

Twenty One Capital was launched on April 23, 2025. It was formed through a business combination with Cantor Equity Partners and backed by Tether, SoftBank Group, and Jack Mallers. Paolo Ardoino supplies the liquidity through Tether; Jack Mallers channels it to the public through Strike—together, they form a closed loop between creation and distribution. Their new venture, 21 Capital, is the offspring of that loop: an institutional pipeline built to formalize the flow between stablecoin issuance and global Bitcoin access, all under the banner of “freedom.”

Twenty One Capital has an electric chart. Pluto opposes Mars in Leo and squares the Sun in Taurus—an intense fixed T-square that demands the transmutation of ego-driven will into grounded purpose. Its ruler, Venus, conjuncts the North Node, Saturn, and Ceres in Pisces—suggesting karmic obligation around value systems, nourishment, and economic structure. Venus here is about service, a destiny that must align with compassion or dissolve under the weight of illusion.

Pluto trines Neptune, offering visionary potential if channeled with integrity. Uranus trines Venus, Saturn, and the Node—an evolutionary portal for systemic innovation, if the structure can hold the voltage. This chart asks: is the mission real, or is it escapism dressed as freedom?

Still, the Sun grounds it all at 3° Taurus—stabilizing the entire configuration with the Sabian Symbol: a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. The vision is seductive. But the square from Pluto says: only through death and rebirth can that gold be earned.

👀👀👀: Tether provides the liquidity, and Twenty One channels it into systems that let people borrow to get more Bitcoin. But when borrowing is marketed as freedom, the risk gets bigger. This chart has potential, yes—but it also carries a warning: if the mission loses its integrity, the money made could come at the expense of true financial sovereignty.

Saifedean – There Will Be Blood

After some weeks of being invested in trying to understand this subject—stablecoins and Bitcoin—I can now synthesize very briefly what I grasp:

Tether is being used to buy short-term Treasuries.

That creates artificial demand for the failing U.S. dollar.

It props up a system that is already kaput.

Tether—or USDT—is the speculative tool.

Bitcoin is the aim.

It’s the real treasure.

The gold at the other side of the rainbow.

During @saifedean’s talk at the Bitcoin conference, Drinking the Dollar’s Milkshake, he laid out this pattern in under 15 minutes—and it clicked.

The phrase drinking the dollar’s milkshake comes from a theory coined in 2018 by Brent Johnson, CEO of Santiago Capital. He borrowed the metaphor from There Will Be Blood to describe how U.S. monetary policy extracts global liquidity, strengthening the dollar while weakening the rest.

Saifedean's point was sharp: Stable coins like Tether now play that role. They buy Treasuries. They inflate demand for the dollar. They extend the life of a system that’s already collapsing.

So the real question is: How much speculation are you—if any—as a player, a pleb, a government, a state, or a company—willing to do with a stablecoin to accumulate increasingly scarce Bitcoin?

Astrologically, Saifedean’s natal North Node in Leo trines his progressed New Moon. He’s supported to shine—but only with integrity. His Venus in Virgo values discernment—no wonder I learned opportunity cost from him. Sun and Mercury in Scorpio speak to depth, intensity, and conviction.

He was born during the Saturn–Jupiter conjunction in Libra. That generation faces the tension of balancing ideology (Jupiter) and structure (Saturn). Money is a social contract. He’s wired to care about how we collectively organize value. He has a progressed New Moon at 4° Sagittarius in a balsamic conjunction with Neptune—just three degrees apart. Balsamic phases signify closure. This is a belief system dissolving. Identity shifting through what he once believed. Neptune’s influence makes it subtle, possibly confusing. It inconjuncts his natal Chiron in Taurus, triggering an internal wound around value and worth.

But his progressed Mars at 12° Capricorn is currently squaring that Libra conjunction. This brings pressure—deep refinement of his beliefs, methods, and message. It's not fast. It’s not easy. His natal Mars and progressed Mercury are in Sagittarius, so the commitment to ideals and intellectual expansion is still strong. But this square demands practical realism to check the reach of his philosophical idealism. Hence, he is adapting the message…

Progressed Venus in Scorpio squares his nodal axis. His progressed Sun in Sagittarius supports value expansion—but only if he allows those values to transform.

Ultimately, his chart asks the evolutionary question:

Does what Saifedean proclaims publicly still align with his evolving sense of personal integrity and inner truth?

Saif with the HFSP laser eyes look

The Hunger Games

Mallers says, “You don’t need to study Japanese monetary policy, you just gotta HODL.” He offers “single-digit rates” and “no rehypothecation,” as if those guarantees were shields, not sleight of hand. He casts debt as power—fire in the hands of the plebs. But he glosses over volatility, platform risk, and the real consequence of leverage. You don’t sell, you borrow. Don’t question, just accumulate. He calls it a “peaceful revolution.”

But when “never sell” becomes a moral imperative, financial decisions are no longer strategic—they become psychological traps.

Saylor presents his 21 ways to wealth as gospel for adoring fans who cheer endlessly as he steps on stage. Who are these people, for real? “Clarity” becomes the entire pitch—as if naming Bitcoin as incorruptible capital erases every structural constraint. “Conviction,” for him, is a substitute for discernment. “Cooperation” becomes a directive for families to reallocate generational capital into a speculative, jurisdictionally ambiguous asset with zero nuance for global disparity. “Capability” is reduced to wielding AI as an all-seeing oracle—he knows nothing about prompting or language, just buy and indent your ass until you fall dead.

He speaks of “grinding the Silicon Overlord” with the same ease he speaks of firing your lawyer if they take more than two days to deliver. This is so irresponsible. His fantasy of strategy only works because he is severed from the embodied consequences of ordinary life—born from the vantage point of a man who will never again be subject to institutional delay.

Ardoino, meanwhile, veils centralization in the rhetoric of sovereignty. Tether is now a savings account for 420 million people. It holds over 100,000 BTC and controls a massive share of the mining infrastructure. He calls gold “natural Bitcoin,” proposes peer-to-peer AI agents backed by USDT, and positions Tether as both reserve and liberator. But behind the libertarian branding is a private company managing billions with minimal oversight. The tool of freedom is built on layers of unregulated opacity.

And then there’s Saifedean. More acidic than ever, he cuts straight to the contradiction:

“They found a whole new generation of bag holders around the world to buy the Treasury shitcoin.”

“Tether cannot fix what a century of fiat democracy ruined.”

“The US government could just say, ‘Oh, well, somebody was involved in some criminal transaction with Tether, therefore all of your bonds are cancelled.’ They’ve done it with Russia. Maybe they’ll do it with Tether.”

“Treasury bonds, which are usually presented as the safe haven, are actually the main risk for Tether.”

Exactly. But he says it like it’s a revelation. It’s been true since 1971. Fiat-backed “stability” is a contradiction. Holding government debt as collateral is like storing food in a moldy fridge and calling it refrigeration.

This is the new arena. You want to stack more sats? The product is ready. The terms are abstracted. And the role models are inciting the game—not by offering ladders, but by commanding you to burn them. This isn’t freedom. It’s the Hunger Games. The crowd is cheering. The stakes are yours.

“You drank from the sea and did not know it—such was the strength hidden beneath the illusion.”

Frequency is lived precision; within a vibration; a rhythm; a wave through time. My signature; a breath pattern. It is how I enter, and how I leave. Only what resonates remains; what doesn’t, dissonates. I often say: frequency is how my energy repeats; if ours don’t harmonize, we make noise; not music. I no longer chase “high frequency”; I choose to be in tune.

