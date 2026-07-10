“In every age someone, looking at Fedora as it was, imagined a way of making it the ideal city, but while he constructed his miniature model, Fedora was already no longer the same as before, and what had been until yesterday a possible future became only a toy in a glass globe.” -Italo Calvino, Invisible Cities

I woke up this morning with the word contingency in my mind. So after breathing a little bit, I started to decipher its etymology and the meaning of how this beautiful word, which root is tangere, to touch, is joined with com, together.

Therefore, it is a thing whose next form depends on contact that is yet to be made. The last weekend, a new cycle between Mars was completed and initiated in early Gemini with the great giant Uranus in my fourth house, it is this exact mechanism: the meeting is generating a feeling that I cannot know in advance. It is both curious and surprising.

It is contingent on how I show up somewhere, on how I meet the other, the mirror, on how the reflective meeting touches me back.

There is excitement here, and there is dread also, both at once, because nothing is fixed yet, and everything depends on the next contact I make. The outcome lives in a curiosity I cannot determine ahead of time, and that same unknown carries its own safety because what wants to be fulfilled in these days is a slight movement of perspective. One I can already feel forming, one that is going to build an entirely new way of relating, and it is going to expand in the years to come (more on Jupiter in Leo oppose Pluto next week).

There is a new moon in Cancer that is closing a cycle that started at the end of June last year, when the same new moon conjoined Jupiter as it had just entered the sign, and conjoined my north node at 3 degrees in Cancer, giving me an expansion, a direction, an orientation of how to express creatively, where to bring forth the beautiful energy of safety and home in all my creative and solar endeavors. It is a very beautiful closing next week, because I have really cared very much about my environment, to the small habits I used to overlook, how I slowly gave myself the space I never had. I am grateful. Last year the new moon was also in a quincunx with Pluto, a hundred and fifty degrees, that allowed the transformation through slow calibration.

This year the new moon is conjoined with Mercury retrograde, approaching Jupiter, and Mars will eventually pass through as well. Reaffirming that since June last year, these slow movements, attention to detail, fascia and breath work, and everything I am doing with my body have opened the relational space. New perspectives incoming, my life has really changed since 2014, when Jupiter was just in the same place.

Within the last year I have really been focused on every little habit, how I relate to my body, how I metabolize, how the emotional body has stopped this constant wave of thought, meaning that my body was always wired to think too much, to synthesize, to explain, to share, to be reactive, as opposed to now that has all that space.

I am excited about it because I can see the change. These challenges are what move me to another level in this video game that is life.

The mantra in the last months has been:

-Is this radiant, is this solar, Monika?

-Is this coming from your heart? There is no more mirror to make me feel alive!

I am very excited to launch AI Study Group. It came to me unexpectedly, and now that I think about it, I have been building toward this for a while. Take a look!👇

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The bicentennial catholic nun Monika Bravo · Jul 4 In 1976, I came to the United States of America to spend the summer. The funny part is that my mom, after my father died, decided to hire a Catholic nun from the United States. When I said “hire,” sh… Listen now

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