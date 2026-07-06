THE AUTONOMOUS LOCAL ENGINE

BUILD ONCE, OWN FOREVER

I am very excited to launch this today. It came to me unexpectedly, and now that I think about it, I have been building toward this for a while.

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THE SCOPE

This is a highly selective study group (or a self-study, or 1:1 option) of two to five people who want to build a local database and dashboard that runs entirely on their own hardware.

This architecture operates on a low-time preference. Modern tokenized platforms charge you for every single query, action, and refresh - trapping you in a perpetual rental loop. True technology is inherently deflationary. By dedicating your own time, attention, and proof of work right now, you eliminate the meter entirely.

You build the infrastructure once. It runs on your computer, on your terms, at zero token cost, indefinitely.

This program is specifically engineered for individuals pursuing technological sovereignty. If you prefer running AI software through paid cloud platforms, this is not your path. This environment is built exclusively for those who demand a local, agentic system running directly from their own hardware at zero token cost - independent of the internet, where what belongs to you stays yours.

The pricing of these paths is deliberately structured to serve as a bridge. The goal is propagation - the more humans who operate independent, decentralized local systems, the stronger the network of human autonomy becomes.

Curriculum

ABOUT ME

I am an artist and a polymath who reads patterns across systems. The same methodology used to read an evolutionary astrology chart, a Human Design body graph, a financial chart, or to design commissioned environments for the public realm is the exact logic stream required to decode a local database. It is a process of disciplined doubt and understanding used to conceptualize and solve structural problems. My intention is to inspire humans to operate authentically.

This page initiates that architecture through a brief series of questions to determine if this ecosystem aligns with your needs. Answer what you know and skip what you do not; identifying gaps in your knowledge is equally valuable data.

My history with artifacts spans analog work I have practiced for decades alongside everything I have built digitally. In the early 90s I designed my own website out of necessity, working directly in code, in the pure semantics of language itself, with no visual tools between me and the structure, learning through trial and error. That same period moved me into digital media, where I went from photography into animated images and learned to build the machines that produced them. These past few years I have been doing the same thing again, building this system by trial and error, applying that same discipline to a new structure. I have always applied the technology available to what the moment actually needed, and that is exactly what I see now, building according to our own needs rather than the needs a platform decides for us.

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