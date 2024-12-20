The threshold

Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist
I am OPTimist
On relational values: Harmonics, Phases and Energy.
Monika Bravo
Dec 20, 2024
James Turrell

Well, hello everybody.

Many of you have already purchased my book, but what is this book really about? At its heart, it's about relational values.

What does that even mean? It means developing a deep relationship with myself—tuning into my needs, understanding my values, and creating a life that aligns with them. It's about listening, reflecting, and taking intentional steps toward greater self-awareness and fulfillment.

My connection with astrological archetypal language is deeply tied to relational values. By examining harmonics and exploring astrological positions, we can observe and correlate the interplay of the classical quadrivium—numbers, geometry, harmonics, and planetary bodies. Rooted in Pythagorean thought and later formalized by medieval scholars, these principles provide a framework for understanding reality and validating the logic behind physical phenomena. This knowledge can serve as a platform for interpreting the archetypes embedded in the depths of the psyche.

Astrology, the Logos “λόγος” or discourse about the stars, is a language of numbers, harmonics, and planetary cycles, interpreted through myth. The archetypes “ἀρχέτυπον” are primal forms through which humanity mirrors its own experiences and predicaments. Astrology also serves as a validator, bridging space (geometry) and time (harmonics) to determine the nature “φύσις” and physics of our reality “πραγματικότητα.”

~Monika Bravo, The Nature of My Reality, RELATIONAL VALUES [language], page 12

This article reflects on our personal and collective journey at a significant threshold, highlighting the balsamic energy of release and preparation for new beginnings, the role of harmonics and relational values in understanding cycles of connection, and the impactful 2025 transits, including the North Node’s passage through Aries and Pisces, Venus and Mercury retrogrades, and the Saturn-Neptune conjunction.

It also examines the unique astrological influences on the early 1990s generation, shaped by the Saturn-Neptune-Uranus-North Node conjunction.

Ultimately, it emphasizes relationships—how we gracefully close chapters, embrace new beginnings with courage and trust the process, even when the path ahead is unclear.

Let's begin.

Before I enter into the heart of today's article, I'm excited to share some great news. My book, "The Nature of My Reality," is now available in all digital formats, and I'm just finishing recording the final chapters to release it as an Audiobook.

I’m offering a special bundle that includes the physical book (on sale until December 31st), audiobook, and PDF/EPUB version. Purchase before Christmas, and I’ll send a certificate with early access to the files, which will be ready by the end of December. It’s a perfect holiday gift for those seeking wisdom and fresh insights.

Send me a DM if you’d like a free chapter of the audiobook!

I am a Multidisciplinary artist + POLYMATH • My essence is to connect, communicate, and inspire other beings to be authentic • An exceptionally curious soul • An Evolutionary astrologer + Bitcoiner •
By sharing my insights and creations, I aim to inspire authenticity and connection, aligning individual growth with a greater vision of freedom and evolution.
This space serves as an inner dialogue—a reflection that may resonate with you, dear listener/reader. The themes I explore carry a universal quality, offering a lens through which I share my journey and create meaningful content. I draw from a rich tapestry of tools, languages, and practices, including Jungian psychology, shadow work, Taoist cosmology, Evolutionary Astrology, Human Design, Gene Keys, I Ching divination, Sacred and Bio Geometry, sound frequencies, meditation, somatic practices, Polyvagal tuning, trauma healing—and lately, Bitcoin.
Sovereignty is not just a hashtag but a practice, guiding my journey to align my soul with the source. By sharing my thoughts, I open myself to growth, evolution, and connection.
I’m also the author of The Nature of My Reality, a self-published book co-produced and edited by Mari Budlong. This work traces my journey from disempowerment to self-awareness, exploring economic systems, the historical roots of banking, and their ties to political and ecclesiastical authority. It draws parallels between Dante’s critique of usury in The Divine Comedy and Bitcoin’s revolutionary journey, interweaving personal narrative with historical cycles of corruption and renewal.
