The Warriors of Light...

Bitcoin is the Base Layer of an Abundant creative civilization

Hi everybody, I'm super happy to introduce my friend Efrat.

We had this conversation back on September 11th, which was a very meaningful day for me. It marked a year since my mom's passing. For those who may not know, I had a studio at the World Trade Center back in 2001 and was saved that day—because of a pack of cigarettes. On that anniversary, Efrat and I connected and had this incredible conversation, which I’ve been listening to and preparing to share with you today.

Before diving into the conversation, I want to touch on Evolutionary Astrology. Mars went retrograde on the sixth, and Neptune stationed direct on the seventh. Neptune, now at the final degrees of Pisces, where it has been since 2011, represents illusion, fantasy, and the unveiling of true reality as it concludes its cycle in this sign. With Saturn also approaching, Neptune going direct is particularly significant. By spring 2025, Neptune will enter Aries, marking a rare and transformative shift that only happens every 323 years. This event signifies a greater clarity in perception, deeply tied to our instincts, intuition, and emotional body. (I’ll explore this further in future drops.)

In my conversation with Efrat, we delved into her journey—growing up in Israel, serving in the army, and sharing her powerful message. She’s a fellow Bitcoiner and has become a close friend. I deeply admire her perspective on freedom and her efforts to educate others about Bitcoin adoption, showing how it can help humanity move toward a new beginning. While we may not know exactly where we’re heading, there’s a sense of renewal, and Evolutionary Astrology supports this vision. Neptune and Saturn will briefly enter Aries next year before going retrograde, fully transitioning in February 2026, marking the dawn of a new cycle.

Efrat has so much to share, and I hope you enjoy our conversation. I’ve made it available to all my subscribers. Wishing you a great week and, for those celebrating, happy holidays! While I don’t personally celebrate, I wholeheartedly wish you all the best. Take care, and see you next week!

Timeline:

1. Life-Changing Moments

00:00:40 - 00:18:59: Efrat reflects on pivotal life events, like Monika’s narrow escape from the World Trade Center and her own transformative experiences. Monika shares, "It could have been the end of my life, but it was the beginning of something entirely new."

2. Growing Up in Israel

00:19:00 - 00:24:27: Efrat discusses her upbringing in Israel, noting cultural resilience amidst conflict. "Israelis grow up believing they are always under existential threat." Monika relates this to her childhood in Colombia: "You can’t thrive creatively in a state of fear—it’s something I had to learn to regulate while growing up in violent environments."

3. The Complexities of Service

00:36:45 - 00:47:03: Efrat recounts her mandatory military service and its emotional toll. "I knew if there was a threat of an attack, and I didn’t want to know anymore." Monika adds, "The state’s design to recruit at 18 ensures you’re molded to serve before you fully understand your choices."

4. Unpacking Fear-Based Narratives

00:33:15 - 00:39:11: Efrat highlights how fear and victimhood are perpetuated in Israeli society. "This constant state of fear keeps the collective in a cycle of crisis and reaction." Monika responds, "When you strip away the veil of fear, you find a soul that hasn’t learned to connect differently because it’s been taught to retaliate and distrust."

5. Language & Deconditioning

00:43:12 - 00:45:02: Monika explores the role of language in programming societal beliefs. "Language is at the root of our conditioning. Once I started uncovering its role, it was like pulling a thread unraveling centuries of programming."

6. Bitcoin as Liberation

01:22:10 - 01:24:26: Efrat and Monika discuss Bitcoin’s potential to transform humanity. Efrat says, "Bitcoin is an amazing support mechanism to take humanity into a new reality... liberty and freedom can be embraced in a much more meaningful way."

7. Reclaiming Freedom and Creativity

01:31:50 - 01:33:04: Monika reflects on Bitcoin as a tool for individual sovereignty. "If you don’t take care of your needs and know what you value, you don’t have a creative life. Bitcoin meets you where you’re at."

8. The Battle for Sovereignty

01:33:40 - 01:35:06: Monika emphasizes the urgency of aligning with one’s sense of service. "Between here and June 2025, we’re going to see so many changes that realign us to our sense of service."

9. A New Chapter for Humanity

01:37:47 - 01:39:57: Efrat closes with hope for humanity’s evolution: "I will never put a land over human life or my values. Bitcoin is the perfect tool to support this transformation."

BUY THE BOOK:

buy /gift the book

The Bridge of Alignment

I am excited to share that my book, The Nature of My Reality, explores the profound synthesis of emotional and logical ways of thinking that has shaped my life. As a deeply emotional being, I have spent years seeking mentors and practices to support and understand my emotional body. Through shadow work, evolutionary astrology, Human Design, trauma work, and somatic practices, to name a few, I’ve gained invaluable insights into the emotional streams that guide my decisions and experiences.

Yet, there was a missing piece in my life—a logical perspective that could ground my emotional depth and support my understanding of the practical aspects of value, decision-making, and human action.

This understanding began to take form when I encountered Austrian economics and #Bitcoin While The Bitcoin Standard by Saifedean Ammous was a pivotal read, it was the deeper dive into Austrian principles during Saifedean’s Principles of Economics seminar—and mainly two axioms: the subjectivity of value and the importance of low time preference—that gave me a life-changing perspective.

It became clear to me that I had unknowingly adopted a high time preference mindset, prioritizing immediate gratification without considering long-term consequences. This realization was transformative, as it helped me embrace a more grounded, logical framework for decision-making.

As Saifedean explains: “The lowering of time preference is what drives individuals to accumulate cash balances and to invest. The lower the time preference, the less they consume, and the more resources they will have to save and to invest.”

Through this lens, I also came to understand that value is not inherent—it is subjective. Each individual assigns value based on their unique preferences, needs, and circumstances.

As Carl Menger stated: “Value is thus nothing inherent in goods, no property of them, nor an independent thing existing by itself. It is a judgment economizing men make about the importance of the goods at their disposal for the maintenance of their lives and well-being.”

These principles helped me realize that the financial challenges I once faced were rooted in ignoring—or not being aware of—how to make wise, value-driven decisions, coupled with a clear disconnection from my essential needs and a lack of engagement in a logical mindset of saving. By integrating the emotional awareness I had cultivated with this newfound logical discipline (praxeology), I discovered an equilibrium approach to life—a synthesis that I share in The Nature of My Reality.

Another key factor in this transformation has been accountability, responsibility, and the courage to integrate new perspectives—especially in the later years of my 50s.

This process has taught me that understanding what value is, both emotionally and economically, is a cornerstone of creating a meaningful life. By knowing what my needs are, giving value to them, lowering my time preference, and aligning my actions with long-term goals, I’ve found a path to true empowerment and liberation.

Part of my path now is to create a bridge between these two streams and serve as an alignment and inspirational tool through my writings, art creations, study groups, and public interventions.

There is so much hope. I am optimist.

My book is on sale until the last day of this year 2024 and you can pay in bitcoin using ZAPRITE. #prometheanfire

Show notes:

Leave a comment

Message Monika Bravo

Share

I will be gifting you a 6-month trial as a token of appreciation for your support—whether purchasing my book, booking a session, or participating in the study group. After the trial period, a direct payment plan will be available, with options for a 6-month prepaid or 12-month prepaid subscription. I will manually update your subscription accordingly.

See all subscription options here: