The Precision Trap

Report card is here and I want to know if I’m failing, because we’re in very challenging times, and the only way I can see if I’m failing is because I am allowing the collective transpersonal energy to overcome the peace and the calm and the temper that I can have in time of responding—not reacting.

I actually have this thing throughout my life that when big bad things happen, I’m the coolest in the room; so if there’s ever the big bad thing, just call me—I’ll be there, just like observing. I have many six lines in my design, and I have the capacity to be very detached when a crisis happens. I am wired for unexpected turns, and I have the ability to both detach and discern what to nurture. I take the stance of observation first—witnessing, collecting, and feeling from a distance—so that when I do speak, I synthesize. My role is to see clearly, and only then, to speak from coherence.

I was talking to Mark Jones about it in my session today—maybe that was something that I developed after my father died, that I kind of closed the door to react in despair or panic. I’m also very calm in moments of crisis. Take 9/11—I had a temporary art studio, Tower 1, 92nd floor, WTC. I stayed up recording the thunderstorm Erin on the eve of the attacks, left at the last minute because I ran out of cigarettes (twist plot: my father died in a car crash because he also ran out of those). The morning after, witnessing the attacks from my Brooklyn Heights windows, I responded immediately, calling and organizing a meeting for the rest of the artists—I knew we needed to care for each other’s needs. This all happened within the first two hours. I don’t know where this wave of calm comes from… Read more about this event and see the film I made—link here.

But the question always is: am I here to perfect things, to make them perfect and to repair them? Or am I here to nurture—and who am I nurturing? Is it me, or the projection of what I think needs to be nurtured?

So we are in a room full of mirrors right now. The whole world. I don’t know if you’ve ever been to Versailles, and they have this beautiful room that is just like mirror after mirror, so at the very end you don’t know where your reflection ends because you’re projecting—Doug Aitken’s mirrored architecture or Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Room, metaphors of both the dissolution and disillusion (the lack of illusion) of the self.

And that’s what happens a lot when you go onto social media, you go to a party, a big conference, you belong to a group, and if not in the right frequency, you end up reacting to all the shadows and all the images that are coming your way, and that you cannot probably process one by one like you do in Aikido.

When you do randori, you just have to wait—one after the other. You just have to do what you have to do so the other person rolls down on the floor.

And this Solstice—on June 20 - 21st—is quite charged. Not only for the collective, but for me at least. I’m going to have the conjunction of the Sun and Jupiter exactly on my nodal axis, right at the beginning of Cancer. And just a few days later, on June 25th at 6:31 a.m., we’ll have a new moon in Cancer perfecting this same aspect while it is being squared by Saturn and Neptune in Aries, the tolls of war might be echoing in the background…

The path of what was to come was awful. It was the enormous dying, a sea of blood. From it the new sun arose, awful and a reversal of that which we call day. ~ Carl Jung Liber Novus (full quote at the end of the article.)

The astrology is so remarkable because every time I look forward or backward, or even at the moment—like what’s going on—and I look at it in relationship to my chart, it really helps me to get deeper into my insights.

Do not be afraid; our fate

Cannot be taken from us; it is a gift.

― Dante Alighieri, Inferno

The Metabolism of Astrological Patterns

So one of the things that I was looking at was that Mars entered into Virgo a couple of days ago, and I have two planets in Virgo. And right now, the South Node is in Virgo.

Mars in Virgo is the impulse to refine, to correct, to act with precision. It studies, dissects, edits, repeats. It makes the perfect discipline for the craftsman—the warrior of systems.

The South Node in Virgo brings the opportunity to face the karmic memory of needing to fix everything. The polarity is Pisces—to remember that life is not a spreadsheet. It is the surrender to your own sense of purpose.

No wonder why my generation (those born in the sixties) is obsessed with juicing, yoga, health, and repair. No wonder why we’re looking younger by the day. Uranus in Virgo disrupts inherited patterns of control, perfectionism, and obedience—especially in matters of the body, work, health, and service. The nervous system becomes a tuning instrument, and the healer-archetype is redefined as the one who sees clearly and refuses false order.

I know that the South Node is going in reverse and it’s going to approach two very important planets in my chart. And they’re in the eighth house—the house of the enigmatic, of the psychological, of those things that need to be revealed through confrontation—and the seventh house, which is my relational house.

So the South Node, at the end of the year, is going to touch my Pluto. How am I evolving? How am I facing this reality? Report card time, some will say—South Node meets Pluto in 8th house Virgo. Deep reveals of how I have been able to manipulate interactions that stem from very unconscious patterns. And to be honest, that is what I am working with Mark—discovering the links embedded in the psyche and elsewhere. Exciting times for my very psychological persona.

The image of God has a shadow. The supreme meaning is real and casts a shadow. For what can be actual and corporeal and have no shadows? ―Carl Jung,Liber Novus- I am actually reading this book now, and totally taken by it.

And then it’s going to touch my Uranus in the seventh house—that is like, how I’m going to direct the energy of dealing with traumatic situations. Am I going to break things again, or am I going to use the discernment to actually know what needs to be cut off and what is having an ending? This has been the work I have been doing with Kai since 2021—finding middle ways in the way I relate to things, situations, and people, where the tendency is to shut them off if I feel the principles of the relationship are compromised. I still can choose to break free from a place of awareness, not trauma.

Loyalty becomes conditional upon alignment. Contracts must be energetically coherent. I am governed by the shock and the recognition that breaks mirrors of one’s own evolution when they’re projected into the other in a relationship.

Because you see, these two planets—when they met in 1965 and 1966 in the sign of Virgo—ignited a rare evolutionary conjunction between Uranus and Pluto. It was the beginning of a collective mutation around systems, order, purity, control, and the body itself. The conjunction marked a moment when the desire to evolve (Pluto) merged with the force of disruption and liberation (Uranus). And they did so in Virgo—demanding that all structures of service, health, and perfection be dismantled and rewired from the root.

Those of us born before the exact conjunction carry the balsamic phase signature. This phase is here to witness, to release, and to seed new consciousness through integration and discernment—with an intensity of accepting and surrendering to what is.

And those born after the conjunction in 1965–66 carry the new phase imprint. They’re here to initiate a new story. The new phase expresses the first breath of an evolutionary force—to innovate, to disrupt, to begin again. With Uranus and Pluto together in Virgo, these people bring a mutation into matter, to make transformation practical, to question every system, and to embody a new archetype of wholeness through intelligent design.

For those of us born with this conjunction, this is an activation of our life’s mission. It brings the opportunity to act as translators, stabilizers, and initiators of what once was radical. This current trine says: it’s time to show what our generation came here to build. The energy is constructive mutation, viewed now from a 120-degree opening—an angle of integration and momentum. Because the original conjunction was in Virgo, we carry the capacity to discern without discrimination. Pluto in Aquarius brings systemic, collective, and deeply psychological depth; Uranus soon in Gemini will offer electrical, relational, and fast-moving intelligence. This opening trine happening now is a chance to stabilize innovation—to build intelligent freedoms into structure.

So I was looking, and then I found that Mars is—about to, in a few weeks—first going to hit my Uranus. It could be lightning. You see, Mars right now this week has a square with Uranus, and you see what was going on with Donald Trump, Bibi, Iran, and Israel.

And if you want to read a little bit about my take, I’m going to leave a note underneath— where I wrote about how I see the situation and their energies from the astrological perspective.

And then the other thing was that I looked at the last time—because Mars takes two years to go around—what was the last time that Mars hit my Pluto? Because that’s very bombastic and more like a combustive relationship.

Mars is this desire to initiate, to ignite, it has fire—and Pluto has the desire to evolve. Pluto is actually giving the opportunity for things to be transformed in a metamorphosis. So a lot of things have to die.

Guess what? The last time they were together—end of July 2023. One day after that, my mom had a stroke.

What was important about the stroke was that the transiting nodal axis was activating her Uranus. Her natal Uranus was at 29 degrees of Aries, and that day the South Node was exactly conjunct it. It formed a hard square with Pluto at 29 degrees of Capricorn. So she did get the Uranian bolt when she got the stroke. Uranus is linked to the neurology. And those 47 days, I think, before she died on September 11th—it really gave me the opportunity to say goodbye to her. To accept her life on Earth and her life after Earth.

I have quite a symbolic relationship to my mom—and if you want to know more about it, it’s in my book. But I’m just looking at cues right now. Just looking at them.

Right now, Pluto, Neptune, and Uranus—the outer planets—are forming a rare and harmonious configuration. Pluto in Aquarius, Neptune in Aries, and Uranus in Gemini are beginning to speak to one another through trines and sextiles. This is an opening movement. It signals the potential for systemic mutation (Pluto), spiritual ignition (Neptune), and accelerated innovation (Uranus) to cooperate. They are the architecture of a new period being formulated in real time.

This entire week is astrologically compressed; the planets barely move. Uranus holds at 29 degrees of Taurus and is being felt. Alas, I only see a lot of division out there. So my idea is—I’m not going to contribute to more division. I’m not going to come and speak out loud about what I think and my opinions, because I think that’s not contributing to the frequency of resolve or synthesis. So my message has changed. I can independently or privately speak about my views with people that I trust, but going out there and screaming about it—I think I’m turning that channel off. Because I do feel that if I want to contribute to this world right now, the best contribution is to be creative, to tune into a frequency of peace and love, and what matters is how I’m acting every day and being coherent.

And maybe the question is not if I’m failing, but if I’m listening. Because sometimes listening is the hardest thing to do in the midst of reaction. Especially when the sky is loud, and the mirrors are all speaking at once. But there’s something sacred in being still, in knowing that silence can be a form of response too. A way of attuning. A way of remembering what this Solstice actually opens.

One of the questions I keep asking is: how can I contribute to the world in a time where what we need most is peace? A peace of mind—when we already know that there’s no point even fighting over nothing.

Paying attention to any ideology that turns out to be either nationalistic or religious.

Paying attention to the narrative that is being thrown left and right.

If you still are owned by institutions, you’re not free.

I hope that you realize that by now.

