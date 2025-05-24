The 4th turning & why we are all stardust

“Space and time form a psychological a priori, an aspect of the archetypal quaternity which is altogether indispensable for acquiring knowledge of physical processes.” — Carl Jung



Hey, how’s everybody?

-How to trust him [within], not them [the noise]

This week, I’m going to go geeky. Geeky all the way.

This article is going to be about charts and small talk it is quite long so pace yourself, because I want you to look at these charts and try to make sense in your life. This is more or less like a mirror. You can then go and read more stuff. I’m going to base all the charts on The Fourth Turning, Pluto in Evolutionary Astrology, Aion (αἰών)—symbolic time, and the dimension of meaning that moves beyond physical matter in Biogeometry as frequency.

I’m talking about generations. I’m talking about cycles ending and starting. And I’m doing all this because by this summer, we’re going to have all the bigger planets changing signs. This signals a new reset. They’re going to be temporarily in a new sign until the fall—when they’ll all go back to the previous sign, Saturn and Neptune will re enter Pisces and Uranus will go back briefly to Taurus, except Jupiter in Cancer and Pluto in Aquarius. And this reminds us that there are probably things we have to revise before we move into the next P-H-A-S-E.

The Fourth Turning: Cycles of Collapse and Renewal

“Fourth Turnings save us from complacency. They force our society to recivilize.”

“History is seasonal, and winter is coming.”

Let’s start with The Fourth Turning, a book by William Strauss and Neil Howe that tracks the rhythm of history in four-part cycles called turnings.



Turning comes from the Old English turnian—to rotate, revolve, or pivot.



Each cycle—or saeculum—meaning “a long human life” or “a generation”—lasts about 80 to 100 years, roughly a human lifespan.

It moves through four phases: High, Awakening, Unraveling, and Crisis.

We’re now deep into the fourth one: Crisis.

From the Greek krisis—a decision, a fork in the road. A judgment point. They call it a time of collapse and rebirth where institutions scramble and a new order emerges.

This was done over studies that they traced over 500 years of Anglo-American history and saw the same pulse repeating. History is seasonal, they wrote, and winter is coming.

Each generation plays a role, like actors in a myth: the prophets—missionaries, the nomads—survivors, the heroes—rebuilders, and the artists—harmonizers. It’s so very archetypal. You cannot predetermine because things unfold with the free will of the people. However, this can be read as the sentiment of humanity through cycles.

Recognizing where we are in the cycle gives us a clarity about what’s fading, what’s rising, and what we’re actually here to...

“Yet the great weakness of linear time is that it obliterates time’s recurrence and thus cuts people off from the eternal—whether in nature, in each other, or in ourselves.”

🌀 The Four Turnings of History - A rhythmic cycle of collective transformation: High, Awakening, Unraveling, and Crisis. We are now in the fourth. Each phase mirrors archetypal shifts through institutions, values, and generational identity. tables snatched 👆👇

🧬 Generational Archetypes Across the Turnings- Each generation lives a different role in each Turning. Prophets (visionaries), Nomads (pragmatists), Heroes (builders), Artists (harmonizers). This chart maps who played what, and when. “When you don’t follow your nature there is a hole in the universe where you were supposed to be.”

― Dane Rudhyar

Evolutionary Astrology

It’s called that because it tracks the evolution of the soul. The term was coined by Jeffrey Wolf Green, who defined it as the study of the soul’s journey over lifetimes. He worked with Pluto as the main symbol of that journey—Pluto as the force that compels evolution through necessity.

Jeffrey used to say, “Pluto is the agent of the Soul’s evolutionary journey. Where there is resistance, Pluto will create pressure.”

Pluto shows where we hold unconscious attachments—to power, to survival strategies, to identities we’ve outgrown. It also shows the kind of loss or confrontation we’re here to metabolize. It always brings a theme of power and disempowerment.

So the placement of Pluto in your chart—by sign, by house, and by its ruler, and especially by its relationship to the lunar nodes—shows the place in this lifetime where you’ve been asked to reclaim your own power.

In Evolutionary Astrology, the polarity point is key. Pluto shows where we are disempowered. The opposite sign shows the medicine, or the way out.

For example, if you were born with Pluto in Scorpio—the millennial generation from 1983 to 1995—then your integration path lives in Taurus. Self-sufficiency. Resource stewardship. Value embodiment.

That’s why so many millennials have become the emotional and philosophical backbone of Bitcoin, and have also approached it through psychedelics or other forms of integration that go straight to the core of the problem. They’re interested in the embodiment of common sense—integrating lifestyle with purpose and service. (I’m generalizing here.) They carry the soul memory of collapse, betrayal, and control, and they’re here to root into something unshakable.

What happens if you’re not a millennial? Like me—I have the Moon in Scorpio, and my Pluto is in the 8th house, so I carry this signature. That’s why I align so well with this generation. When I realized this around 12 years ago, I was so happy to find my kin. Until then, with Pluto in Virgo, I was too focused on trying to find the perfection in the imperfect.

Mind you, there are other characteristics I’ve found relevant in Bitcoiners—or in people moving toward rebuilding a civilization where the money problem is solved. But that’s another article, my friends…

Before we go into the specific tables—Pluto generations, Uranus timelines, Jupiter–Saturn conjunctions—here’s the meta-frame. Three overlapping arcs. One threshold decade. This is the convergence zone we’re living through: Fourth Turning + Uranus + Jupiter–Saturn (Convergence Summary – Expanded)

• Each Fourth Turning lasts ~80–100 years, aligning closely with one Uranus orbit. These moments of Crisis bring institutional collapse, generational reckoning, and potential rebirth.

• Generational archetypes cycle in order: Prophet (visionaries), Nomad (pragmatists), Hero (builders), Artist (harmonizers). Each generation enters at a different phase, shaped by the prior.

• Jupiter–Saturn conjunctions happen every ~20 years and define the scaffolding of societal values and systems. Jupiter seeks meaning and vision. Saturn consolidates form and responsibility. Together, they re-birth cultural institutions—education, governance, legal norms.

• Their oppositions (~10 years after each conjunction) mark cultural tension, often triggering shifts or reckonings in ideology, structure, or belief.

• Uranus orbits every ~84 years. In Gemini, it brings cognitive revolution and ideological bifurcation. It uproots how we think, speak, and construct narratives. This is what is coming…

• The 2020 Jupiter–Saturn conjunction in Aquarius launched a new 200-year Air Trigon. Innovation, networks, abstraction, and decentralization now drive civilizational design. Material power is no longer primary.

• By 2044, Pluto will complete its passage through Aquarius. Between now and then, humanity may witness either the greatest liberation—or the most complete disintegration—of its narrative coherence.

• 2020–2033: A convergence zone of historical arcs. Fourth Turning climax. Uranus in Gemini returns. Jupiter–Saturn begins the Air era. If there’s a new human emerging, we are inside its threshold moment. and last but not least Saturn-Neptune reset at 0-1° of Aries, resetting the dial.

Social Ideologies and Structural Shifts (36-Year Rhythms) Saturn architects reality. Neptune dissolves boundaries. Together they reveal epochs of collapse, re-imagination, and reform—seen here across revolutions, treaties, and ideological mutations, are you ready as an individual, to be based????

Read below the people born under these configurations

Pluto Generations 👆 read the chart in full. (updated)

Pluto in Taurus (1852–1884)

• Key Cultural Figures: Virginia Woolf (1882) Ludwig Von Mises (1881) Carl G. Jung (1875), Kazimir Malevich (1879), Pyotr Ouspensky (1878) Gurdjieff (1866) Kahlil Gibran (1883) Marie Curie (1867) Harry Houdini (1874)

⸻

Pluto in Gemini (1884–1914)

• Key Cultural Figures: Krishnamurti (1895) Albert Einstein (1879), Jorge luis Borges (1899) Dane Rudhyar (1895) Simone Weil (1909) Groucho Marx (1890) Paramahansa Yogananda (1893) Amelia Earhart (1897)

⸻

Pluto in Cancer (1914–1939)

• Key Cultural Figures: Italo Calvino (1923) Franklin D. Roosevelt (1882), Joseph Campbell (1904), Hannah Arendt (1906) Dorothy Day (1897) Murray Newton Rothbard (1926)

⸻

Pluto in Leo (1939–1957)

• Key Cultural Figures: Bob Dylan (1941) John Lennon (1940) Carl Sagan (1934) Angela Davis (1944)

⸻

Pluto in Virgo (1957–1972)

• Key Cultural Figures: Prince (1958) Nick Cave (1957) Jeff Bezos (1964) Jane Goodall (1934), Christopher Nolan (1970) Michael Saylor (1965) Jeff Booth (1969) Max Keiser (1960) MONIKA BRAVO (1964) lol i had to do that.

⸻

Pluto in Libra (1971–1984)

• Key Cultural Figures: Elon Musk (1971) Angelina Jolie (1975) Kanye West (1977), Russell Brand (1975) some are going through a ROUGH middle age crises… some people who have contributed and are fairing well… Saifedean Ammous 1980, Efrat Fenigson (1980) key figures of the new reset…

⸻

Pluto in Scorpio (1983–1995)

• Key Cultural Figures:

₿ Bitcoin Maximalists & Synthesis Thinkers

Lyn Alden (1989)

→ Macro investor and deep systems thinker. Speaks in layered, factual synthesis. Not in it for trends—her writing tracks cycles, value, sovereignty.

Jack Mallers (1994)

→ Lightning warrior. Bare-bones, hoodie-wearing builder. Built Strike to dismantle the remittance racket. Doesn’t posture—he codes and testifies in Congress.

Natalie Brunell (1991)

→ Journalist, first-generation immigrant. Speaks with clarity and integrity. Interviews aren’t fluff—they’re excavation.

🧠 The Radical Exposers & Sober Dissidents

Edward Snowden (1983)

→ Shattered the veil of state surveillance. Uses Bitcoin privately, not performatively.

“Arguing that you don’t care about privacy because you have nothing to hide is like saying you don’t care about free speech because you have nothing to say.”

Yeonmi Park (1993)

→ Escaped North Korea. Now speaks plainly about totalitarian control, media manipulation, and economic slavery. Open to Bitcoin as a tool of escape.

🎭 The Simulacra and Cultural Noise

Mark Zuckerberg (1984)

→ Algorithmic overlord. Architect of filtered perception. Masters control, not consciousness.

Grimes (1988)

→ AI-mystic cosplay. Occasionally poetic, mostly brand simulation. The voice of the machine pretending to feel.

Aubrey Marcus (1981)

→ Sleaze in the skin of shamanism.

“Open relationships,” ayahuasca tourism, and performative “wokeness” sold as depth. Libido wrapped in a wisdom costume, always on-brand, always merch-ready. VOMIT EMOJI INCOMING> 🤮

⸻

Pluto in Sagittarius (1995–2008)

• Key Cultural Figures:

💀 Most Visible = Most Lost

Billie Eilish (2001), Greta Thunberg (2003), Willow Smith (2000), Emma Chamberlain (2001), MrBeast (1998).

All raised inside the algorithm.

All made into icons before integration.

Good intentions, zero compass.

Echoes of collective pain, stylized and sold.

Moral urgency becomes merch.

Vulnerability becomes pose.

Generosity becomes monetized spectacle.

Reflecting deceit.

⸻

Pluto in Capricorn (2008–2023)

• Key Cultural Figures: TBD look for these children…

⸻

Pluto in Aquarius (2023–2043)

• Key Cultural Figures: Too early to name definitively, but includes children born now into digital-native, post-plandemic paradigms

📈 Saturn–Neptune Cycles: Social Ideologies and Structural Shifts (36-Year Rhythms) Saturn architects reality. Neptune dissolves boundaries. Together they reveal epochs of collapse, reimagination, and reform—seen here across revolutions, treaties, and ideological mutations.

Synthesis

The Fourth Turning speaks of history as seasonal. Jeffrey Wolf Green speaks of the soul evolving through pressure. Jung, in *Aion* (αἰών), speaks of symbolic time—epochs ruled by archetypes, the movement of collective consciousness through myth.

All three point to the same truth: we live inside cycles, and cycles live inside us.

What shifts isn’t just history, or psyche, or karma—it’s the very framework of meaning.

Strauss and Howe track the mood of society.

Jeffrey tracks the compulsion of the soul.

Jung maps the aeons—2,000-year eras of psychic dominance.

And somehow, here we are, standing at the hinge of all three.

End of a Turning.

The Age of Pisces dissolving under our feet.

Are we creating time?

Are we part of this time cycle?

Do we belong to the stars?

Are we the same particles, only different matter?

I’m looking at the structure, not just the theory of things. Wavelength, migration, field—everything is moving through frequency. Some call it neutrinos, some call it energy, Qi, Prana, intention. But everything—the breath—moves through us. It is literally happening, not just metaphorically.

Every planetary body emits a frequency and every human body receives it.

The timing of these cycles is not outside of us, it is us.

The Saturn return you feel in your bones is your skeleton remembering its contract.

The Pluto transit that undoes your plans? That’s your soul realigning with its original impulse.

And when you hit your Uranus opposition in your early forties—what they call the midlife crisis—that’s actually a call to snap out of the life you’ve been living against your will.

You call it astrology or the logos of the stars, or you can call it coherence, you can call it cycles, time cycles.

We are all tuning forks.

We are wavelength made in flesh.

Are we really tuning and listening to it, or are we just deaf?

So while I could go quantum here, I’m not. I want to keep it graspable.

You don’t need a PhD in physics to understand resonance, you just need to pay attention.

And that’s what this whole piece is—an invitation to feel the patterns you’re already living.

🌀 Aion (αἰών) and the Symbolic Eras

“No tree, it is said, can grow to heaven unless its roots reach down to hell.” “Aion is a child at play, gambling; a child’s is the kingship.” ~Jung.

In *Aion* (αἰών), Jung describes time as a symbolic epoch. It is not very precise with the dates—approximately a 2,000-year cycle shaped by archetypal forces in the collective psyche. We all carry this—call it a consciousness databank.

In the Age of Pisces, that began approximately around the time of Christ or the start of the Anno Domini (AD) era, time was ruled by the image of the fish: faith, sacrifice, redemption, and the polarity between body and soul. It ushered in the archetype of the savior—a longing for divine union—and the shadow of persecution in the name of love. Because the soul was sensing its division, it searched for synthesis, one and all.

Blind belief, martyrdom, and moral control became the patterns of power.

Does it sound familiar?

Now, as we move slowly into the Age of Aquarius, a new symbol arises: the water bearer. Symbolically, he pours the water. He distributes consciousness. Awareness. We open our eyes and begin to see what has been hiding. The field activates.

Aquarius speaks of individuation—breaking free from following blindly, from worshipping a pastor or a shepherd. In order to unbind from collective conditioning and take responsibility for our own frequency, we must individuate.

What is the shadow of this age?

Disconnection. Dissociation. Simulation. Cognitive fragmentation.

AI as oracle. Selfhood as code.

On a personal level, I feel that what Jung saw in the coming Age of Aquarius was the invitation to individuate.

The second coming of Christ is not, per se, a person. It is not the return of a Messiah.

It is individuation as the journey. It is about inner integration.

This means stepping out of inherited trauma loops, ancestral scripts, and archetypes that no longer fit.

It means no longer waiting for a savior—a Messiah—but becoming the coherent pattern within your own life.

You are the rebellion.

You are the return.

You are tuning into your own frequency DUDE!.

Aion, Modena - Chronos - Phanes inside a zodiacRoman Relief Modena, Galleria Estense

What I can bring here is my nine years of studying with a Taoist teacher, and a lifelong exploration of Taoism as both a spiritual practice and a method of tracing time. Think of the I Ching: it’s a clock, a wave, and a map all at once. Human Design is built from it. The 64 hexagrams mirror the 64 codons of DNA. The inner structure of time is already living in the body.

The Taoist tradition speaks of the undivided field as *wuji*. Before duality, before cycles. Then from yin and yang—what Daoism calls *taiji*—arises the pattern of change. Two lines: open is yin, closed is yang. From these arise the eight trigrams, and from them, 64 hexagrams—each a moment, each a shape of reality.

This is structure. It’s scaffolding behind movement.

And it reminds us that before time was measurable, it was rhythmic.

Before it was counted, it was felt.

Dr. Ibrahim Karim, the founder of Biogeometry, calls this qualitative energy—the subtle resonance behind all form and perception. His work shows that shape, color, sound, and movement emit specific energetic signatures, and that harmony isn’t just aesthetic—it’s structural. What we think, what we build, what we inhabit, all broadcast frequency. That’s why this isn’t abstraction. It’s somatic. It’s architectural. somehow real.

On Energetic Time Travel and Multidimensional Perception

Although this article has focused on time cycles as we experience them in linear fashion—through the Fourth Turning, Pluto generations, and historical shifts—we must remember: time is not confined to the material timeline. There are other ways of perceiving it.

In Part Nine of Hidden Reality, Dr. Ibrahim Karim writes about energetic time travel and the physics of quality. He explains that all of creation, from beginning to end, forms a unified informational field. Past and future exist within each other—simultaneously—through harmonic resonance. This field, he suggests, contains all probabilities in an ever-present state.

Through our subtle bodies—our mental, emotional, and soul levels—we can move in any direction in time. This is not fantasy. It’s perceptual. In dreams, in memory, in altered states, we already do it. The ego can’t move through time because it is the lens of how it perceives reality, but the soul can. And when that movement is coherent, it can ripple into the physical dimension.

The aim of this article is not to map all possible ways of tracking time. Rather, it’s to offer a framework—through generational, historical, and planetary shifts—that helps us differentiate between the mechanical passage of events and the qualitative perception of change. This is one way of reading the rhythm. There are others.

---

Jupiter–Saturn Conjunctions (1762–2020) — Historical & Cultural Echoes

• 1762: Sagittarius 14° – Colonial expansion and Enlightenment thought (Voltaire, Rousseau). Jesuit missions expand; global empires encode religious law.

• 1782: Leo 16° – Post-American Revolution leadership cult (George Washington). U.S. Constitution takes form. France begins descent into monarchy collapse. Personal sovereignty becomes political doctrine.

• 1802: Virgo 5° – Start of Earth Trigon. James Watt’s steam engine patents expand industry. Eli Whitney’s cotton gin and interchangeable parts model factory logic. Industrial revolution scaled. Work, systems, specialization emerge.

• 1821: Aries 24° – Latin American revolutions peak (Simón Bolívar). Nationalism surges. Ideological assertiveness and mechanized militaries rise. Greek War of Independence begins.

• 1842: Capricorn 8° – Railway booms. Telegraphy tested. British colonial governance systematized in Hong Kong after First Opium War. Mid-Industrial order building, legal codification, global bureaucracy.

• 1861: Virgo 18° – U.S. Civil War begins. Florence Nightingale reforms healthcare. Darwin’s logic of natural selection formalizes systems.

• 1881: Taurus 9° – Colonial cartography divides Africa. Rothschild banking empire grows. Value fixed in resources. Impressionism dominates art. Colonial resource extraction. Value tied to land and capital. Rise of banking empires. Deep interest in the occult rises.

• 1901: Capricorn 14° – Peak of industrial empires. Edison, Tesla battle over electricity. World’s fairs showcase modernity. Cities, empires, modern governments crystallize. Control of money creation and fractional central banking that will lead to corruption.

• 1921: Virgo 27° – Post-WWI trauma reforms. Bauhaus founded. Rise of totalitarian models. Cultural split between precision and propaganda. Rise of fascism and socialism. Bureaucratic state strengthens. False idealism in the guise of utility. J.D. Rockefeller starts to distract the food and the health industry with his evil pharmaceutical products and his fake philanthropy—funding research that sterilizes inquiry, rewriting medical education to serve chemical profit, and restructuring the school system to train obedience instead of thought.

• 1940: Taurus 14° – WWII logistics systems. Bretton Woods planning begins. International Monetary Fund and United Nations are all established to monitor full global control of resources in the guise of humanitarianism. Picasso’s Guernica as anti-fascist iconography. WWII restructuring. Control of supply chains and resources. Food, fuel, security.

• 1961: Capricorn 25° – Kennedy era begins. Berlin Wall. NASA–Apollo program (mmm did that happen?). Psychedelia roots in counter-structure, the beginning of the dream turned into a nightmare -Boomer’s lack of accountability started then. Cold War order. Bureaucracies expand. Corporate-state merges.

• 1981: Libra 4° – Reagan–Thatcher neoliberal pact. AIDS epidemic breaks silence. MTV and aesthetics over authenticity. Neoliberal restructuring. Deregulation, aesthetics, contracts. Rise of brand identity.

• 2000: Taurus 22° – Dot-com bust. Gold fetishism rises. Design thinking becomes cultural product. iMac, Apple minimalism. Fixed value fixation. Finance becomes virtual. More Financial Bubbles.

• 2020: Aquarius 0° – Start of Air Trigon. Networks, decentralized tech, and mass psych ops. Scandemic resets governance. Rise of plant medicine, crypto shit-coinery, AI art, censorship and finally BITCOIN goes mainstream, more money printing galore, hell yeah.

Uranus in Gemini (Ideological Bifurcations)

• 1775–1782: American and French Enlightenment ferment. Declaration of Independence and Smith’s Wealth of Nations. Uranus in Gemini births modern liberalism, capitalism, and national mythos. Ideas become weapons. Uranus in Gemini coincides with national birth and intellectual upheaval.

• 1859–1866: U.S. Civil War, Darwin’s Origin of Species. Explosion of newspapers. Syndicalism and early unions rise. Communication becomes battlefield. Race, science, and nationhood are split ideologically.

• 1941–1949: WWII apex. United Nations, Bretton Woods institutions (IMF, World Bank, General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT). Atomic bomb and binary code signal the Gemini age of dual-use knowledge. Postwar order built on split moral narratives: control vs cooperation. Global control mechanisms disguised as reconstruction.

• 2025–2033: Incoming. Cognitive mutation era. Decentralized tech meets AI and digital speech warfare. Transhumanism vs embodiment. Thought becomes infrastructure. Will language liberate—or fracture—the self? Will Plutonian Aquarius birth new freedom—or full transhumanist detachment? Will humanity retain coherence?

HELP!!

Shifting the way I embody value

Another essential layer of this piece is what’s happening astrologically this week.

Venus in Aries dares the heart to go first, while Mars in Leo trines with courage. While Mercury in Taurus squares that fire, it’s also asking: can your words hold weight, or are they just sparks without ground?

The Sun entered the fun sign of Gemini! Jupiter—the planet of knowledge, expansion, perspective, idealism, religion, philosophy—is in Gemini. It has been lighting up the nervous system by giving light to ideas, the way we think, how we speak, how we move information through the body.

And now that Jupiter is squaring the nodal axis, the South Node in Virgo is asking for discernment—editing what no longer belongs. If it’s done without judgment, but through discernment and clarity, it’s what makes sense. It’s what stays. And what no longer fits goes. It fades away.

In my chart, Virgo is in the 8th house. So I’m asking deep questions about shared values. What’s mine, what’s theirs, and where do they meet—or where do they part? Where do they end and transform? This has been the work since the nodes entered the 2nd–8th house axis.

The North Node in Pisces is an invitation to surrender. To trust that the knowledge Jupiter is activating is something I can embody—if I’m aligned with my own authenticity, with Jupiter in the 5th house. If I’m just repeating other people’s language or beliefs, I will feel the friction. My body—2nd house—will know. That’s how I’ll learn to trust this new knowledge, this practice. Value has been activated at another layer.

Over the past year, especially through Jupiter’s retrograde, we’ve been trying new ways of thinking. By now, something should be perfecting toward clarity. Jupiter will enter Cancer in June. Before it does, it’s offering a final respire to choose the thoughts, the truths, and the perspectives that actually fit your rhythm. And to do that with discernment.

And this connects to Uranus. When Jupiter met Uranus in Taurus back in April 2024, a doorway opened. Jupiter expanded the field. Uranus is about to run voltage through it. Electricity will make all these thoughts and directions become even more alive. Ideas will mutate. Language will split and spark. Technology and AI are going to go completely nuts. Thoughts that don’t belong to you will be unbearable. They will leave suddenly. Who is behind the control—the machine, or the human mind?

The nodal axis is moving back and forth—from the past to the future, and back again. Uranus will square the nodes in the upcoming year. We will have time to rehearse this new electrical power. This skipped step will force choice. Your work is to synthesize what’s actually yours.

It depends on where this lands in your chart. For me, Jupiter is in the 5th house, squaring the 2nd and the 8th. So before I creatively express something new, I’m revisiting what I value, what I’ve shared, and how those values are embodied in real time.

Something shifted for me this weekend after the Sun–Uranus conjunction. I felt it—in the way I relate to value. As I mentioned in my last newsletter.

And I should mention, Pluto is currently squaring my natal Jupiter. On my birthday, Jupiter was exactly at the midpoint between Pluto and Mars’ opposition. It felt like an initiation. Something opened that I am going to be working on the whole year. I’m excited about that. I love my Jupiter position in my chart, and I love that it’s happening like this for me.

Have you been aligning with a single system this whole time?

Have you noticed what’s been quietly shifting inside of you?

Last but not least, Saturn—the energy that defines, supports, and limits our reality—moves to a reset place: 0° Aries, I will write in the next newsletter about Saturn in Aries through the houses.

I am getting too many downloads on second house things as this is where Saturn is asking me to be and act more mature…

🜂 On a Practical Level

Because I have the Moon in Scorpio at 12°, on my Midheaven, in the top of the sky, in my ninth house—next to my Neptune in the 10th house, in a balsamic relationship—I have the capacity to dive deeply into the unconscious, but also to see the connection of all things not limited to real life. Everything that’s connected to the divine.

This Moon is in conjunction with Alphēcca (Alpha Coronae Borealis), also known as Gemma—one of the brightest stars in the northern crown. The Arabic root refers to "the bright star of the broken ring." This fixed star blends beauty, artistry, communication, and intellect. In this placement, it enhances my ability to tap deeply into unconscious realms and access precise psychological insights.

I offer one-on-one readings in Human Design and Evolutionary Astrology as a way to support others through the synthesis I personally use in my life. I have a gift to tap into the archetypes—not just because I know the language, but because of the way I create a connection while asking specific questions to the person I’m reading. I access something that has been there for a long time, something that needs to be revealed in that specific moment.

I do work with time cycles. But I’m also, on a deeper level, working with qualitative time—time that runs across spaces you can’t quantify, where all memory resides. You can call it the Akashic field, or just the deep well of the psyche. That’s where, and when, I tap into the soul to bring forth what’s ready to be seen.

This is how I read patterns. It’s done through the chart and the conversation. Without that relationship, for me, there’s nothing.

I offer prompts—archetypal cues—so the person can begin to trace their own narrative, their own symbolic structure. This is what leads to a more intimate relationship with themselves. That’s what I care about.

♊︎ Wrapping It All In Gemini Fashion

Okay, my friends. This is a lot of information. Like good old Sun in Gemini, this is just shooting information left and right. And this information can be helpful once you start reading more deeply about The Fourth Turning, or if you want to dive into Carl Jung’s work Aion, or even the fabulous work of Jeffrey Wolf Green on Evolutionary Astrology.

If you’re interested, I have some of these books in PDFs. Just shoot me a message and I’ll send you a copy.

However, in very good Gemini fashion, I’m just opening the doors of curiosity. It’s up to you whether you ride through that wave or not. Understanding time and perspective is super important. Although I don’t plan my life accordingly, what I do is I come back—and then everything makes sense.

🔹 Why This Matters to Me

It’s been deeply important for me to look at life from an observational point—watching, listening, tracking the patterns that repeat.

I have a kind of mind that relates to patterns intuitively. I see them, and then insights emerge—not because I chase them, but because I witness them.

These cycles become points of entry. Sometimes they’re triggers. Sometimes windows.

But when they affect me internally, they’re more than symbols—they’re jumpstarts.

They move me to the next phase of evolution.

Today, as I write this, Saturn moves into Aries.

It will stay there a few months before returning to Pisces.

This shift signals a new kind of accountability.

A call to become responsible for how we act—and why.

I see a world still running on semi-automatic. Still waiting for permission.

Still waiting to be told what to do.

And I admit—sometimes I’m harsh. I speak strongly.

Maybe too strongly.

Maybe I’m yelling at people who aren’t tuned to hear me.

Or maybe I should just let them be.

It’s not that I’m giving up.

It’s that I know now my energy is purposeful only when it’s offered to those who are already listening.

It’s not that my truth is the truth.

I’ve simply tuned into a frequency that allows me to be of service.

And the best way I know how to support is by offering what has been useful for me.

That’s why I study cycles.

That’s why I compare them.

Not because they’re absolute, but because they reveal.

There is no one true cycle of observation.

The Fourth Turning sees history through behavior.

Evolutionary Astrology sees it through the soul.

Jung saw it through archetype and dream.

None of these are exact. But they align.

And when they do, they offer a clue.

Jung was able to foresee what others couldn’t—not because he had a map, but because he was tuned inward.

He listened to the unconscious.

There are many ways to get to Rome.

There is no single path.

And that’s the point.

For me,

Observing cycles has been vital in my journey.

That’s why I share them.

But the most important thing is this:

You find your own way.

How do you read your cycles?

How do you respond—or not respond—to them?

Or maybe you don’t need to know the cycles at all.

That can also be true.

I wish you all a beautiful week.

And if nothing else, I hope this sparks your curiosity—

to read these books,

to track your own patterns,

or to find more questions than answers.

Because for me, having more questions is what keeps the inquiry alive.

It’s what keeps me going.

Going.

Going.

EA + HD 1:1 Sessions

BUY my book in all forms

PODCAST APPEARANCES

Bitcoin study group

