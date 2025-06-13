Beauty is the way to love

FUD (an acronym for Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt)[11]
I see a lot of that. I see a lot of FUD.
Most people in a position of influence yielding their personal bias instead of holding space and accepting that the fear that emanates from the current chaos is something to first be accepted as a human.
Two—it can be used as a springboard to actually change a perspective.
The nodes squaring the last full moon have been a perfect terrain for that.
What do I still have to inquire that can give me a wider perspective instead of keep me in the jail of my certainty?
All perspectives are tinted with half-truths, so isn’t it great to be alive today to discover multiple ways to evolve?
My writings are not abstract. In the contrary, they are meant to make you dive deeper into your inquiry.
I challenge anyone who disagrees with me to establish an eloquent dialogue.
I have been training in the dojo of social media for the past years.
My truth is not absolute. I still learn new things every day, but I am not afraid to speak up anymore.
Cojones
Balls
Palle
You know what I mean.
The worst thing that can happen is the inevitable—and that is death—so between here and there: be brave.
As much as I hated my last name growing up for the amount of jokes I was submitted to, I learned to love it and live by it.
Not every decision I have made has gone great, but I can attest that when I am not in my authentic aura, and don’t trust my instincts, and don’t take time for my emotional wave even to respond to a comment—
All goes to poopoo and gets misaligned.
Two days ago I was mourning a part of me that lived on projections, on ideals that served me well until now. I give thanks to the people and situations that allowed this energy to snap into a different timeline.
Own your shit, people.
It is as simple as doing your bed in the morning, even if you have help. Brush your teeth and be caring towards your vessel.
Self-abandonment was the keyword this week that reminded me of what I don’t want—
To drown in an ocean of pity and blame the collective blob for my lack of accountability. Short and sweet. I have no more to say.
Just be fucking happy if you dare. Bombs, riots, injustices all around— What are YOU creating that speaks about the field of life?
See ya at the turn of next week.
I have been praying to keep my soul aligned to my purpose—as I came here to evolve,and to do so by creating beautiful situations, environments, images, and things. Speaking of which—
Often used to describe disinformation… emotional manipulation—especially in politics, media, or markets—intended to destabilize perception, confuse clarity, and weaken resolve.
I am OPTimist
I am OPTimist. I am not willing to be defined by a few words—what I do is a living journey. I am a multidisciplinary artist, empirical polymath, writer, evolutionary astrologer, libertarian/Bitcoiner.
My philosophy integrates Eastern, ancestral, and cosmological traditions with psychological inquiries, praxeology, and Austrian economics, emphasizing liberty, value, resources, and self-worth in the quest for individual and societal service.
I create public art commissions and immersive environments, facilitate dialogue, and explore freedom, shadow work, myths, natural law, Bitcoin, and the architecture of time.
This podcast is a reflection of my living and individuated journey. If you are curious, there is much more to explore in the About Me section.👇☝️
