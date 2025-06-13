Beauty is the way to love

FUD (an acronym for Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt)[1]

I see a lot of that. I see a lot of FUD.

Most people in a position of influence yielding their personal bias instead of holding space and accepting that the fear that emanates from the current chaos is something to first be accepted as a human.

Two—it can be used as a springboard to actually change a perspective.

The nodes squaring the last full moon have been a perfect terrain for that.

What do I still have to inquire that can give me a wider perspective instead of keep me in the jail of my certainty?

All perspectives are tinted with half-truths, so isn’t it great to be alive today to discover multiple ways to evolve?

My writings are not abstract. In the contrary, they are meant to make you dive deeper into your inquiry.

I challenge anyone who disagrees with me to establish an eloquent dialogue.

I have been training in the dojo of social media for the past years.

My truth is not absolute. I still learn new things every day, but I am not afraid to speak up anymore.

Cojones

Balls

Palle

You know what I mean.

The worst thing that can happen is the inevitable—and that is death—so between here and there: be brave.

As much as I hated my last name growing up for the amount of jokes I was submitted to, I learned to love it and live by it.

Not every decision I have made has gone great, but I can attest that when I am not in my authentic aura, and don’t trust my instincts, and don’t take time for my emotional wave even to respond to a comment—

All goes to poopoo and gets misaligned.

Two days ago I was mourning a part of me that lived on projections, on ideals that served me well until now. I give thanks to the people and situations that allowed this energy to snap into a different timeline.

Own your shit, people.

It is as simple as doing your bed in the morning, even if you have help. Brush your teeth and be caring towards your vessel.

Self-abandonment was the keyword this week that reminded me of what I don’t want—

To drown in an ocean of pity and blame the collective blob for my lack of accountability. Short and sweet. I have no more to say.

Just be fucking happy if you dare. Bombs, riots, injustices all around— What are YOU creating that speaks about the field of life?

See ya at the turn of next week.

I have been praying to keep my soul aligned to my purpose—as I came here to evolve,and to do so by creating beautiful situations, environments, images, and things. Speaking of which—

I’m going to leave you with the introduction to a chapter from my book, The Nature of My Reality. WRITTEN + ILLUSTRATED, AND DESIGNED BY MONIKA BRAVO - CO-PRODUCED + EDITED BY MARI BUDLONG Published by Studio of Endless Ideas, 2024 THIS 4-COLOR, 8” X 5” POCKET-SIZED BOOK INCLUDES 240 PAGES FILLED WITH ANECDOTES AND VIBRANT VECTORIZED ILLUSTRATIONS. Have fun.

I’ll see you when I see you

The Living Field (2025) – Detail / Work in Progress Public art commission for the Vida Clinic, commissioned by University Health’s SaludArte: Art of Healing initiative, San Antonio, Texas. The work spans seven murals throughout the clinic. It is a living field of perception, sensation, and becoming. A landscape of thought, memory, and coherence. A quiet companion to those moving through cycles of healing.

Cover of my Book: The Nature of My Reality. WRITTEN + ILLUSTRATED, AND DESIGNED BY MONIKA BRAVO - CO-PRODUCED + EDITED BY MARI BUDLONG Published by Studio of Endless Ideas, 2024 THIS 4-COLOR, 8” X 5” POCKET-SIZED BOOK INCLUDES 240 PAGES FILLED WITH ANECDOTES AND VIBRANT VECTORIZED ILLUSTRATIONS. LISTEN TO THE AUDIO as I am reading it. 👆👆👆

