Accountability Is a Bitch: This Is When You Show Up

I think everyone needs a break—from the universe, from AI, from fake news, from many, many lies, from everyone stabbing each other in the back, from fake money, pedophile enablers, and from a delusional era peaking this late spring—before swinging back in the fall to give us, again, yet another slap of deception slash truth. A break to see through the veil—because 2026 is coming, baby!
Listen to my rant if you may—otherwise, read the transcript.
Be well !
AI generated summary and timestamps:
🪐 Saturn in Pisces: Yielding with Assertiveness
00:01:57 – 00:13:00
“Right now, we're going to have Saturn at the 29th degree—very critical degree of the zodiac and also of the sign of Pisces.” (00:02:24)
🧍♀️ Drama, Trauma, and Hypocrisy
00:06:48 – 00:08:26
“I want to use the word hypocrisy—it comes from Greek and it means the sin of pretending the virtue of goodness.” (00:08:26)
🔥 Arcana, Protest, and the Possessed
00:13:46 – 00:17:44
“You see violent protests in the campus and people, pro or against, whatever—it doesn’t matter—what they’re inducing is violence to people.” (00:14:14)
✝️ The New Pope and the Illusion of Virtue
00:17:49 – 00:25:15
“Why do we need to bow to an authority, a human being that says that he has direct contact to God?” (00:17:54)
🪨 The Sabian Symbol: The Great Stone Face
00:25:21 – 00:27:20
“A majestic rock formation resembling a face is idealized by a boy who takes it as his ideal of greatness and, as he grows up, begins to look like it.” (00:25:47)
