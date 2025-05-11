Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist

I am OPTimist
Accountability Is a Bitch: This Is When You Show Up
Accountability Is a Bitch: This Is When You Show Up

Yielding With Assertiveness
May 11, 2025
Note:

I think everyone needs a break—from the universe, from AI, from fake news, from many, many lies, from everyone stabbing each other in the back, from fake money, pedophile enablers, and from a delusional era peaking this late spring—before swinging back in the fall to give us, again, yet another slap of deception slash truth. A break to see through the veil—because 2026 is coming, baby!

Listen to my rant if you may—otherwise, read the transcript.

Be well !

AI generated summary and timestamps:

🪐 Saturn in Pisces: Yielding with Assertiveness

Timestamps: 00:01:57 – 00:13:00

“Right now, we're going to have Saturn at the 29th degree—very critical degree of the zodiac and also of the sign of Pisces.” (00:02:24)

🧍‍♀️ Drama, Trauma, and Hypocrisy

Timestamps: 00:06:48 – 00:08:26

“I want to use the word hypocrisy—it comes from Greek and it means the sin of pretending the virtue of goodness.” (00:08:26)

🔥 Arcana, Protest, and the Possessed

Timestamps: 00:13:46 – 00:17:44

“You see violent protests in the campus and people, pro or against, whatever—it doesn’t matter—what they’re inducing is violence to people.” (00:14:14)

✝️ The New Pope and the Illusion of Virtue

Timestamps: 00:17:49 – 00:25:15

“Why do we need to bow to an authority, a human being that says that he has direct contact to God?” (00:17:54)

🪨 The Sabian Symbol: The Great Stone Face

Timestamps: 00:25:21 – 00:27:20

“A majestic rock formation resembling a face is idealized by a boy who takes it as his ideal of greatness and, as he grows up, begins to look like it.” (00:25:47)

-humans doing stupid human things-
Everyone needs a break—from AI, specially you the person engaging in dangerous avenues of deception. - I may write a whole thing about it. or not. I am feeling hesitant. I know the dangers though, and the ILLUSIONS. And many more are writing about it already. to be free means to be not codependent. period.

SATURN entering 0° Aries late May 25th

ARCHE-TYPES, THE SOUND OF THE WORD IS BEYOND SENSE, 2015 𝙿𝚞𝚋𝚕𝚒𝚌 𝙰𝚛𝚝 𝙲𝚘𝚖𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚘𝚗. 𝕍𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕔𝕒𝕟 ℙ𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕝𝕚𝕠𝕟, (ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕪 𝕊𝕖𝕖) 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝟝𝟞𝕥𝕙 𝕍𝕖𝕟𝕚𝕔𝕖 𝔹𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕒𝕝𝕖 ℂ𝕦𝕣𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕕 𝕓𝕪: 𝕄𝕚𝕔𝕠𝕝 𝔽𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕚 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗳𝗹𝗼𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗴𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻’𝘀 𝗴𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗹 𝘄𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸, 𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘀𝗹𝗼𝘄-𝗺𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀. 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝟲 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀, 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗻𝗼 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴. 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗯𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝘄𝗼 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝘄𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝘆𝗽𝗲𝗳𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗝𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗳 𝗔𝗹𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝘂𝗵𝗮𝘂𝘀. 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗮𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺, 𝗮𝗯𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴. CURATORIAL TEXT BEYOND SENSE, OCTAVIO ZAYA

