Reset is not an option.

NOTE: This article is a bit extensive

Five Years Ago: The Matrix Imposed Itself

Do you remember what was happening five years ago? Or have you tucked that chapter neatly away, refusing to re-read it?

I don't forget. I don't forget how the world surrendered to an imposed narrative, how property rights—starting with the fundamental right to one's own body—were obliterated by mandates and collective hysteria.

Five years have passed, yet I'm struck by how many continue living under the spell of other people's narratives. Even now, many remain incapable of questioning the very authorities that misled them, that coerced them, that used fear as a weapon against critical thinking.

Some of us saw through it then, and we see through it now. We maintained our North Star—the inviolable principle that our bodies are not collateral for someone else's sense of safety. We recognized that surrendering the sovereignty of our physical being was not just a temporary concession but the first domino in a cascade of lost liberties.

Those five years revealed who would stand firm when pressure came, who would protect the sacred boundary of their own existence. As Neptune moved through Pisces, its fog descended upon the collective consciousness, blurring the lines between truth and propaganda. Reality itself seemed to bend and distort, with many unable to distinguish between protection and control, between safety and submission.

And now, as Neptune prepares to enter Aries, we face a new test: can those who surrendered their autonomy reclaim it? Or have they become so comfortable in their chains that they mistake them for jewelry?

Human action, as Ludwig von Mises laid out, is not just an economic principle—it is the very assertion of one's authority. When the state dictates what you must inject into your body, it has already won the war on private property.

These past five years have been full of deep education. I attended numerous workshops with Gabor Maté (Compassionate Inquiry), Bessel van der Kolk, Peter Levine, Stephen Porges, (Polyvagal Theory), Betsy Polatin, and Thomas Hübl, among many others, diving deep into trauma work. I learned to access my somatic intelligence and apply it practically through my work with a Hakomi practitioner, such as Kai Mantsch, who remains an anchor in my journey. I also trained in nonviolent communication, a practice that reshaped my ability to articulate my needs and stand in my truth without resorting to reactionary defensiveness.

I also deepened my studies in observation and correlation by facilitating small study groups on Human Design and Evolutionary Astrology. Practice makes mastery...

At first, I felt ridiculous engaging in Circling—an insightful practice I learned from John Vervaeke and Guy Sengstock—repeating phrases like, "I hear you saying..." But I soon discovered its profound value. Circling is a relational practice rooted in deep empathic listening, presence, and authenticity, creating psychological safety and mutual understanding. It transformed not only how I connected with my own needs but also how I engaged in relationships, redefining communication as a space for true understanding rather than reaction. Looking back, I sense an incredible shift within myself.

And then there was Bitcoin. I didn’t just read about it—I immersed myself. I started with a group led by Tansy Baigent, but my hunger for knowledge pushed me further. I began volunteering, connecting with fellow Bitcoiners, and engaging more deeply with the space. I enrolled in Saifedean Ammous’s program, completing a rigorous study of Austrian economic principles.

I also facilitate small study groups on Bitcoin and have begun leading workshops that introduce newcomers to three key axioms of the Austrian school, demonstrating how they align perfectly with Bitcoin. Through learning, practicing, and sharing with others, I’ve realized that the more I engage, the deeper my own metamorphosis. This journey has profoundly transformed my understanding of value, accountability, and long-term thinking, reshaping my entire perception of what it means to operate outside the coercive state system.

On the stage of presenting Bitcoin as the Promethean Quest for Liberation at Adopting Bitcoin El Salvador 11/16/24- Photo:Prem Barbosa

Running Away So I Could Tell This Story

If I hadn't seen what was coming, I wouldn't have been able to make the move I did in 2020. New York was collapsing into dystopian control, and I knew I had to leave. That wasn't escapism—it was strategic relocation. That decision has allowed me to be here now, to tell this story, to share what I have learned in these five years of relentless questioning and transformation.

In leaving, I found clarity. The physical distance provided perspective that would have been impossible had I remained immersed in the collective psychosis. Sometimes you need to step outside the fog to see just how thick it really is.

“Praxeology helps us understand economic phenomena through clear reasoning rather than complex mathematics. Its ideas are time-tested, ensuring that each step in the deduction process is meaningful and accurate. This perspective provides us insight into market dynamics and resource allocation, where each choice reflects the exercise of personal freedom. By making decisions over time, individuals assert their autonomy and control over their lives. In this framework, property rights also emerge as a vital expression of liberty. They protect the individual's ability to act, ensuring that one's labor, resources, and creations are safeguarded from unwarranted interference. For instance, if a person owns land, they have the right to cultivate it, sell it, or build upon it, free from excessive government control. […] However, when governments intervene through excessive regulation, taxation, and control, they disrupt this delicate balance, stifling economic freedom and undermining personal sovereignty. This became particularly evident to me in 2020 and 2021, when government mandates began to interfere with what I consider the most fundamental property of all—my body. These mandates, often justified as collective actions for the greater good, highlighted a troubling reality. We have unknowingly surrendered our liberties because we had lost the ability to discern between collective and individual rights and responsibilities. This expansion of state power during this period was a stark reminder of how easily freedom can be compromised under the guise of public safety. Human action is not just an economic theory, but a defense of political freedom, a safeguard against the overreach of government.” Monika Bravo, The Nature of My Reality, Human Action [freedom & responsibility] Page 90

As we navigate this transformative period, it's crucial to reflect on the lessons of the past five years. The challenges we faced have stripped away many illusions, revealing truths about our society and ourselves. The upcoming Equinox and Neptune's ingress into Aries invite us to harness the energies of renewal and courage, to act upon these truths, and to initiate a new chapter both individually and collectively.​

Zero Degrees Aries: The Reset Button

March 20, the Equinox, marks the moment the Sun enters zero degrees Aries—the cosmic reset button. This year's Equinox is particularly significant as Neptune prepares to transition into Aries on March 30th, a shift that hasn't occurred in 165 years.

In harmonics, the 0° marks the axis of the cardinal signs that divide the circle into four quadrants, each initiating a fundamental aspect of ourselves: Aries (individuality), Cancer (emotional body), Libra (relationship to others), and Capricorn (direction of our path). These points aren't rigid boundaries but vibrational thresholds—places where energy shifts from one state to another. Nothing is static; we are all wavelengths in constant motion. These cardinal points serve as measurement tools for understanding resonance versus dissonance in our personal and collective journeys.

Zero degrees Aries is the moment of initiation. The past dissolves, and a new cycle begins. But to move forward, one must first understand what came before.

-What have we learned?

-What illusions have shattered?

-What truths have emerged?

And most importantly—are we willing to act upon them?

In the Northern Hemisphere, it aligns with spring, a time of renewal and awakening, and in the Southern Hemisphere, it signals the descent into autumn. But I didn't grow up with this concept. In the tropics, time wasn't segmented into equinoxes and solstices dictating the rhythm of life. We had two seasons—rainy and dry. We were in an eternal equinox, which meant equal night/day. It wasn't about rebirth in March or decay in September or vice versa; it was a fluid cycle, dictated by something more primal.

Yet after living more than half my life in the Northern Hemisphere, I adapted to these seasonal shifts. Initially, I resisted, but I learned to move with them. Then I moved to Miami Beach in 2020, and suddenly, I was back in the rhythm of rainy season and non-rainy season. And yet, the artificial imposition of daylight savings still lingers, a ridiculous vestige of a society obsessed with controlling time rather than understanding it.

Time is not just an abstract measurement—it is the fundamental structuring principle of our reality. Taoist cosmology teaches us to observe time organically, not as an external imposition but as an internal alignment. If we want to realign our soul with spirit, we need to understand how time functions within this third-dimensional realm.

The last time Neptune entered Pisces? 2011—the year of the Fukushima disaster. What happens when Neptune transitions into Aries? We don't know yet, but history suggests that whenever an outer planet enters a new sign, collective waves ripple through the unseen layers of reality. Last time it entered Aries? The Civil War.

Neptune, the planet governing the unconscious and spiritual undercurrents, moving into Aries—a sign of the fiery spark and action—signals a profound metamorphosis in our collective consciousness. Neptune in Aries brings a dynamic yet elusive energy, combining Neptune's themes of dreams, illusions, and transcendence with Aries' pioneering, assertive, and individualistic nature. How this manifests depends on the house placement, which determines where this energy plays out in life.

Limitations and Expansion: The Paradox of Freedom

It's ironic—I always tell my commissioners that I work well with limitations. And this proves it. During the most restricting time I have ever lived—when my movement, my body, and my choices were regulated—this is when I expanded my perspective the most. I learned new technologies, new languages, and new ways of expressing myself. But beyond that, I created public art that carries this message embedded within its very DNA. Art is where these ideas live beyond words. They move through space, unconstrained by censorship, telling the story of resistance and the triumph of personal self-governance.

Monika Bravo, 𝘜𝘕𝘜𝘚_𝘔𝘜𝘕𝘋𝘜𝘚: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙧𝙞𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙞𝙚𝙘𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙤𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙡𝙤𝙜𝙪𝙚. ⁣ 𝙿𝚞𝚋𝚕𝚒𝚌 𝙰𝚛𝚝 𝙲𝚘𝚖𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚘𝚗, 𝙴𝚊𝚜𝚝 𝙱𝚘𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚗 𝙿𝚘𝚕𝚒𝚌𝚎 𝙰𝟽, 𝙲𝚒𝚝𝚢 𝚘𝚏 𝙱𝚘𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚗, 𝙼𝚊𝚢𝚘𝚛'𝚜 𝙾𝚏𝚏𝚒𝚌𝚎 𝚘𝚏 𝙰𝚛𝚝𝚜 + 𝙲𝚞𝚕𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚎. 𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟸 𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕙 #𝕔𝕠𝕦𝕣𝕒𝕘𝕖 𝕗𝕚𝕟𝕕 𝕒 #𝕧𝕠𝕔𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 #𝕖𝕞𝕓𝕠𝕕𝕪𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕪𝕠𝕦𝕣 #𝕡𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕥𝕚𝕧𝕖 𝕥𝕠 #𝕤𝕖𝕣𝕧𝕖 𝕚𝕟 #𝕔𝕠𝕞𝕞𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕥𝕪

Monika Bravo, 𝘜𝘕𝘜𝘚_𝘔𝘜𝘕𝘋𝘜𝘚: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙧𝙞𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙞𝙚𝙘𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙤𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙡𝙤𝙜𝙪𝙚. ⁣ 𝙿𝚞𝚋𝚕𝚒𝚌 𝙰𝚛𝚝 𝙲𝚘𝚖𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚘𝚗, 𝙴𝚊𝚜𝚝 𝙱𝚘𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚗 𝙿𝚘𝚕𝚒𝚌𝚎 𝙰𝟽, 𝙲𝚒𝚝𝚢 𝚘𝚏 𝙱𝚘𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚗, In response to the acceptance of this commission and the increasing polarization around the pandemic and police issues in early 2020, I intentionally chose to study and understand practices of inner reflection, trauma, and dialogue for the purpose of creating space for conversation and healing. I attended countless workshops, and due to the online nature of engaging during the last couple of years, I had ample opportunity to actually put into practice what I was learning about, implementing lessons within myself and applying through my work the modalities with which I’ve become educated. Discovering, acknowledging and integrating my shadow has become so valuable to me that it has transformed my very being, my purpose, and the way I can be of service.

Neptune governs the unconscious, the spiritual undercurrents that shape our world in ways we cannot immediately perceive. It moves like the ocean—slow, relentless, shaping the landscape over time. But Neptune in Aries is something else entirely. Aries is about action, commencing, and individualism. If the individual is not grounded in responsibility, Neptune's fog can distort the very meaning of what it means to be free. There will be those who take action without direction, those who mistake chaos for autonomy, and those who continue to dissolve into the collective rather than standing firm in their own freedom.

"A woman rises out of the water, a seal rises and embraces her." ~The Sabian symbol for one degree Aries, Dane Rudhyar

This image encapsulates the essence of emergence and new beginnings. The woman symbolizes the birth of individual consciousness emerging from the collective unconscious, represented by the ocean. The seal's embrace signifies the harmonious integration of our instinctual nature with our evolving selfhood. This symbol serves as an important reminder of our potential to rise from the depths of uncertainty and embrace a new reality, merging our primal instincts with conscious intent.

The Responsibility of the Individual

We are entering a period where the individual must take full responsibility for their actions. The notion of 'we' dissolves when it is not grounded in principle. There is no collective without strong, responsible individuals. Neptune in Aries will test this. It will either wash away those who refuse to stand for something, or it will embolden those who take action from a place of clarity and self-ownership.

This is our moment of awakening. The past recedes, and a new paradigm emerges.

-What have we learned?

-What truths have emerged?

And most importantly—are we willing to act upon them?

This is the question of Aries. And this is the question I pose to you.

A Crucial Week of Realignment

From March 20 to March 30, we are entering a rare and pivotal window where Venus and Mercury, both retrograde, will conjoin the Sun and then immediately re-enter Pisces. As they do, they will merge with Neptune, dissolve into the unconscious, and then conjunct the North Node before moving forward again. It's almost as if every idea we have about what we truly value—individually and collectively—must undergo dissolution. Everything that surfaced during the recent lunar eclipse, every shadow that revealed itself, must now be readdressed. Not with judgment, but with a different lens—one that seeks patterns of forgiveness rather than condemnation.

Just as the seasons shift, our own internal rhythms must be acknowledged and honored. In failing to align with the deeper structure of time, we create friction between ourselves and reality. This Equinox is not just about the celestial mechanics of the Sun entering Aries—it is an invitation to recalibrate, to attune ourselves to the organic flow of life, and to step into true sovereignty, both physically and spiritually.

Personally, I have been giving myself the space to feel the awkwardness and the anger of my vulnerability, how it was seen in the past, how it shaped my choices. But now, I am in a different place. This is about witnessing the past, becoming fully aware of it, embracing it, forgiving it, and allowing myself to stand in a completely different reality before Venus and Mercury station direct in the coming weeks.

There is a profound sense of closure in this. Having these two personal planets—so deeply intertwined with our inner world—meet Neptune, Saturn and the North Node is like living the culmination of the last five years. This period isn't just a reflection; it's a turning point.

The Larger Cycle of Change and the Weight of Transformation

Jupiter and Saturn met at 0° Aquarius on December 20, 2020, marking a pivotal moment that restructured collective patterns. By then, the world had already adapted to restrictions, and many had internalized the notion of limited movement. That alignment has since evolved into a slow-moving first-quarter square, which has intensified in recent months. This cycle will culminate as Saturn reaches 0° Aries on May 24, 2025, while Jupiter approaches 0° Cancer in June—a direct activation of the North Nodal Axis in Cancer at the same degree on May 4, 2020. This activation is particularly significant, as it recalls a period when many foundational decisions were made about our understanding of home and safety, shaping the trajectory of global events.

Pluto's ingress into Aquarius, occurring three times before its final stay, further highlights the weight of collective transformation. This energy has been repeatedly punctuated by Mars and Venus meeting at this same degree. And now, with Saturn having moved from Capricorn into Aquarius, then into Pisces, and soon into Aries, we are completing nearly five years of structural upheaval.

The question emerges: as structures dissolve and resurrect,

-how do ideas expand and embrace emotional needs?

-What aspects of our lives were defined and transformed in this time?

Pluto in Aquarius signals a deep collective metamorphosis, but the individual experience of that change is just as crucial.

Dante and Beatrice before the light, 15th-Century Illuminations for Dante’s Divine Comedy. Dated to between 1444 and 1450, the illuminations vary in style due to the fact that two separate artists worked on them, with the first two sections of Inferno and Purgatorio being drawn by the lesser known Priamo della Quercia (active 1426-1467), while the Paradiso section was illustrated by Giovanni di Paolo di Grazia (ca. 1403-1482) who contributed 61 illuminations in all.

A Farewell and a Beginning

Grief has been a constant companion lately. My second Saturn return brought three exact passes last year, and as Saturn moved into my Chiron, it did the same. Now, Saturn has moved past Chiron and squares my Venus, and I feel it—this deep farewell.

When the nodes shifted into Gemini in May 2020, it marked a period of questioning the very meaning of life. Locked down, people were forced into self-inquiry. Then, 18 months later when the nodes moved into Taurus, the collective question became: What do we truly value? Another passage through Libra-Aries until past January 2025 gave us the glimpse on focusing o n creating space for our individuality. All collective garbage must be revoked. Now, as the nodes transit Pisces, it is about dissolving the old ways of being, shedding outdated constructs, and preparing for the dawn of a new era. The next nodal shift into Aquarius and Leo (in 16 months) will challenge us to embody individuality in ways we haven't yet defined.

Through this, I have felt immense sorrow. I am saying goodbye to thirty years of my life since moving to the U.S. I am saying goodbye to the person who arrived in New York, built a life of creativity, merged with others, and then realized she had betrayed herself. The person who woke up, knowing the road ahead would be long and difficult. The person who, ten years ago, chose to walk that road anyway.

The journey has been everything—falling, rising again, climbing, resting, regaining strength, acquiring tools, summoning courage, and finally, leaving. Leaving behind the familiar, stepping into a space where my sovereignty mattered more than external validation.

Now, after five years, I know—I am ready. Ready for the new everything. We are at the dawn of something immense. I don't know what it is yet, but I can feel it. The sorrow, the sadness, but also the energy that whispers: Why not?

The Realignment of Time and Nature

Taoist cosmology teaches that time is not just a measurement but a realignment with the natural order. When humans live in accordance with the rhythm of the seasons, their qi—vital energy—flows harmoniously, bringing balance to health, prosperity, and well-being. However, when one is misaligned with time, disruptions emerge in the form of illness, financial instability, and emotional disarray. Time is perceptual, shaped by our internal cycles, the foods we consume, and the movement of our bodies.

Just as the seasons shift, our own internal rhythms must be acknowledged and honored. In failing to align with the deeper structure of time, we create friction between ourselves and reality. This Equinox is not just about the celestial mechanics of the Sun entering Aries—it is an invitation to recalibrate, to attune ourselves to the organic flow of life, and to step into true sovereignty, both physically and spiritually.

Some articles where I delve deeply into the changes we are all experiencing—archetypes are markers!

Freebie: An audio excerpt from my audiobook chapter on Human Action.

