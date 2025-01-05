Why Perfection Is Not an Option, Only Surrendering

The Night of Resonance

This New Year’s Eve was exceptional. My dear friend, Efrat, invited me to Michael Saylor’s 100K Bitcoin party—a milestone for those who understand the significance of Bitcoin’s potential as a transformative force. Being in that space, surrounded by individuals who value freedom and innovation, was not just a celebration but a declaration of alignment with the evolving paradigms I deeply subscribe to.

This evening affirmed my commitment for 2025 to serve as a bridge between frameworks. Whether through my Public Art Commissioned work, my writings, my voice, or my ongoing advocacy for Bitcoin/Austrian economics, I intend to synthesize knowledge across disciplines and inspire others to seek clarity and authenticity. The journey isn’t about imposing ideas but expanding the educational dialogue around Bitcoin, connecting the dots between individual sovereignty, community, and evolution. This is not just about money—it is about a state of consciousness.

As I step into 2025, I’m aware of the profound shifts shaping our collective and individual paths. We’re in the midst of a revision. Since Neptune entered Pisces in 2011, it has been dissolving the rigid structures of the past, asking us to surrender to the unknown. Saturn’s arrival in Pisces in March 2023 has intensified this call for dissolution and transformation.

Now, with the North Node conjunct Neptune, Saturn in Pisces, and Venus having just entered the same sign, we are being called to refine and align as we prepare for a new era ahead. Our reality will first be dissolved and then reshaped into something that mirrors our individuality. By July 2026, this transition marks a kind of rehearsal dinner, preparing us for the full embrace of the Age of Aquarius, as by then all the outer planets will have shifted into new signs.

The reason I’m so compelled to write about Pisces and Virgo is because, in my natal chart, Uranus and Pluto are together in the sign of Virgo. I’m part of that generation of the 1960s that carries the imprint of dissolving trauma and doing something transformative with it. In my case, I serve as a vessel to bring back the idea of service through transformation and evolution. My natal Saturn and Chiron oppose these two planets, creating a dynamic tension. Saturn in early Pisces, opposing my Uranus, is helping me reshape my reality—not through drowning in suffering and disillusionment, but by creating an abundance of form via discernment. I’m going to speak more about my Chiron in the following article, as it will be part of the premise.

The themes explored in this article reflect not only my personal journey but also the collective transformation we are all navigating. In a beautifully choreographed motion, several key astrological events will align in early 2025, supporting us as we step into accountability and courage. This shift coincides with the nodal axis transitioning from the South Node in Libra and the North Node in Aries to the Pisces/Virgo axis—the primary focus of this article.

This is a time of alignment and inquiry, inviting us to reflect, dissolve old patterns, and create meaning from what emerges. I will also delve deeper into the Human Design gates and their insights for 2025-26, exploring these themes as they relate to the bigger picture.

If you’ve been looking at the news or following the narratives around you, you may have noticed the overwhelming number of distortions and conflicting information. If you haven’t noticed, it’s even more important to start questioning—once, twice, or even three times. “Don’t trust, verify” should be your guiding motto right now.

The pace of confusion is accelerating so much that by the time you try to make sense of something, it may already be over. This is why grounding in your body, instincts, and emotional clarity is non-negotiable. Speaking from personal experience, nine years ago I went through an intense period of confusion. I didn’t know where to turn or what to trust. But that experience taught me a valuable lesson: when you are in tune with your body, when you trust your instincts and honor your emotional wave, you have an internal compass that won’t lead you astray. It becomes an asset—a way to navigate the chaos with confidence and clarity.

If you feel compelled to explore these themes more deeply, I invite you to reconnect with me through an Evolutionary astrological and Human Design reading, mentoring, or to become part of study group [deciphering] that I’m about to launch. I’ll have more information about it in the next week.

With my transpersonal cross of alignment, my mission is to provide life with meaning and meet the needs of the community while honoring my individuality. I carefully and realistically assess my means and resources to ensure my generosity is not taken advantage of. I adapt to unexpected situations with a willingness to take risks and confront with courage the meaning of life.

I am gifted with a natural kind of attentiveness that enables me to put my resources at people’s disposal to help them meet challenges and risks and discover their individual meaning of life. My goal is to secure the needs of the community while staying true to my individual character and personal demands.

However, my only condition is this: if you choose to engage with me, you must take responsibility for your actions.

At times, my experiences remind me that temporary retreat is necessary to maintain objectivity and regain strength. When I do, I surrender to superior forces but only long enough to restore my powers and return with clarity. This life purpose allows me to support others during transitions, helping them realign and tap into their abundance through my care and attentiveness.

I’m here to serve as a potential bridge to help you realign and navigate these transformative times.

