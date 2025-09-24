3 CLIPS: Bitcoin as a Spiritual Disruption

Well, I just added another section in my Substack, and it’s called Monika’s Nuggets. Hope you enjoy them. They’ll come randomly once or twice a week, and every month or so I’ll gather the best ones into an edit.

Monika’s Nuggets

A stream of short clips: exchanges during dialogue that reflect on art, Bitcoin, economics, evolutionary astrology, time cycles, Human Design, individuation, and sparks of synthesis — moments to enter my world without the long form.

Paul:

For me, when I think of why Bitcoin was so powerful, once I finally understood it, I was looking at a world full of the corruption and deception in traditional finance, in food, in pharma, in governance. And I just saw stacks upon stacks upon stacks of moats that would need to be broken and dismantled in order to change anything. And it was very depressing.

And then once you discover Bitcoin, you immediately recognize it as a tool to completely disrupt that entire system and return us to a truth in human interaction. That was, to me, the insight. I think visually and to me, it was literally like walking into the room and flipping the table.

Monika:

And this is a very beautiful Aquarian Promethean energy. And the most important thing about this energy is that you cannot do it collectively. And this is where the mirage is right now in society—that we all have to hold hands. No, because the courage has to be individual.

I've been using the word individuation, which is a word that Carl Jung brought, and he was a very Aquarian figure. He says, when you find your own hero's journey, when you dive into that journey that is going to be confronting pain, confronting things you don't like, maybe a divorce, maybe a bankruptcy, I don't know, like the loss of a child or a loved one, or being disillusioned by society—like when you actually get to that point of crisis, this is a moment that you have a why, where there's a fork in the road, you stand there and you really get in touch with what you need and what you value, and then you start actually trusting that, and that will lead you to liberation.

Monika (continues):

So having something so tangible—it’s funny because Bitcoin is not tangible. The tangibility of Bitcoin is closer to the idea of God, for instance. We say, oh, God is up there or it’s inside of me, whatever. But Bitcoin is like this. That’s why I call it state of conscience. This awareness that I have, that it will be used as a tool for me to keep on liberating myself, because it has given me the opportunity to dive into questions that I have about society, about government, about a health system, everything.

That a lot of the choices that I made without knowing what it was, they were correct. I've been a carnivore in my life. I don’t drink alcohol. Like, you know, I’m not against any of that thing. I don’t have health insurance—never did, never will. Did not vax myself—never will, over my dead body. I’m naturally a Bitcoiner. And I look for people throughout history that are natural Bitcoiners, like Dante, who wrote the Divine Comedy. He was a natural. If he was today, he would be stacking more than Saylor. He speaks in the language of the people. He gives this book to the world so everybody can read about the corruption.

Additional clips:

Paul:

Bitcoin is a really interesting combination between Western and Eastern values. Yeah. From the way I am looking at that is that the Western individual, stack for myself, I am going to get wealthy, accumulate. But at the same time, the protocol has these Eastern values of everybody is treated equally. Everybody has equal access. Everybody who joins the network benefits the entire ecosystem. We all succeed as a group. It is like the yin and yang of Bitcoin is so evident.

And which is why I think we see it fitting in with all the world's religions. We see it fitting in with all the different cultures. Yeah. It seems so unfathomable that that was just an accident.

Monika:

Oh, it is not. I do not think it is. I think that again we can go back to the every action leads to habit. And so when you think of something, and I know this as an artist, what is the difference, me thinking something and then making it happen.

At this point with the experience that I have, I actually write my thoughts all the time. I get a lot of insights and I have them in different journals where I know that this idea actually can become a book or it can become an art piece. Because I know that it stems from something that I am feeling. I write every day. Every day I post something. You can actually see how I am operating with what I am doing. I am putting there because I actually consider that those emotions and then turn into words, thoughts are there as a seed for me to keep on building something if I make use of it.

And lately, I mean, I am a human, so I have been the last months going like, ah, this is wrong, this is wrong, and there is no production there. So I am becoming more like, okay, where is the light in that, how can I overturn so much darkness. Because it is very easy to point fingers, and I am really good at it. I have a sharp tongue, I can kill people with what I say. But then I said, no, no, no, no, I actually have to transcend that and see how can I offer the light here.

And that is the possibility that I see right now where we are going in society. That is like, okay, if we are going to use the consciousness of Satoshi and the Bitcoin and the Promethean fire, and we are going to see ourselves in relationship to that, what is it that we want to build. What kind of civilization. Are we going to rebuild the same shit, sorry, that is what it is, or are we going to become more aware of our shortcomings because we are not perfect.

Yeah. Am I going to start with myself, bettering myself, but therefore I am going to attract people who are at the same level, working on the same things, and we can support each other. Or am I going to be the whining little thing, whining, whining, and waiting for people to throw me an opportunity because I deserve it all, because I think that life is full of oppression, which is really what Western society is built on right now. Unfortunately, Europe and the United States is like this.

Paul:

I'm wondering if you think that this chain of truth is giving people sort of a firsthand taste of manifestation. It is going to apply to things other than money.

Monika:

Absolutely. And this is beautiful because you are tuning into the energy of we are all manifestors in a way because we are living. I mean, just being alive in this world is a manifestation of truth. Because you are a soul, you are manifesting light. What you are doing with that, that is something else.

The idea of manifestation is the idea of creation. And we are all creative. And I get this a lot. When I show my work, they go, oh, I wish I could be as creative as you. And I say, well, you are a creator. Maybe you are not artistic, that is different. But everything that you create in your thoughts and that is emanating from feeling, because our emotions are the GPS of how we perceive reality.

If we are told to control those emotions, one day they will come out as a cancer, as a stroke, or somebody shooting somebody. Because they are not being integrated. Emotions actually are part of our drive. So getting to understand how they operate in each other is vital.

That is why I think for Bitcoiners I would really love if they dive into trauma work. There are some therapies called somatic. You actually start feeling those emotions in the body and then you start getting insights. You start having a space where you are manifesting exactly something that you are attracting because you are dealing with that energy.

The first time I read that Bitcoin was valuable because it was scarce, I was confused. Coming from a Judeo Christian tradition, scarcity is always linked to poverty. It is like, oh, there is no money, people always feel miserable. I do not blame them when they do not have enough. But they are focused energy wise in the lacking. So they do not feel that they deserve, they think they have done the wrong things, they did not go to the right school, they did not know the right people, they did not marry well, blah blah blah. So then you are always there, disempowered, because you do not feel that the power is inside of you.

Now when I started understanding the concept that the value is subjective, boom, you go back to the self, you go back to the individual, you say, oh, so what is it that I value. I really recommend people to sit down a couple of times, turn everything off, and list what are the things most valuable in your life, what are your needs and what are your values. And when you know what your values are and your needs are, you have leverage.

So then when you invite other people or situations, you know how to negotiate. But if you do not know what your value is, you will always give up because you are afraid of not feeling secure. And this is a lot of trauma work that I learned from somebody really wise called Gabor Maté.

