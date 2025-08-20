BONUS EPIsoDE: What To Do To Raise Your Vibration & Free Your Mind?

Learn how I ignored Bitcoin for years—until it changed my life A few weeks ago I was a guest on the Bitcoins for Millennials podcast with Bram Kanstein where we had a wide-ranging and beautiful conversation about art, value, and Bitcoin. I’m sharing it here with some timestamps so you can jump into different chapters if you’d like. I hope you enjoy listening as much as I enjoyed recording it. About me:

I am a multidisciplinary artist and author. My work bridges art, psychology, spirituality, cosmology, and economics. My book The Nature of My Reality traces my journey from disempowerment to self-awareness, exploring economic systems, banking history, and their ties to political and ecclesiastical authority. I am writing a second book, The Art of Synthesis: The Architecture of Value, a whimsical journey across time with visionaries who have shaped and provoked my imagination, where these dialogues occur. In this conversation I speak about Bitcoin as sound money and as a state of consciousness — as an anchor for self-value and accountability — as a bridge between logic and intuition, grounding creativity while opening multidimensional awareness. I share how New York’s fiat-driven rat race contrasted with the freedom I found in Miami Beach through Austrian economics, where every action is an economic decision guided by low time preference and responsibility. Join Bram Kanstein and his guests on a journey to learn how our current financial system works, why it is flawed, and why Bitcoin is the most relevant technological discovery.

BTW: the best part: the comments. It is beautiful to read them—some more judgmental than others, but they always say more about the person than about myself. I always respond with kindness.

BEST COMMENT:

@monikabravoiamoptimist (6 days ago):

“thank you for having me!”

@Ynotdoitnow (6 days ago):

“Very much enjoyed what you had to say. 🌈”

@tjacobsen5131 (5 days ago):

“Loved listening to your story. You make good choices in life.”

@inmortal009 (6 days ago):

“where do you keep finding such interesting people this one was pretty eye opening”

@monikabravoiamoptimist (5 days ago):

“Once you realize Bitcoin is a state of consciousness, it automatically aligns you to a frequency where all these opportunities arise. 🙌”

@VandelayIndustries_69 (7 days ago):

“Inspiring to hear such an open spirit.”

@MadSim43 (7 days ago):

“So many great things in this interview.”

@Needlestitch (6 days ago):

“Fine and helpful cast. Keep using your body and soul from the ground up, also through our artistic and spiritual never ending cosmic reserve. Bitcoin can help us with that.”

@monikabravoiamoptimist (6 days ago):

“Absolutely — from the ground up, body and soul, and beyond. Bitcoin included. ✨”

@btcyegca (5 days ago):

“Oh my Monika - so nice to see you on Bram - we use to hang like 4 years ago on some calls - so excited to watch this again - fyi its Casey and Brooklynn from Canada.”

@monikabravoiamoptimist (5 days ago):

“Yes yes: hey hey thanks for listening!!! ❤️”

@stephenaumock3087 (6 days ago):

“‘The boundaries you think exist are all made up by other ppl.’ Bitcoin Bram going next level”

@joiab11 (7 days ago):

“I love this conversation! I’m a 54 year old artist, and could really relate to this line of thinking. She’s amazing and inspirational!”

@monikabravoiamoptimist (6 days ago):

“That means a lot — artist to artist, I feel that connection. Thank you.”

@BuyYourTimeBack (7 days ago):

“Love hearing stories like this—it’s a reminder that it’s never ‘too late’ to wake up to Bitcoin’s impact. The shift isn’t just financial, it’s personal and philosophical. I’ve been sharing my own journey too, from ignoring Bitcoin for years to making it a cornerstone of my thinking. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it.”

@monikabravoiamoptimist (6 days ago):

“I needed to be in the right state of mind to hear my calling — and I did. 😍”

@RL-rh8zf (6 days ago):

“What a great story. I have met very few artists that are so grounded in reality.”

@monikabravoiamoptimist (5 days ago):

“Thank you for the compliment — I’ve always been grounded, never indoctrinated, trusting my instinct and intuition, valuing my work enough to have a lawyer review every contract in New York, and handling every deal from a place of value and clarity, safeguarding both my work and its worth.”

@Roham (6 days ago):

“4:30 sounds like you needed children ;) bitcoin is a close second 😀”

@monikabravoiamoptimist (6 days ago):

“Easy to name my needs when you’ve never lived my days. No regrets here.”

@mikemilleratlanta1 (6 days ago):

“I liked it! But... going without at least catastrophic health insurance is bad advice!”

@monikabravoiamoptimist (5 days ago):

“I never relied on Western medicine, though I studied alternative medicine, TCM, and homeopathy. I am deeply aligned with my inner authority, which is why I trust my body and understand how it works. For me, this is what authenticity means — so following that lead wouldn’t align with my principles.”

-LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL INDEED

🕑 TIMESTAMPS (will jump to the Youtube Video)

00:00 - Bitcoin: A State of Consciousness 02:43 - The Impact of Fiat on Authenticity 04:15 - The Journey to Understanding Money 07:02 - Escaping the Rat Race 09:57 - Finding Clarity Amidst Noise 12:40 - The Role of Freedom and Choice 15:37 - Confronting Fear and Evolving 18:42 - The Awakening of Awareness 21:47 - The Power of Personal Accountability 24:34 - The Intersection of Money and Free Will 27:35 - The Logic Behind Bitcoin 30:53 - Austrian Economics and Human Action 33:30 - The Synthesis of Logic and Intuition 36:27 - Conscious Spending and Value 39:22 - The Language of Bitcoin 41:48 - The Journey into Bitcoin Living 45:45 - Building Community Through Bitcoin 50:08 - Dimensions of Awareness and Bitcoin 01:02:32 - Bitcoin as a Catalyst for Change 01:09:04 - Empowering Millennials with Bitcoin 01:16:59 - Optimism as a Core Belief

