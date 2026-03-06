Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist

BonUs EPisodE: No 0ne is coming [to save U]

How to protect your Bitcoin from what is coming
Mar 06, 2026

A conversation between my good friends Paul Tarantino from Byte federal and Efrat Fenigson from You’re the Voice podcast back on February 16, 2020, since then so much has unfolded.

Paul invites us to reflect about these turbulent times, Efrat frames the moment as a global tightening of identification, digital control, while I place it within astrological cycles such as the Saturn-Neptune conjunction and the Aquarius eclipse cycle, arguing that society is entering a reset where the future depends on individual sovereignty rather than governments or saviors.

Bitcoin appears throughout the dialogue as both a practical tool and a discipline of consciousness, inviting people to regulate their actions and understand money with clarity, a process that restores responsibility and authenticity.

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson
The Artist They Called a Traitor - Monika Bravo | Ep. 119
Monika Bravo is a multidisciplinary artist, polymath, writer, evolutionary astrologer, bitcoiner, and freedom maximalist. Born in Bogotá, Colombia, she spent her mid-20s in Europe studying fashion design and photography before moving to New York in 1994. Since 2020, Monika has focused on her public art, trauma & consciousness studies, human design, Austrian economi…
a month ago · Efrat Fenigson and Monika Bravo

