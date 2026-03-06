BonUs EPisodE: No 0ne is coming [to save U]

A conversation between my good friends Paul Tarantino from Byte federal and Efrat Fenigson from You’re the Voice podcast back on February 16, 2020, since then so much has unfolded.

Paul invites us to reflect about these turbulent times, Efrat frames the moment as a global tightening of identification, digital control, while I place it within astrological cycles such as the Saturn-Neptune conjunction and the Aquarius eclipse cycle, arguing that society is entering a reset where the future depends on individual sovereignty rather than governments or saviors.

Bitcoin appears throughout the dialogue as both a practical tool and a discipline of consciousness, inviting people to regulate their actions and understand money with clarity, a process that restores responsibility and authenticity.

