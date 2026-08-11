I wrote a long article last weekend about the eclipses, about what is happening in Bitcoin, and about what these alignments mean. Today, posting it feels incorrect. It is far from how I want to speak right now.The earth was shaking this morning in my country. It was a huge earthquake. I am deeply grateful that my family is safe, yet the country has been shaken to its core.

Moments like this deliver immediate perspective on what truly matters. Writing about eclipses feels far from important to me today. I choose to give myself total presence. I choose to continue doing the real work right in front of me.

Instead, I want to share a conversation I recorded with Kyle around July 1st. There is profound substance in it, and I let that stand on its own.

Sometimes the highest practice is silence. Big shifts are happening, and they will continue to unfold. Perhaps I will find the grounding to write around the second eclipse in two weeks. Today, I honor where I am.

PODCAST: Bitcoin was supposed to set us free—but has it been captured by the very system it was designed to escape? Polymath artist Monika Bravo joins me to explore Bitcoin’s identity crisis, sovereignty, AI, the architecture of value, and what it means to recover the spirit of Satoshi. Monika and I go deep on her upcoming book, The Art of Synthesis and the Architecture of Value, and the ideas shaping her work right now: subjective value, personal sovereignty, boundaries, identity, creativity, artificial intelligence, Bitcoin culture, trauma, ancient knowledge, and the relationship between consciousness and technology. We also explore whether Bitcoin’s increasing financialization is changing its culture, why Monika believes we shouldn’t turn Bitcoin—or its most prominent figures—into an ideology, and why value ultimately runs far deeper than price. Follow KYLE: Kyle on X: https://x.com/thekylehuber

Kyle on Instagram: @kylehuber21

Kyle's Website: https://kylehuber.com Kyle on Nostr: kylehuber@primal.net

Music can say it better, Rest in Light Glen Hansard, I have spent the 10 days listening to you. This piece Whenever I fall, part 1 (Cyrano) was written by twins Bryce + Aaron Dessner from the National, along with Glen, there is another favorite of mine, Sam Amidon and Scott Folan.

Standing in Your Own Place Monika Bravo · Jul 27 Note: I know I said I was taking a break from writing about astrology, but this is too significant to pass over. So here it goes. Listen now

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