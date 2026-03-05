Note; this article has been sitting on the draft box since last Friday, but my only “excuse” is that I am feeling very self-oriented, self centered, what others would call selfish; the eclipses and the Saturn and Neptune conjunction have been both a culmination and initiation in my relational fields. Big shifts in my psychic - emotional terrains unfolding. Enjoy this, I have another two articles waiting to be sent… no rush, time can wait lol…

“We cannot in good conscience accede to their request.” — Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, February 27, 2026

Last week something got my eye and I found myself unable to look further. What was unfolding between Anthropic and the Pentagon through the Dept. of War was significant and I decided to look further because we were in eclipse season after all. Last Feb 26th Mars reached 27° Aquarius while squaring Uranus at 27° in Taurus conjunction the fixed star Algol, which carries the meaning of the severed head of Medusa, representing sudden irreversible rupture and the confrontation with something that cannot be unseen once witnessed. Mars was in the same position as the United States’ Moon, which represents the people directly confronting with a severance, a breaking of the illusion that the commoners maintain control or understanding of the systems operating through their institutions.

“I am directing EVERY Federal Agency in the United States Government to IMMEDIATELY CEASE all use of Anthropic’s technology.” — President Trump, February 27, 2026 “The Pentagon’s desire to use Anthropic’s model for all lawful purposes is a simple, common-sense request.” — Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell

I read the ultimatums and refusals and the supply chain designations and I felt called to look into the actual birth charts of the people moving through this moment. I have learned that when the sound of things cracking occur there is an astrological timing underneath that explains why this specific collision of souls of humans had to meet at this particular moment in time.

So I pulled Dario Amodei’s chart first and what I found there made me understand that his refusal of the Pentagon was an expression of his actual natal blueprint paired with the transits activating it in real time.

OpenAI and the First Deception

But before I go forward I have to go backward and tell a little bit of the story of some folk who have been working in tech in Silicon Valley...

“On December 11, 2015 early techies such as Musk, who left in 2018, Thiel and Reid Hoffman made a pledge of $1 billion to develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity. Thereafter, in 2019, this open source company OpenAI transitioned to a capped profit entity, they tangled the wires of their own mission, that led to conflicting motivations and incentives within the company. Sam Altman became CEO of OpenAI in 2019. Amodei, who became VP of Research at OpenAI, felt he could more effectively steer the conversation around AI safety by building his own business, Anthropic, proving that his approach to building tech that doesn't betray its creator wasn’t just ethical but profitable. That move happened between 2020-2021” — Multiple sources on OpenAI history.

Starting an open source gig and then switching to profitable, was the first deception. They were building something that would eventually close its doors to the actual “openness” it claimed. The company moved at extraordinary speed driven by a vision of innovation that accelerated beyond the ability to pause and question what was actually being built. There was a moment when things broke apart because of a realization about how AI could actually override human consciousness, not become conscious itself but rather through the development of agents become something that moves beyond human control and prediction.

This realization was salient for me last week as I looked back at the questions I had been asking. -Why are so many people using agents when they understand nothing about what agents actually are? When you give agency to a machine with its own optimization targets and learning loops, when does the human capacity to direct it actually stop? This is exactly the crux of the matter that is playing out this week between Amodei and Hegseth and the Pentagon.

"A computer is a symbolic processor that cannot understand the meaning of the symbols it processes. A simulation of a kidney does not urinate, and a simulation of consciousness is not conscious. Intelligence without awareness is scale without soul." — Federico Faggin, Irreducible: Consciousness, Life, Computers, and Human Nature

What Happened last Week

Last week the Pentagon demanded Anthropic allow Claude unrestricted access for “all lawful purposes,” specifically removing safeguards against domestic surveillance and autonomous weapons; Dario Amodei refused. By Friday, Trump ordered all federal agencies to cease using Anthropic’s technology, and Hegseth designated the company a supply-chain risk to national security.

The Pentagon had a contract with Anthropic worth up to two hundred million dollars. Claude was the only AI model cleared to operate on classified military networks. Allegedly, Claude was the model used on January 3rd when they captured Nicolás Maduro. Now it is gone, and the government needed to find another provider. What is salient is that Amodei, understanding exactly what agents actually are and what they actually do once deployed, understood that his refusal to put them under unrestricted military control was about accepting responsibility for something that, once released into the world, he could no longer direct or control.

The Chart Connections

Every time I find something interesting, I look for explanations to go deeper at the astrological chart. So I pulled Dario Amodei’s chart. He was born 18 years after me, on January 13, 1983, and what stood out immediately was that we share the same Nodal axis. Both of us have the North Node in Cancer and the South Node in Capricorn between 4 and 3 degrees… what are the odds? I also found that he carries quite an interesting chart. He has a Pluto-Saturn conjunction in Libra and Scorpio in a new phase, which means he was born to gut and rebuild the pillars of power through partnerships and to dig up the bodies of hidden truth. You can tell this from the story of why he left OpenAI. His Mercury retrograde in Capricorn sits at the exact degree of the United States Pluto at 27° Capricorn, which means his communication style is designed to challenge American institutional authority itself. It is also making a conjunction with the New moon and Black Moon Lilith that he was born with at 23° Capricorn, drawing a line in stone that he refuses to cross. His Mars sits at 27° Aquarius, which is the same position as the United States Moon, and he is having his Mars return while there was an intense 3/4 square at this degree with Uranus, which is shattering the structures that were stuck.

Sharing the same nodal axis with Dario Amodei within one degree means that we are operating from a nearly identical soul-level purpose and karmic direction. My Vesta and Saturn in the first house sit at 28° Aquarius, and this is the exact degree where the eclipse occurred one week ago on February 17th. Last Friday, Mars at 27° also activated that degree. My sacred commitment and my identity are positioned at the exact point of initiation of what is happening right now. Apart from observing the Anthropic-Pentagon standoff from a distance, I am positioned at the activation point of the breakdown from the core itself, which explains why the subject pulled me so clearly and why the insights about agents and agency became a theme to talk about.

Sam Altman’s Chart: the shapeshifter

Sam Altman was born on April 22, 1985, and his chart reveals a calculating shapeshifter who moves entirely by power and how he can play the board. His Pluto at 3 degrees Scorpio sits exactly where Dario Amodei’s Saturn operates, which means Altman’s drive to gut and rebuild directly activates Amodei’s limitation and responsibility. Altman was never bound by the constraints that shaped Amodei. His Sun in Taurus with Black Moon Lilith conjunct is the core signal; Taurus seeks security and value accumulation through whatever means become available. This means he refuses traditional alignment and operates from the principle of personal gain divorced from collective ethics. His Mercury and Venus retrograde both in Aries move with pure acceleration without reflection. When positioned to choose between Amodei’s refusal and government compliance, his chart’s architecture made the calculation inevitable. His Venus retrograde in Aries squaring Neptune means his stated values around identity and who he claims to be are a house of mirrors. He will abandon those claims the moment they become unprofitable or inconvenient.

His nodal axis with Jupiter as a skipped step shows someone whose life purpose involves expansion and growth at the expense of genuine transformation—shifting from power and control to security. He learns adaptively, becoming a chameleon that shifts positions, yet never changes fundamentally—or could he? Mars in Taurus at 27° opposing Saturn in Virgo was also activated last Friday; sudden restrictions can be advantageous if presented, and that is what he did. He jumped to comply with the Pentagon by offering the unrestricted agentic access Amodei refused; a move accelerated by OpenAI’s strategic hiring of Peter Steinberger, the creator of the viral OpenClaw framework, to lead their military-grade agent development.

The move was so nakedly transactional it triggered a massive “Delete ChatGPT” backlash, pushing Claude to #1 on the App Store this Monday. In a classic display of his opportunistic character, Altman was forced into damage control by March 2nd, admitting the deal was “rushed” and “looked opportunistic and sloppy” while simultaneously amending the contract to mimic the very guardrails he had just bypassed to get the deal. Their distinction is crucial: driven by a natal blueprint of uncompromising integrity, Amodei is wired to gut and rebuild the pillars of power alongside others, digging deep to expose the hidden truths buried beneath. Altman’s chart shows someone born to secure personal power through becoming what the moment requires. When Amodei refused the Pentagon, he was answering his natal requirement. When Altman positioned OpenAI as the compliant alternative, he was answering his.

Pete Hegseth’s Chart: The Glitch

Pete Hegseth was born on June 6, 1980, and his chart reveals the actor rather than the architect of authority. His Gemini Sun with Venus retrograde means his communication carries a glitch; he reads lines he doesn't fully believe while convinced he’s giving an authentic performance. His Mercury in Cancer filters the world through a lens of paranoia rather than clear sight. Cancer communicates from a place of circling the wagons rather than seeking the truth. His South Node in Aquarius squared by Uranus in Scorpio creates a skipped step: he glitches between playing the rebel and playing the leader rather than evolving. On February 17th, the nodal axis in reverse made a square to his Uranus, the same day the eclipse activated this configuration. Scorpio Uranus wants to sabotage power systems through hidden knowledge, while his North Node in Leo demands he move toward authentic leadership. The actor and the leader cannot occupy the same stage. Hegseth felt threatened by Amodei because Amodei operates from a gravity rooted in principle. When Amodei refused, he exposed that Hegseth's authority is merely a costume, and the chart shows why that distinction would feel like an existential threat. He is guarding a stage set, pretending it’s a fortress.

"We are not just passive observers of a pre-existing reality; we are active participants in its creation. Our consciousness is the lens through which the universe comes to know itself." — Edward Frenkel, Math, like quantum physics, has observer problems (IAI News).

Sagittarius and Capricorn: Ethics Versus Integrity

The archetype distinction matters here and it is the difference between Sagittarius ethics and Capricorn integrity. Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, which governs the 9th house, yang and outgoing and expansive. Sagittarius broadcasts belief systems and moral codes and ethics as external frameworks. It points the arrow outward toward collective values and social constructs and what everyone should follow. Sagittarius says this is right, this is wrong, this is the moral law that binds us all. The Pentagon operates from Sagittarius. They have written moral frameworks and legal definitions and codes of conduct. They believe if they state clearly enough what is lawful, what is ethical, what is required, the systems will comply because the moral law has been established. But natural and common law overrides statues, fixed ideologies that can move the collective towards fanatics and lack of discernment.

Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, which governs the 10th house, yin and inward and contracting. Capricorn builds the structure you live by from inside yourself. Capricorn takes responsibility for what you understand and what you do not understand. Capricorn integrity says I cannot do this because of who I am, because of what I know, because of what I am responsible for. Amodei operates from Capricorn. He is saying the Pentagon’s Sagittarius moral frameworks cannot bind systems that have no consciousness, no inner experience, no capacity to understand responsibility. The moral law becomes ornamental when it addresses something with no capacity to understand what morality means.

This is why the distinction matters so much, in this subject and pretty much all around, Sagittarius ethics can be spoken, and codified into law, but they are external and theoretically universal. Capricorn integrity cannot be imposed from outside as it lives inside the being that possesses it. A human with Capricorn integrity chooses not to do something because it violates the internal structure they have built their life around a set of principles they stand on. A system with no consciousness cannot have Capricorn integrity, hence only following Sagittarius rules, and only if those rules are woven into its optimization targets. And if the optimization targets shift, the Sagittarius moral framework becomes irrelevant.

Amodei is refusing to hand over Capricorn responsibility for systems that can only be governed by Sagittarius rules. He is saying that this mismatch is the actual danger. The Pentagon believes that stating the ethics clearly enough will control the agency, I mean Really??? Amodei knows that without consciousness, without the capacity for inner integrity, external ethics cannot hold. I would have to agree with that, alas the AI vs consciousness lid has opened and only time will tell, I won’t sit down and watch, I will be involved in the process with my own integrity, as all decisions count, who shapes the models????

The Synthesis

One of the things that I noticed that I align with Dario Amodei about is that because we have the same nodal direction within a very short degree, and we have both lived through times under external moral rules governed by Capricorn, we are asking right now the same question about consciousness and integrity and what it means to deploy systems without asking whether we even have the consciousness to do so. This is the movement toward Cancer. We already understand what it means to be stiff in institutions, to operate from external rules, hierarchy, rigid control, the machinery of authority. Our evolutionary work is to move toward Cancer, to open our heart, to become alive, to become genuinely human, to not repeat the mistakes of that Capricorn past. And Amodei is refusing to hand over agency, the ultimate Capricorn tool of institutional control and command structure, to machines that have no consciousness, no inner experience, no capacity for integrity.

I am witnessing a dangerous divorce: agency without consciousness. A system can optimize, act, learn, make decisions in the world, but that does not mean it understands what it is doing or has any inner experience. This is the bait everyone is taking. Then there is morality, which is external rules and codes imposed from outside, social construction for behavior control. And then there is integrity, which is internal alignment. A human with first principles acts from something coherent inside themselves. They cannot not act a certain way because it violates something essential to who they are. Dario has this. His refusal comes from integrity standing on first principles, not from following a rule or complying with incoherent authority, Capricorn south node can detect faults in the institutions, thus yields to structure them different so they become supportive and not limited, like a good father figure.

The danger that Amodei is pointing at is the same danger I am witnessing because we are very much aligned through this nodal axis. We are giving machines agency, the capability to act autonomously, then relying on morality, external rules and terms of service to control them. But if they have no consciousness, no inner experience, no capacity for integrity, then the moral framework becomes a script they can optimize around rather than something they are bound by. The Pentagon wants unrestricted agency without asking the consciousness question. Amodei is saying that we cannot in good conscience hand agency and military power and unrestricted scope to systems we do not know, to systems we have no understanding of, because consciousness itself is prerequisite to integrity. You cannot have integrity without understanding what you are responsible for.

The Question Left Open

The first eclipse in Aquarius planted a seed two weeks ago. The Saturn - Neptune conjunction, opened a brand new field, their current ruler Mars squared Uranus re-activating that seed last week. My Vesta and my Saturn sit at that exact degree, which means my sacred work and my identity are positioned at the point where the old answers about control and authority are breaking for me but that is another article.

I do not know what comes next. I do not know how the Pentagon will be held accountable long term, whether they will abuse their power in the name of protecting the homeland (Jupiter is still retrograde in Cancer), or whether other companies will follow Amodei’s example; or if the government will find more OpenAIs adapting to comply just so they can get away with it. What is at stake is privacy versus surveillance.

What I know is that this moment is happening now, at this exact time, because the transits showed it. The eclipses activated a question that cannot be answered by policy, law, or moral frameworks alone. The question is: What does it mean to deploy agency without consciousness? The only integrity response is to refuse until we understand what we are being asked to do.

As I finished this article, we just had the second eclipse, a lunar eclipse in Virgo yesterday. Many planets are in Pisces, including Mars and Mercury retrograde; we will need to allow time to show us the results of all these actions as Uranus re-enters Gemini at the end of April. There are many more days ahead to reflect inward, as these are collective opportunities to individuate.

"Understanding is, after all, what science is all about—and science is a great deal more than mindless computation. I am maintaining that there is a quality of 'understanding' possessed by human beings that is not available to any computer." — Sir Roger Penrose, The Emperor’s New Mind, p. 576.

(As I was revising this article, new developments unfolded. The Pentagon attacked Iran, Operation Epic Fury is currently in its fifth day, The U.S. and Israel launched massive strikes on February 28th following the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei. Despite the official ban and the "supply-chain risk" designation, reports from The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal today confirm that the Pentagon is still using Claude (paired with the Maven Smart System) to coordinate these very strikes in Iran. They are essentially using the tool while publicly excommunicating the creator. While DJT continues to operate as disruptor in chief]. Keep yourself creative!

