Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist

Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist

Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist
I am OPTimist
The Act of Reorienting
0:00
-10:20

The Act of Reorienting

the End of Stewardship
Monika Bravo's avatar
Monika Bravo
Jan 24, 2026

Small rant: I recorded myself spontaneously. 👆👆

BUY my book in all forms

EA + HD 1:1 Sessions

I AM OPTIMIST ON FOUNTAIN.FM !!!

Share

Leave a comment

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Monika Bravo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture