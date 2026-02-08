The Battlefield is a frequency

In this flow, mind and matter are not separate substances. Rather, they are different aspects of one whole and unbroken movement. -David Bohm from Wholeness and the Implicate Order

So what happens when you come down off the tower into the battlefield and your point of view changes from overall to, I’ve got to deal with the next thing. Have any of you ever done either Taijiquan, shadowboxing, or Aikido’s Randori. They teach adaptability, spatial awareness, and non-resistance, requiring the defender to redirect energy, stay mobile, and constantly face new threats. In this praxis, you have to deal one by one, step by step, with the opponent; and it’s interesting, because even if a lot of things come your way, you have to choose one by one how to deal with it in the moment, creating a state of presence. So when you decide to come down from the tower or the mountain to the field, it is important, in my view, my humble view, that you understand the field, the environment. What is it made of? Because everything that you will think and how you are going to respond is going to be altered by the influence of the field, the environment.

It is also very interesting how people refer to life being either a battlefield or being a field full of creativity. I can tell from when I was growing up with my mom, a recent widow, she was always referred to somebody who was a good fighter, so resilient and people admired her because she was very strong and at the same time she had a lot of volition and she will make things happen. Now, looking back, people were trying to say things in a different way. If I look back what my mom did after my father passed, even before, she prepared the field full of seeds toward creating something that will actually be her life in education for her children and the children that she loved. She loved children altogether. It was that she was very innovative, so ahead of her time. She had ideas that could be labeled as crazy, but they weren’t, she had a vision. She possessed a spark that made her go all the way, that imagination, that wit, that wisdom was what people could not name. Because out of the ordinaries, especially in the late 60s, early 70s, women were not supposed to behave like that, so she was labeled like she’s a fighter. And of course my mom would fight for what she believed, but she never made it feel that it was a fight, she actually always made it feel it was a joy. She will always say to me that if I wanted to be successful and happy in my life, that depended on the choices I made.

My mom was the biggest creator I ever met, and just growing up with that environment gave me the possibility to even think that I could be an artist. I didn’t know I wanted to be an artist to be honest, I just wanted to do stuff, feel free combining curiosity with materials. And then later I refined that to, oh, I’m a creator, I want to make art. But as you know, I’m not just defined by art creation. Although creating art has given me a schooling on how to manifest things in my life. So I’m interested in creation per se, more than just fine art. Visual Art is a fraction of what I do, a very important fraction, let me say. Yet writing is also part of this creation as it is reading astrological charts or teaching what I love. And it is because of the environment that I was growing up in with my mom & grandmother were always very supportive.

“THE ALL is MIND; the Universe is Mental.”

— The Kybalion, Principle I: The Principle of Mentalism

And what I’m talking here is not so much a reality that is physical, although I’m using analogies that say so. It’s mental, of the mind, such as it is written in The Kybalion, if you have yet to read that volume, or if you have done quantum healing, you know that everything starts as a thought process. But yeah, great, read all the books, but do you practice them? Because the knowledge, the Gnosis, is not in the books, it’s not in the words. It’s not in the likes. It is in how you respond on a moment to moment basis. And we all have different kinds of challenges like that.

I was writing that, yeah, we don’t know where we’re going, but we can make sure that we choose the environment where we decide to take action, an environment that starts in the mental realm. So I’m gonna talk about dimensions, and about how rewiring the mental realm is probably the most challenging, because we’re made out of our thoughts. So we had thought processes that were embedded in our minds since we were little, and they were wired depending on how we were reacting toward our environment and our family. Were they taking care of us? Were they feeding us correctly? Did we go to school or into a situation where we felt loved? Did we have to hustle to try to get attention? What were the conditions? So the environment, what Bruce Lipton called epigenetics, is so much reliant on how thoughts and matter are going to evolve. These “conditions” that drive epigenetics are not just external factors like toxins or diet, but crucially include internal signals generated by our thoughts, beliefs, and perceptions.

Dimensions, the Architecture of Experience

Let’s start from the origin, the root, a field that is undifferentiated, that is just pure potential before there’s any movement. It’s like a state where there is existence, but yet no polarity, emptiness, no time, no story, the wuji, the zen circle, beginning, nothingness. As we introduce desire, this is where the field is bending, where you can see the appearance of intention, and there’s a directional impulse, sort of like the first beat. It is splitting, because it starts making differentiation. The field uses polarity through a dynamic of both attraction and repulsion; there’s magnetism, and there, of course, is choice, where toward and away from first emanate.

Let’s move to the third stage or dimension. And this is a form that gets stabilized, matter, time, sequence, causality. The arena, the dojo of practice, where consequence and learning through action, embodiment, reside. And this is also so important because it’s where thought becomes behavior, and behavior will sculpt your life. This is also the environment where we train to fail or to succeed, to repeat, and mostly to adapt. This is the battlefield. This is when one becomes action.

There is something happening at the same time in another frequency, or in another dimension, but it is parallel. It is holding the emotional body. It holds all memory and resonance. And it is a field that is shared, not just personal emotion. It’s relational and collective frequency where the mood, the narrative, and meaning populate and circulate. This dimension modulates how the third material dimension feels. It is also based on time, because this is where we perceive past, present, and future. And there is an interpretation of the events that is happening here. And, of course, where you start making sense of coherence or incoherence, where things stick or don’t stick. It is a holding field, it’s a field that holds the first three.

Let’s stay here for a bit, because this is the most salient thing these days. How this field is enveloping your life. This is where you plan the next move based on the clarity of the environment, or where you’re gonna get sucked or moved or taken to other fields that maybe don’t belong to you, but you’re resonating at that frequency, therefore they become you. You see, we’re also susceptible to the environment if we take no action.

How can you take action? Well, we use intention, aspiration. What is it that you aspire to be? What intention is set up and how are you going to focus and tend to it? How are you going to give attention to it? Because in this field, this is where we manifest at different frequencies, where imagination makes us feel. It is the emotional body that gives us an impression that we have an identity, that we belong, but it is not in itself alone what matters, but it is what makes things matter.

Let’s talk about quanta and healing. Funny, I don’t like to use the word healing, I’d rather use the word wholesomeness because it implies that you are complete. Healing implies that you’re broken. Quanta being the smallest particles can be measured or it is change initiated at the smallest measurable level of information, intention, and perception, where coherence in thought and emotion reorganizes experience towards wholesomeness.

I’ve been introducing different components, and the next one is timelines. You see, the fourth level introduces time as a way of connecting the emotional experience or identification with the mental pre-creation and co-creation of reality. Therefore, your environment is made of smallest particles that will make you believe the reality that you are in tune with» that’s your timeline.

So would it be fair to say that if you choose your environment correctly, when you breathe, when you are aware of your thoughts, and you’re aware of your emotional response, and how you identify with it, then you can actually tune into the smallest particles and co-create a different outcome? This is what I’m meaning with this, and why am I talking about this today is because of what I’ve been saying in the last articles, that we still don’t know where we’re going. But we are the co-creators of orientation.

If you tune into a place where there is lack, or there is only friction, or there is only one side winning, and you are in a battlefield where you are faced with the opponent all the time, you are feeding the environment with more rage, with more information to keep on being in the battlefield. But if you are aware of that, then you take each one, like in randori, in aikido, one by one as they come, and you decide how to respond to it, it will make a very different outcome. And this works at all levels, with your body, with your emotions, with your mind, and it will even allow your spirit to tune into a different realm or frequency.

And this is where it becomes very empowering, this is where choice, human action, transforms you from co-creator to the main creator of your timeline, of your outcomes, of your field. Where do you want to tune in? How do you want that outcome to be? And I’m not saying that if you have challenges to run away from them, what I’m saying is that if you see that you’re tuning into a battlefield, the question is like, do you really have to create a war, defend yourself, and kill the opponent, or a lot of this war is purely mental? It’s not even real, it is a construct; it may not be a threat even; it’s something that you are co-creating because you’re making it happen passively or actively.

And… this is where the power of intention is so profound. I remember around the year 2000 when I started really leaving a part of myself that had my mind taken over by substances such as weed, alcohol, and you know, easy life back in my mid thirties when I was in New York. You know, I was an artist and things were happening. And therefore I was being less intentional about things and more like, okay, go with the flow. Until I realized, wait, maybe this is not the lifestyle I want, and I did a full 180. I quit smoking with a hypnotist, and this is where I started understanding, -oh my God, the power of the mind is so profound that I just go to a woman that speaks through a microphone while I lie down and she says a few words that then make me not want to smoke another cigarette ever again, August 1st 2003.- Mind you, I’ve been smoking since I was a teenager. So 20 years of cigarettes were finished within a 20 minute session.

After that, I started being very interested in reconnecting my body with my mind, my emotional body and the spiritual too. This was a moment of reintegration, of coherence, where I slowly was led into learning directly from a Taoist master because my body started to show signs of incoherence. Thus, I started a journey of training my mind, that’s what happened with my Taoist teacher, he was not the first teacher, there were a series of events that led me from one place to the next until I did study with one particular. For nine years I trained, it was so powerful as a base that led to many things where I am right now. When I say training the mind, it’s understanding that everything that I think is a construction, that thought forms populate my environment. So it gives me the power of responsibility that whatever I feed my mind with, whether they’re worries or they’re great ideas that I want to execute creatively, it is how this intention is fed and how these ideas can become very concrete at the battlefield because they’re also going to be influenced, nourished by the environment that you decide to survive or thrive in.

That’s why both poetry and music are so important, as the muses because these are ways of finding inspiration through resonance. I wouldn’t say movies are that anymore because unfortunately, they’ve been hijacked by industries that silently indoctrinate. And even pop music nowadays, is completely hijacked, but I’m speaking more of the idea of tuning into something that gives you hope and it gives you wisdom and it gives you an open field full of probabilities and different timelines that you can choose from. From your own human action and also because you’re in tune with frequency that makes you feel good.

You see, feelings are super important; so if you stay in a state of fear, that’s your environment and that’s the outcome. It’s all about survival. If you stay in the field of anxiety, that’s your nervous system, it can be a wreck to be living like that; or you’re over controlling. Your body takes possession of your mind and your emotions through the nervous system. even too much joy could tamper your heart, so everything done with intention and attention really yields a different result. There is anger as well, which is one of my favorite emotions because it gives me the drive to change, not to continue and try to kill the opponent, but to know there’s another way, only behead (metaphorically) your opponent, if he poses a life threat…. There’s always another way. And there is sadness, which these days, the whole world is sad because a way of life is completely gone. And so when you try to hold on to things that are no longer good for you, you get dragged into a field of desperation and maybe depression. So that’s why all the emotions were made so we could become aware of our identity. We can identify with certain things and they serve a purpose. Fear will tell your body that you’re in danger. Anger will tell your body that you have an option to choose something different. Sadness will tell your body that it’s time to let go. Anxiety is going to tell your body to pick something else, to edit things out, maybe stop controlling. And joy is going to tell your body to have fun. To a certain degree.

And by the way, all the polarity that you see everywhere is inside of yourself because you tuned to it. You tune to people calling each other things, to parties painting themselves with different colors, authority versus the people, the people versus the authority. It’s all within; we have that polarity embedded in our psyche, we are the polarity; the scope is not to choose one. The scope is to synthesize and integrate what is best at every specific moment.

That’s why becoming sovereign and having your own decision making based on what is good for you, it is different than just following other people’s tracks. So important these days, the conjunction of Saturn and Neptune is going to reset the whole world order. I’ve been saying it... it’s not just financial, it’s everything. You just have to look at the news, everything is being revealed. Nothing that you thought that it would be true is true, and that includes you. Which timeline are you living?

What part of yourself has been faking it? What part of yourself has not owned your own environment because you have created a space that is incoherent. This is a call of action to just take some time. It could be ten minutes. It could be a day. It could be a week. It could be a month. It could be the next part of your life to be solidly in tune with your thought process, because those thoughts create actions, and actions create habits, and character is made out of repetition, and character does create a destiny. This is an old saying that comes from India, that has been attributed to Gandhi, but it’s been said by many people, and it does sound true.

“…while we sleep here, we are awake elsewhere, and in this way every man is two men.” — Jorge Luis Borges, Tlön, Uqbar, Orbis Tertius

Have a good week.